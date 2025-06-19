Pueraria montana var. lobata - Wikispecies (2025)

Taxonavigation
|Taxonavigation: Fabales
|Classification System: APG IV
Superregnum: Eukaryota
Familia: Fabaceae
Subfamilia: Faboideae
Tribus: Phaseoleae
Subtribus: Glycininae
Genus: Pueraria
Species: Pueraria montana
Varietas: Pueraria montana var. lobata
Name
Pueraria montana var. lobata (Willd.) Maesen & S.M.Almeida ex Sanjappa & Predeep, 1992
Synonyms
- Dolichos hirsutus Thunb.
- Dolichos lobatus Willd.
- Dolichos stipulaceus Lam.
- Neustanthus chinensis Benth.
- Pachyrhizus thunbergianus Siebold & Zucc.
- Phaseolus aconitifolius Roxb.
- Phaseolus cornutus Blume ex Miq.
- Phaseolus ficifolius Schrank
- Phaseolus lobatus (Willd.) Roxb. ex Wight & Arn.
- Phaseolus trilobus Aiton
- Pueraria argyi H.Lév. & Vaniot
- Pueraria bodinieri H.Lév. & Vaniot
- Pueraria caerulea H.Lév. & Vaniot
- Pueraria chinensis (Benth.) Ohwi
- Pueraria harmsii Rech.
- Pueraria koten H.Lév. & Vaniot
- Pueraria lobata (Willd.) Ohwi
- Pueraria montana var. chinensis (Ohwi) Maesen & S.M.Almeida ex Sanjappa & Predeep
- Pueraria novoguineensis Warb.
- Pueraria thunbergiana (Siebold & Zucc.) Benth.
- Pueraria triloba (Aiton) Makino
- Pueraria triloba var. leucostachya Honda
- Pueraria volkensii Hosok.
- Vigna lobata (Willd.) Endl. ex Miq.
- Vigna stipulacea (Lam.) Kuntze
Distribution
|Native distribution areas:
References: Brummitt, R.K. 2001. TDWG – World Geographical Scheme for Recording Plant Distributions, 2nd Edition
References
Primary references
- Maesen, L.J.G. van der & Almeida, S.M. in M.Sanjappa 1992. Legumes of India: 288
Additional references
- Bailey, C. & al. (2015). Guide to the Vascular Plants of Tennessee: 1-813. University of Tennessee press.
- Chang, C.S., Kim, H. & Chang, K.S. (2014). Provisional checklist of vascular plants for the Korea peninsula flora (KPF): 1-660. DESIGNPOST.
- Evenhuis, N.L. & Eldredge, L.G. (eds.) (2012). Records of the Hawaii biological survey for 2011. Part II: plants Bishop Museum Occasional Papers 113: 1-102.
Links
- Govaerts, R. et al. 2021. Pueraria montana var. lobata in Kew Science Plants of the World Online. The Board of Trustees of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. Published online. Accessed: 2021 May 17. Reference page.
- International Plant Names Index. 2021. Pueraria montana var. lobata. Published online. Accessed: May 17 2021. Reference page.
- Tropicos.org 2021. Pueraria montana var. lobata. Missouri Botanical Garden. Published online. Accessed: 17 May 2021. Reference page.
- Hassler, M. 2021. Pueraria montana var. lobata. World Plants: Synonymic Checklists of the Vascular Plants of the World In: Roskovh, Y., Abucay, L., Orrell, T., Nicolson, D., Bailly, N., Kirk, P., Bourgoin, T., DeWalt, R.E., Decock, W., De Wever, A., Nieukerken, E. van, Zarucchi, J. & Penev, L., eds. 2021. Species 2000 & ITIS Catalogue of Life. Published online. Accessed: 2021 May 17. Reference page.
- Hassler, M. 2021. World Plants. Synonymic Checklist and Distribution of the World Flora. . Pueraria montana var. lobata. Accessed: 17 May 2021.
- USDA, ARS, Germplasm Resources Information Network. Pueraria montana (Lour.) Merr. var. lobata (Willd.) Maesen & S. M. Almeida ex Sanjappa & Predeep in the Germplasm Resources Information Network (GRIN), U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service. Accessed: 2013-11-17.
- Pueraria montana var. lobata (Willd.) Maesen & S.M. Almeida ex Sanjappa & Predeep – Taxon details onIntegrated Taxonomic Information System (ITIS).
- Pueraria montana var. lobata – Taxon details onNational Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).
- EOL: Pueraria montana var. lobata
Vernacular names
- English:kudzu
- 日本語:クズ
- русский:Пуэрария дольчатая
|Pueraria montana var. lobata
|Dolichos lobatus