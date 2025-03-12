▷ Professional Nail Bits | Dan's Nails (2025)

Table of Contents
Professional Nail Drill Bit Set for Russian Manicure Carbide Cone Nail Drill Bit, Coarse 15mm (Green Band) Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Red) 2.1 mm Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Red) 2mm Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Blue Band) 2mm Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Blue Band) 2.1 mm Diamond Nail Drill Bit – Rounded Cylinder (Red Band) 3 mm Diamond Nail Drill Bit – Pointed Pear (Blue Band) 4 mm Silicone Nail Bit – Cone 240 Grit Safety Carbide Cone Nail Drill Bit, Cross-Cut (Medium Grit) Carbide Cone Bit 2.3mm Blue Band Grit (EXPERT) 5-in-1 Medium Fine-Grain Carbide E-File Bit Adding your products to cart Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) What are nail bits? What are safety nail bits? What nail bits are one use only? How often should you replace nail drill bits? How do I clean and sanitize nail bits? Don't Miss Out References
Call us: (321) 290-7574

FREE SHIPPING ON US ORDERS OVER $25

  • Call us: (321) 290-7574
  • Compare
  • Cart

Menu

Menu

  • Home
  • TOOLS
  • NAIL BITS

Essential Nail Bits for Precision Work. Perfect for filing, shaping, and smoothing nails, these bits are designed for both home and salon use. Ideal for gel, acrylic, and natural nails.

  • Product
  • Qty in Cart
  • Quantity
  • Price
  • Subtotal

  • Sale

    Sale

    Professional Nail Drill Bit Set for Russian Manicure

    $24.80

    $23.62

    Professional Nail Drill Bit Set for Manicura RusaAchieve precise and flawless Manicura Rusa with our Professional Nail Drill Bit Set, featuring four essential bits designed to elevate your nail care routine. Perfect for detailed cuticle work, product...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $24.80

    $23.62

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Carbide Cone Nail Drill Bit, Coarse 15mm (Green Band)

    $9.99

    Achieve professional results with the Carbide Cone Nail Drill Bit, designed for fast removal of gel polish and acrylics. Its large tapered cone with cross-cut teeth and green band ensures efficient removal of tough products while maintaining precision...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $9.99

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Red) 2.1 mm

    $5.99

    Head Diameter: 2.1 mmWorking Part Length: 8 mmAchieve precise and efficient nail preparation with our Flame-shaped Diamond Nail Drill Bit. This versatile bit is ideal for refining cuticle areas, removing dead skin, and perfecting nail surfaces with...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $5.99

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Red) 2mm

    $5.99

    Head Diameter:2 mmWorking Part Length:8 mmGet flawless nail prep with our 2 mm Flame-shaped Diamond Nail Drill Bit. Perfect for precise work, this versatile bit is ideal for refining cuticles, removing dead skin, and achieving a smooth,...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $5.99

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Blue Band) 2mm

    $5.99

    Head Diameter:2 mmWorking Part Length:8 mmAchieve flawless nail preparation with our 2 mm Flame-shaped Diamond Nail Drill Bit, designed with a Blue Band for a more abrasive finish. This professional-grade bit is perfect for tackling...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $5.99

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Blue Band) 2.1 mm

    $5.99

    Head Diameter:2.1 mmWorking Part Length:8 mmElevate your nail prep with our 2.1 mm Flame-shaped Diamond Nail Drill Bit, featuring a Blue Band for medium grit abrasiveness. This bit is designed for professional nail technicians who need a...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $5.99

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Diamond Nail Drill Bit – Rounded Cylinder (Red Band) 3 mm

    $5.99

    Achieve flawless cuticle care and precision work with our 3 mm Rounded Cylinder Diamond Nail Drill Bit. Featuring a fine grit and a rounded design, this bit is part of our Expert series, making it the perfect choice for meticulous nail preparation during...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $5.99

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Diamond Nail Drill Bit – Pointed Pear (Blue Band) 4 mm

    $7.99

    Achieve professional-quality nail care with our 4 mm Pointed Pear Diamond Nail Drill Bit from the Expert series. Designed with a medium-grit Blue Band, this bit is perfect for delicate yet effective skin and cuticle processing, making it suitable for...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $7.99

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Silicone Nail Bit – Cone 240 Grit

    $4.99

    Perfect your nail care routine with the Silicone Bit, featuring a cone shape and 240 grit for gentle yet effective polishing. Designed with a soft abrasiveness, this bit is ideal for giving shine to the cuticle and skin around the nails, as well as for...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $4.99

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Safety Carbide Cone Nail Drill Bit, Cross-Cut (Medium Grit)

    $9.99

    Achieve salon-quality results, even if you're just starting! The Safety Carbide Cone Nail Drill Bit (Blue Band, Medium Grit) is designed for easy, beginner-friendly use while delivering professional-level performance. Whether you're removing gel,...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $9.99

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Carbide Cone Bit 2.3mm Blue Band Grit (EXPERT)

    $11.99

    Experience professional-level precision with the Carbide Cone Bit from the EXPERT series, designed for detailed cuticle work, dead skin removal, and gel polish removal. With a 2.3mm head diameter and Blue Band medium grit, this bit is perfect for both...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $11.99

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Sale

    Sale

    5-in-1 Medium Fine-Grain Carbide E-File Bit

    $17.00

    $11.99

    Take your nail care routine to the next level with Dan's 5-in-1 Medium Fine-Grain Carbide E-File Bit. Designed for versatility, this bit combines five essential functions into one tool, making it perfect for achieving a smooth and neat finish every time...

    Add to Cart

    Quick view

    Qty in Cart: 0

    Quantity:

    Price:

    $17.00

    $11.99

    Subtotal:

    Add to Cart

  • Total: items /

Adding your products to cart

View Cart Continue Shopping

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

▷ Professional Nail Bits | Dan's Nails (15) ▷ Professional Nail Bits | Dan's Nails (16)

Nail Drill Bits Guide

Master your nail drill skills with our quick guide on choosing the right bits for every job—shaping, smoothing, and more!

Learn more

▷ Professional Nail Bits | Dan's Nails (17)

▷ Professional Nail Bits | Dan's Nails (18)

Don't Miss Out

▷ Professional Nail Bits | Dan's Nails (2025)

References

Top Articles
16 Firming, Strengthening Body Lotions for Mature Skin
The Eight Best Products For Curly Hair - GLOSSYBOX Beauty Unboxed
These Brushes for Curly Hair Work Smarter, Not Harder
Latest Posts
The 13 Best Body Lotions for Aging Skin, According to a Dermatologist
Best Hair Products to Hold Style & Curls | Ulta Beauty
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 6156

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.