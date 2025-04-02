Puberty Kit for Tween Boys: What to Include? (2025)

The moment your son hits puberty, expect to see a great deal of changes, from how they feel and act to how their bodies look. It might seem like an overwhelming transition, but your tweens need your support now more than ever. One way to give them the support they need is to put together all the tools they need.

Putting together a puberty kit for boys could be challenging, considering the sheer number of options on the market. That’s why I’ve put together this checklist of everything your tween boys will need.