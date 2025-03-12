▷ Professional Nail Bits | Dan's Nails (2025)

FREE SHIPPING ON US ORDERS OVER $25
Essential Nail Bits for Precision Work. Perfect for filing, shaping, and smoothing nails, these bits are designed for both home and salon use. Ideal for gel, acrylic, and natural nails.
Sale
Professional Nail Drill Bit Set for Russian Manicure
$24.80
$23.62
Professional Nail Drill Bit Set for Manicura RusaAchieve precise and flawless Manicura Rusa with our Professional Nail Drill Bit Set, featuring four essential bits designed to elevate your nail care routine. Perfect for detailed cuticle work, product...
Carbide Cone Nail Drill Bit, Coarse 15mm (Green Band)
$9.99
Achieve professional results with the Carbide Cone Nail Drill Bit, designed for fast removal of gel polish and acrylics. Its large tapered cone with cross-cut teeth and green band ensures efficient removal of tough products while maintaining precision...
Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Red) 2.1 mm
$5.99
Head Diameter: 2.1 mmWorking Part Length: 8 mmAchieve precise and efficient nail preparation with our Flame-shaped Diamond Nail Drill Bit. This versatile bit is ideal for refining cuticle areas, removing dead skin, and perfecting nail surfaces with...
Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Red) 2mm
$5.99
Head Diameter:2 mmWorking Part Length:8 mmGet flawless nail prep with our 2 mm Flame-shaped Diamond Nail Drill Bit. Perfect for precise work, this versatile bit is ideal for refining cuticles, removing dead skin, and achieving a smooth,...
Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Blue Band) 2mm
$5.99
Head Diameter:2 mmWorking Part Length:8 mmAchieve flawless nail preparation with our 2 mm Flame-shaped Diamond Nail Drill Bit, designed with a Blue Band for a more abrasive finish. This professional-grade bit is perfect for tackling...
Diamond Nail Drill Bit - Flame Shape (Blue Band) 2.1 mm
$5.99
Head Diameter:2.1 mmWorking Part Length:8 mmElevate your nail prep with our 2.1 mm Flame-shaped Diamond Nail Drill Bit, featuring a Blue Band for medium grit abrasiveness. This bit is designed for professional nail technicians who need a...
Diamond Nail Drill Bit – Rounded Cylinder (Red Band) 3 mm
$5.99
Achieve flawless cuticle care and precision work with our 3 mm Rounded Cylinder Diamond Nail Drill Bit. Featuring a fine grit and a rounded design, this bit is part of our Expert series, making it the perfect choice for meticulous nail preparation during...
Diamond Nail Drill Bit – Pointed Pear (Blue Band) 4 mm
$7.99
Achieve professional-quality nail care with our 4 mm Pointed Pear Diamond Nail Drill Bit from the Expert series. Designed with a medium-grit Blue Band, this bit is perfect for delicate yet effective skin and cuticle processing, making it suitable for...
Silicone Nail Bit – Cone 240 Grit
$4.99
Perfect your nail care routine with the Silicone Bit, featuring a cone shape and 240 grit for gentle yet effective polishing. Designed with a soft abrasiveness, this bit is ideal for giving shine to the cuticle and skin around the nails, as well as for...
Safety Carbide Cone Nail Drill Bit, Cross-Cut (Medium Grit)
$9.99
Achieve salon-quality results, even if you're just starting! The Safety Carbide Cone Nail Drill Bit (Blue Band, Medium Grit) is designed for easy, beginner-friendly use while delivering professional-level performance. Whether you're removing gel,...
Carbide Cone Bit 2.3mm Blue Band Grit (EXPERT)
$11.99
Experience professional-level precision with the Carbide Cone Bit from the EXPERT series, designed for detailed cuticle work, dead skin removal, and gel polish removal. With a 2.3mm head diameter and Blue Band medium grit, this bit is perfect for both...
Sale
5-in-1 Medium Fine-Grain Carbide E-File Bit
$17.00
$11.99
Take your nail care routine to the next level with Dan's 5-in-1 Medium Fine-Grain Carbide E-File Bit. Designed for versatility, this bit combines five essential functions into one tool, making it perfect for achieving a smooth and neat finish every time...
Nail Drill Bits Guide
Master your nail drill skills with our quick guide on choosing the right bits for every job—shaping, smoothing, and more!
Learn more