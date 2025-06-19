Pueraria montana var. lobata – eFlora of India (2025)

.

India (U) ; Delhi; Gujarat ; Karnataka ; Maharashtra ; Manipur ; Meghalaya & other countries as per ILDIS;

.

Pueraria montana is a species of plant in the botanical family Fabaceae. At least three sub-species (alternatively called varieties) are known. It is closely related to other species in the genus Pueraria (P. edulis and P. phaseoloides) and the common name kudzu is used for all of these species and hybrids between them. The morphological differences between them are subtle, they can breed with each other, and it appears that introduced kudzu populations in the United States have ancestry from more than one of the species.[3][4]

It is an seasonal climbing plant, growing high where suitable surfaces (trees, cliffs, walls) are available, and also growing as ground cover where there are no vertical surfaces. It is a perennial vine with tuberous roots and rope-like, dark brown stems to 20 m (65 ft) long. It grow up to 20 m per year and can achieve a growth height of 30 m. It has markedly hairy herbaceous stems.

Pueraria montana is native to Southeast Asia, primarily subtropical and temperate regions of China, Japan, and Korea,[5][6] with trifoliate leaves composed of three leaflets.[7][8] Each leaflet is large and ovate with two to three lobes each and hair on the underside.[7][9] The leaves have the ability to fix atmospheric nitrogen, which can supply up to 95% of leaf nitrogen to the plant in poor soils.[7] Along the vines are nodes, points at which stems or tendrils can propagate to increase support and attach to structures.[7] As a twining vine, kudzu uses stems or tendrils that can extend from any node on the vine to attach to and climb most surfaces.[5][7][10] In addition, the nodes of the kudzu vine have the ability to root when exposed to soil, further anchoring the vine to the ground.[5][7] The roots are tuberous and are high in starch and water content, and the twining of the plant allows for less carbon concentration in the construction of woody stems and greater concentration in roots, which aids root growth.[7] The roots can account for up to 40% of total plant biomass.[5]

Flowers are reddish-purple and yellow, fragrant, similar to pea flowers, about 20–25 millimetres (0.79–0.98 in) wide and are produced at the leaf axis in elongated racemes about 20 centimetres (7.9 in) long. The flowering period extends from July through October. The fruit is a flat hairy pod about 8 centimetres (3.1 in) long with three seeds.

Kudzu’s primary method of reproduction is asexual vegetative spread (cloning) which is aided by the ability to root wherever a stem is exposed to soil.[7] For sexual reproduction, kudzu is entirely dependent on pollinators.[7]

Although kudzu prefers forest regrowth and edge habitats with high sun exposure, the plant can survive in full sun or partial shade.[5][7] These attributes of kudzu made it attractive as an ornamental plant for shading porches in the Southeastern United States, but they facilitated the growth of kudzu as it became a “structural parasite” of the southern states,[7] enveloping entire structures when untreated[9] and often referred to as “the vine that ate the south”.[11]

Flora of Manipur: Pueraria : 2 posts by 2 authors. Attachments (3).

Pueraria lobata from Manipur.

Lovely catch of the plant

thanks for the lovely collection of medicinal plants

Climber for ID (Fabaceae) : 7 posts by 4 authors. Attachments (4).

Location : Lengpui, Mizoram

Altitude : 100 – 600 m.

Date : 25-09-2014

Habit : Climber; stem hairy.

Habitat : Growing wild on roadsides, secondary forests, etc. Some species of Pueraria. Could be P. lobata. Thanks, … It does appear like Pueraria montana var. lobata(Syn. P. lobata) as per earlier thread by …: Flora of Manipur: Puerariaand as per FOC illustration Thanks … this is the closest pic of flowers esp the last one of this species i have seen

makes me want to see more, did you take more pictures?

and press the flowers for future? Pueraria montana var. lobata – Attachments (2) i am very happy you had some more close ups.

Fab fortnight UP6 : 7 posts by 2 authors. Attachments (3)

Id of the plant near Haflang-Assam seen by road-side in Oct 14 Pueraria phaseoloides (Roxb.) Benth Its probably Pueraria montana var. lobata (Willd.) Sanjappa & Pradeep. Please check – Freshfromflorida

http://plantarchives.org/PDF/Vol.%2014(1)%20(87-96).pdf

Book link

Thanks, … It appears to match with images of… at page Pueraria montana var. lobata

Fabaceae-Faboideae (Papilionaceae) Week: For ID (RD_003):

Need help to ID this sp Date: 27/08/2008 Place: Shillong (on the way to Umrangsu) Habit: Shrub Pueraria sp., I think. I think it should be as per images herein.

.