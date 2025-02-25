Protein Breakfast Cookies (2025)

Chewy and delicious, these Protein Breakfast Cookies are packed with healthy superfoods! And they're the perfect grab-n-go breakfast treat. Recipe Print

Pumpkin seeds, cranberries, and coconut, oh my! These protein packed breakfast cookies are a fabulous way to start your day. I’ve been enjoying my latest batch all week and they help fuel me through some tough workouts and runs.

Trying to get more protein into my diet can take some effort, especially when I also eat low carb. It’s not like i can reach for a box of protein cereal or some high protein oatmeal. So recipes like Cinnamon Roll Protein Muffins and Pancake In a Mug help me meet my nutrition goals.

And this new recipe for keto breakfast cookies is my current fave. I love to munch one in the morning as I sip my coffee, before I head out the door to workout. Sometimes I have them for an afternoon snack when I need a little pick-me-up. It took me a few tries to get this one right, my friends. The first batch puffed up like dinner rolls and ended up a bit too dry. The second batch was almost there. And just like Goldilocks says, the third batch was just right!

Why you’ll love this recipe Easy to make: These protein breakfast cookies take only 30 minutes to make, start to finish.

These protein breakfast cookies take only 30 minutes to make, start to finish. Not too sweet: I don’t like overly sweet things in the morning, so these have a hint of sweetness but not too much.

I don’t like overly sweet things in the morning, so these have a hint of sweetness but not too much. Multiple protein sources : They have a well rounded amino acid profile from whey, collagen, and pumpkin seeds!

: They have a well rounded amino acid profile from whey, collagen, and pumpkin seeds! Great texture : These cookies are nice and chewy, and they hold together really well. Great for travel.

: These cookies are nice and chewy, and they hold together really well. Great for travel. Macronutrients: With almost 17 grams of protein and only 4.4 grams of net carbs, they are a perfect low carb, high protein treat.

Ingredients you need Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are a great high protein ingredient for keto bake goods.

Pumpkin seeds are a great high protein ingredient for keto bake goods. Coconut: Unsweetened flaked coconut helps give these cookies a chewy texture.

Unsweetened flaked coconut helps give these cookies a chewy texture. Almond butter: You can use any nut or seed butter. Try using pumpkin seed butter for a nut-free version.

You can use any nut or seed butter. Try using pumpkin seed butter for a nut-free version. Avocado oil: You can use any neutral oil or butter.

You can use any neutral oil or butter. Sweetener: I used a combination of allulose and erythritol, but either can work. These are not overly sweet cookies.

I used a combination of allulose and erythritol, but either can work. These are not overly sweet cookies. Protein powder: A combination of whey protein and collagen works best for a chewy protein cookie.

A combination of whey protein and collagen works best for a chewy protein cookie. Dried cranberries: You can make a batch of my sugar-free dried cranberries if you want to add this optional ingredient.

You can make a batch of my if you want to add this optional ingredient. Sugar-free chocolate chips: This is also optional, but everything tastes better with a few chocolate chips!

This is also optional, but everything tastes better with a few chocolate chips! Kitchen staples: Eggs, vanilla extract, and salt.

Step by Step Directions Chop the coconut and seeds: In a food processor or chopper, process the pumpkin seeds and coconut until they resembles coarse crumbs with some larger pieces. Set aside. Combine the wet ingredients: In a large bowl, beat the almond butter and avocado oil until well combined, then beat in the sweetener. Add the eggs, vanilla, and salt, and beat until smooth. Add the dry ingredients: Add the pumpkin seed mixture and the protein powders and beat until a stiff dough forms. Stir in the cranberries and chocolate chips by hand until well distributed. Form the cookies: Line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat. Lightly grease the mat. Using wet hands, form nine large balls of even size and place several inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Press each one down to a 1-inch thick circle. Bake. Bake at 325ºF for 12 to 15 minutes, until the edges are set and lightly browned, and the top is just barely set. Remove and let cool completely on the pan.

Tips for Success

If you choose to use peanut butter for this recipe, be forewarned that it may make the dough more stiff and dry. You may need a bit of water to make the it easier to work with. But don’t add too much or it may become too soft and sticky. Don’t have any of my keto dried cranberries handy? You can use fresh cranberries too! You will want about half a cup, and you should chop them up for better distribution.

Protein options: This recipe requires both whey and collagen for the best consistency. Whey on its own makes the cookies puff up a lot and they can become more dry. Collagen alone makes them too soft and doesn’t offer a full amino acid profile. You can try replacing one or both with plant-based proteins, but I haven’t tried that variation myself. If you do choose to make them with different protein powders, make sure you keep a close eye on them.

Frequently Asked Questions Is a protein cookie good for breakfast? Protein cookies can be part of a healthy breakfast, particularly if you are in a rush or on the go. These keto breakfast cookies have almost 17 grams of protein per serving. They also have no added sugar, plenty of healthy fats, and they keep you full for longer! How do you store protein breakfast cookies? Store your cookies in an airtight container on the counter for up to 5 days, or in the fridge for up to 10 days. You can also freeze them for up to 3 months. How many carbs are in a Protein Breakfast Cookie? This keto breakfast cookie recipe has 8.7g of carbs and 4.3g of fiber per serving. That comes to 4.4g net carbs per cookie

More high protein low carb recipes Protein Bagels

Chocolate Protein Muffins

Protein Donuts

Protein Pizza

Keto Protein Mousse

Categories: High Protein Recipes, Keto Breakfast,

Nutritional Disclaimer Please note that I am not a medical or nutritional professional. I am simply recounting and sharing my own experiences on this blog. Nothing I express here should be taken as medical advice and you should consult with your doctor before starting any diet or exercise program. I provide nutritional information for my recipes simply as a courtesy to my readers. It is calculated using MacGourmet software and I remove erythritol from the final carb count and net carb count, as it does not affect my own blood glucose levels. I do my best to be as accurate as possible but you should independently calculate nutritional information on your own before relying on them. I expressly disclaim any and all liability of any kind with respect to any act or omission wholly or in part in reliance on anything contained in this website.