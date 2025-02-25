Protein Breakfast Cookies (2025)

Chewy and delicious, these Protein Breakfast Cookies are packed with healthy superfoods! And they're the perfect grab-n-go breakfast treat.
Pumpkin seeds, cranberries, and coconut, oh my! These protein packed breakfast cookies are a fabulous way to start your day. I’ve been enjoying my latest batch all week and they help fuel me through some tough workouts and runs.
Trying to get more protein into my diet can take some effort, especially when I also eat low carb. It’s not like i can reach for a box of protein cereal or some high protein oatmeal. So recipes like Cinnamon Roll Protein Muffins and Pancake In a Mug help me meet my nutrition goals.
And this new recipe for keto breakfast cookies is my current fave. I love to munch one in the morning as I sip my coffee, before I head out the door to workout. Sometimes I have them for an afternoon snack when I need a little pick-me-up.
It took me a few tries to get this one right, my friends. The first batch puffed up like dinner rolls and ended up a bit too dry. The second batch was almost there. And just like Goldilocks says, the third batch was just right!
Why you’ll love this recipe
- Easy to make: These protein breakfast cookies take only 30 minutes to make, start to finish.
- Not too sweet: I don’t like overly sweet things in the morning, so these have a hint of sweetness but not too much.
- Multiple protein sources: They have a well rounded amino acid profile from whey, collagen, and pumpkin seeds!
- Great texture: These cookies are nice and chewy, and they hold together really well. Great for travel.
- Macronutrients: With almost 17 grams of protein and only 4.4 grams of net carbs, they are a perfect low carb, high protein treat.
Ingredients you need
- Pumpkin seeds:Pumpkin seeds are a great high protein ingredient for keto bake goods.
- Coconut: Unsweetened flaked coconut helps give these cookies a chewy texture.
- Almond butter: You can use any nut or seed butter. Try using pumpkin seed butter for a nut-free version.
- Avocado oil: You can use any neutral oil or butter.
- Sweetener: I used a combination of allulose and erythritol, but either can work. These are not overly sweet cookies.
- Protein powder: A combination of whey protein and collagen works best for a chewy protein cookie.
- Dried cranberries: You can make a batch of my sugar-free dried cranberries if you want to add this optional ingredient.
- Sugar-free chocolate chips: This is also optional, but everything tastes better with a few chocolate chips!
- Kitchen staples: Eggs, vanilla extract, and salt.
Step by Step Directions
- Chop the coconut and seeds: In a food processor or chopper, process the pumpkin seeds and coconut until they resembles coarse crumbs with some larger pieces. Set aside.
- Combine the wet ingredients: In a large bowl, beat the almond butter and avocado oil until well combined, then beat in the sweetener. Add the eggs, vanilla, and salt, and beat until smooth.
- Add the dry ingredients: Add the pumpkin seed mixture and the protein powders and beat until a stiff dough forms. Stir in the cranberries and chocolate chips by hand until well distributed.
- Form the cookies: Line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat. Lightly grease the mat. Using wet hands, form nine large balls of even size and place several inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Press each one down to a 1-inch thick circle.
- Bake. Bake at 325ºF for 12 to 15 minutes, until the edges are set and lightly browned, and the top is just barely set. Remove and let cool completely on the pan.
Tips for Success
If you choose to use peanut butter for this recipe, be forewarned that it may make the dough more stiff and dry. You may need a bit of water to make the it easier to work with. But don’t add too much or it may become too soft and sticky.
Don’t have any of my keto dried cranberries handy? You can use fresh cranberries too! You will want about half a cup, and you should chop them up for better distribution.
Protein options: This recipe requires both whey and collagen for the best consistency. Whey on its own makes the cookies puff up a lot and they can become more dry. Collagen alone makes them too soft and doesn’t offer a full amino acid profile.
You can try replacing one or both with plant-based proteins, but I haven’t tried that variation myself. If you do choose to make them with different protein powders, make sure you keep a close eye on them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is a protein cookie good for breakfast?
Protein cookies can be part of a healthy breakfast, particularly if you are in a rush or on the go. These keto breakfast cookies have almost 17 grams of protein per serving. They also have no added sugar, plenty of healthy fats, and they keep you full for longer!
How do you store protein breakfast cookies?
Store your cookies in an airtight container on the counter for up to 5 days, or in the fridge for up to 10 days. You can also freeze them for up to 3 months.
How many carbs are in a Protein Breakfast Cookie?
This keto breakfast cookie recipe has 8.7g of carbs and 4.3g of fiber per serving. That comes to 4.4g net carbs per cookie
4.75 from 8 votes
Protein Breakfast Cookies
Servings: 9 cookies
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 30 minutes mins
Chewy and delicious, these Protein Breakfast Cookies are packed with healthy superfoods! And they're the perfect grab-n-go breakfast treat.
Ingredients
- 1 cup (64 g) shelled raw pumpkin seeds
- 3/4 cup (63.75 g) flaked coconut
- 1/2 cup (125 g) almond butter, (or pumpkin seed butter for nut-free)
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) avocado oil, or butter
- 1/3 cup (63.33 g) granular sweetener, (erythritol, allulose, or a mix)
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup (54 g) unflavored whey protein powder
- 1/4 cup (27 g) collagen protein powder
- 1/4 cup (30.3 g) sugar-free dried cranberries , (optional)
- 1/4 cup (45 g) mini sugar-free chocolate chips , (optional)
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 325ºF and line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat. Lightly grease the mat.
In a food processor or chopper, process the pumpkin seeds and coconut until they resembles coarse crumbs with some larger pieces. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat the almond butter and avocado oil until well combined, then beat in the sweetener. Add the eggs, vanilla, baking powder, and salt, and beat until smooth.
Add the pumpkin seed mixture and the protein powders and beat until a stiff dough forms. Stir in the cranberries and chocolate chips by hand until well distributed.
Using wet hands, form nine large balls of even size and place several inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Press each one down to a 1-inch thick circle.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes, until the edges are set and lightly browned, and the top is just barely set. Remove and let cool completely on the pan.
Notes
Storage Information: Store your cookies in an airtight container on the counter for up to 5 days, or in the fridge for up to 10 days. You can also freeze them for up to 3 months.
Nutrition
Serving: 1cookie | Calories: 283kcal | Carbohydrates: 8.7g | Protein: 16.6g | Fat: 23.7g | Saturated Fat: 4.3g | Fiber: 5g
Categories:
High Protein Recipes, Keto Breakfast,
Nutritional Disclaimer
Nutritional Disclaimer

Please note that I am not a medical or nutritional professional. I am simply recounting and sharing my own experiences on this blog. Nothing I express here should be taken as medical advice and you should consult with your doctor before starting any diet or exercise program.
Leave a Reply
What can you replace the coconut with?
Reply
Nothing. It’s very important to the texture of this recipe. But you’re certainly welcome to experiment!
Reply
The perfect recipe, delicious, filling, not too sweet and great protein level. I am finishing up my last cookie of the batch and will make another batch this afternoon. Thank you so much for this gem of a recipe
Reply
I am really enjoying these breakfast cookies. I find them filling and not very sweet…which is what I like. I’m glad to see the recipe was amended to include the omitted baking powder. I’ll be making these again and again!
Reply
That was my goal! Satisfying and not overly sweet. 🙂
Reply
I did not enjoy this recipe, but I think that’s my fault. I am just listing the things that I did wrong for other readers. I might have cooked them a bit too long. The texture when they came out of the oven was lovely, but they toughened up after that. It’s the same with my other favorite recipe the Maple Breakfast cookies. You really need to take them out slightly before you think they are done because cookies keep on cooking after you take them out. (this applies to most cookies)
The recipe calls for optional chocolate chips or cranberries which I omitted to save on carbs. However, maybe the sweetness level was designed with the add-ins in mind because they were not sweet enough, more like an oatcake than a cookie, which was probably exacerbated by my choice of an alllulose/monk fruit blend.
In the end, the cookie was a bit bland, not sweet enough and lacking something (the add-ins). But as I said, I don’t blame the recipe, just my execution.
Reply
They are rather like an oatcake… which is by design. As I said in the post, I do not like very sweet things for breakfast.
Reply
I am confused by this recipe. You list “collagen protein powder” as an ingredient and provide a link to this item, which shows a jar of “collagen peptides”. Which is it? protein powder or peptides?
Reply
Same thing.
Reply
I really appreciate this recipe because it is delicious and doesn’t require nut flour!
Reply
Your pictured ingredients show baking powder, yet there is no mention of baking powder in the ingredient list or instructions. So is there baking powder???
Reply
Yes, I too saw that omission.
Reply
Oh my gosh, Carolyn, these are amazing! Great for the golf bag during the game. I’m sure they will hold up well and give lots of nourishment with little sugar. We have been looking for an alternative for protein bars!
Next time, I will make them in squares and call them breakfast squares haha, as cookies is such a sweet term in our house, it conjures up all kinds of sweet thoughts that can raise my blood sugar higher than these delicious treats! Thank you for fulfilling a need!❤️
Reply
The squares are a great idea!
Reply
definitely a healthy tasting cookie, despite the chocolate chips. I added 20 drops of monk fruit concentrate and accidentally omitted the collagen. so it’s possible the collagen would have improved the texture
I think there might be an error in the measurement for the pepitas – 1 cup of pepitas weighs about 120 g so either the volume or the weight is incorrect
Reply
Kay- respectfully, omitting 1/2 cup of collagen will drastically alter the texture of this recipe. The collagen, especially at that measurement, not only helps bind the cookie and increases the protein content, it also adds to the chew and mouth feel of the cookie.
Reply
It’s actually only 1/4 cup of collagen… but you are still correct!
Reply
I made them and only had vanilla protein powder so that’s what I used. They are delicious.
Reply
Glad to hear it!
Reply
This would be great for busy days and to get the protoen to hold you over. Looks delightful too!
Reply
Healthy and delicious
Reply