Pueraria montana var. lobata - Wikispecies (2025)

Continental: Asia-Temperate Regional: Russian Far East Primorye. Regional: China China North-Central, China South-Central, China Southeast, Hainan, Inner Mongolia, Manchuria. Regional: Eastern Asia Japan, Korea, Nansei-shoto, Ogasawara-shoto, Taiwan

Continental: Asia-Tropical Regional: Indian Subcontinent Assam, Bangladesh, East Himalaya, India, Nepal Regional: Indo-China Laos, Myanmar Regional: Malesia Jawa, Malaya, Maluku, Philippines. Regional: Papuasia New Guinea, Solomon Is.

Continental: Australasia Regional: Australia Northern Territory

Continental: Pacific Regional: Northwestern Pacific Caroline Islands.

Introduced into: Alabama, Angola, Argentina Northeast, Arkansas, Bermuda, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Fiji, Florida, Gabon, Georgia, Ghana, Gilbert Is., Hawaii, Honduras, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Krym, Liberia, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Mozambique, New Caledonia, New Jersey, New South Wales, New York, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Is., North Carolina, Northern Provinces, Nova Scotia, Oklahoma, Pakistan, Panamá, Pennsylvania, Queensland, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Carolina, Sudan, Tadzhikistan, Tennessee, Texas, Tonga, Transcaucasus, Ukraine, Vanuatu, Virginia, Wallis-Futuna Is., Yugoslavia, Zaïre

References: Brummitt, R.K. 2001. TDWG – World Geographical Scheme for Recording Plant Distributions, 2nd Edition