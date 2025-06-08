Proposed Alberta cut of council conduct rules ‘an affront’ to voters: Nenshi | Globalnews.ca (2025)

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says the government’s proposed bill to wipe out municipal councils’ codes of conduct could create a free-for-all of delinquency and grift.

“This bill is an affront to local voters. It basically says to local voters, ‘We don’t trust you,’” Nenshi told reporters at the legislature Wednesday.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver proposed the bill in the house Tuesday.

He said the change had to be made because codes of conduct were being weaponized to silence dissent on municipal councils.

“This does not mean councils will have free rein to misbehave,” McIver said.

"It means we need a better, more impartial system to deal with conduct issues, one that can't be misused for political gain or personal rivalry."

But Nenshi, a former Calgary mayor, said the message to Albertans is that with six months to go before local elections, there could soon be no rules governing the behaviour of municipal councillors and mayors.

“It’s the Wild West out there. Municipal officials will be able to do anything they want with no disclosure and no repercussions, and I think most municipal officials will say that is an extraordinary infringement on the rights of councils to be able to discipline their own members,” he said.

On Tuesday, McIver said existing guardrails for severe misconduct remain in place, including provincial legislation that prohibits spending money outside approved budgets, and Canada’s Criminal Code, which governs criminal conflict of interest rules.

It all comes after the UCP passed a law last year that made sweeping changes to municipal elections, including allowing for political parties – but only in Edmonton and Calgary.

Nenshi said the latest proposed bill is part of an attempt by the United Conservative government to slant elections in Alberta’s biggest cities in favour of conservative candidates.

Nenshi said the latest proposed bill is part of an attempt by the United Conservative government to slant elections in Alberta's biggest cities in favour of conservative candidates.

"It's not going to work. Voters are much, much smarter than that," said Nenshi.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Tuesday removing the rules that hold elected officials accountable “doesn’t just affect the internal workings of council but also impacts public trust and confidence in how our city is governed.”

Those representing elected municipal leaders across the province have also weighed in.

Kara Westerlund, president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, and Tyler Gandam, president of Alberta Municipalities, have said they agree with McIver that codes of conduct have become a problem in some cases.

For that reason, Westerlund said many rural leaders will welcome the change. However, she said the full repeal could make it challenging to stem bad behaviour in the short term given the looming elections.

Instead of municipalities establishing their own rules, the bill would see McIver’s ministry create standard council meeting procedures across the province, pending consultations.

In the meantime, Westerlund said “councils will be left in limbo” to deal with an issue on their own.

“There’s definitely going to be some challenges moving forward, but we remain optimistic,” she said in an interview.

Also tucked into McIver’s latest bill is a requirement forcing the disclosure of party donations a month before the Oct. 20 municipal elections. McIver said that corrects an “oversight” in last year’s legislation.

Even though changes to local political party financial reporting in McIver’s bill won’t affect rural municipalities this time around, Westerlund said her members remain staunchly opposed to the idea of adding political parties to the mix.

“I believe there will be pushback from us over four years for that not to happen,” she said.

McIver’s bill, if passed, would also clarify definitions and procedure for when two neighbouring municipalities need to strike a cost-sharing deal on projects like recreation centres.

“We’re extremely happy, dancing from the rooftop with the changes that are coming to that process,” said Westerlund.