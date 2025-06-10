PSNI defend new virtual officer service after staff raise safety concerns (2025)

The PSNI has defended a new virtual officer service after staff have raised concerns over personal safety. A test run of the new 'virtual officer attendance' programme is now underway in Northern Ireland.

It has been described as an "alternative" to in-person conversations with police officers, or what the service describes as "telephone resolution" for crime victims to speak with police. Police insist the service will be used where there is "no immediate threat, risk or harm" that would require officers to attend in person.

However, a source has raised concerns with Belfast Live regarding personal security and safety through the introduction of video call appointments for minor offences. A main concern is that office-based officers would be identified, with fears that images could be shared on social media or conversations altered through AI.

They explained: "Police officers are outraged that their concerns over personal security have fallen on deaf ears as senior management ignore pleas to not introduce video calls for fear of identifying police officers, following on from last year’s data breach leaving some officers in tears from the possible consequences. It would appear no lessons have been learnt regarding officer safety.

"Officers are also concerned their images may be placed all over social media and AI used to alter the context of their conversations and therefore could be used in a defamatory manner.

"Officers live daily with a terrorist threat and this is very alarming for these officers that their image may be recorded and used in a number of ways without their knowledge or to assist in identifying them as potential targets."

The PSNI said they are "committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our officers whilst continuing to improve the service we provide to the public." They said the new pilot scheme is designed to "modernise how we respond to certain low-risk, non-urgent incidents" to improve efficiency.

They added that they take officer concerns seriously and have "engaged extensively" with staff. A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The Virtual Officer Attendance Team (VOAT) pilot, which launched on Monday, 21st April 2025, is designed to modernise how we respond to certain low-risk, non-urgent incidents.

"This improves efficiency and adds a convenient option for members of the public and victims of crime in how they interact with police. This approach mirrors successful practice in UK Policing.

"We take officer concerns seriously and have engaged extensively with staff throughout the planning and development stages. This has included tailored support, training and consultation with key partners and internal stakeholders, including the Police Federation.

"The nature of the Virtual Officer Attendance allows for extra safety control measures to be in place for officers using video appointments that would not be available in other aspects of operational policing. The VOAT pilot will be carefully evaluated and any areas of risk addressed to provide a safe, effective and supportive service for both our officers and members of the public."

A spokesperson for the Police Federation for Northern Ireland said: “Officer safety will always be of paramount importance. We have looked at this matter in detail and sought to address concerns expressed by some officers.

“Personalising a service by delivering face-to-face engagement reinforces links with members of the public. It is effectively an online alternative of our officers physically calling out to individuals.

“The Police Federation for Northern Ireland acknowledges there have been some reservations expressed about this change. That said, we are fully supportive of the proposed approach and feel the potential benefits outweigh any envisaged detriments.”

