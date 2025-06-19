Pueraria montana var. lobata - Wikispecies (2025)

Taxonavigation

Taxonavigation: Fabales
Classification System: APG IV

Superregnum: Eukaryota
Regnum: Plantae
Cladus: Angiosperms
Cladus: Eudicots
Cladus: Core eudicots
Cladus: Rosids
Cladus: Eurosids I
Ordo: Fabales

Familia: Fabaceae
Subfamilia: Faboideae
Tribus: Phaseoleae
Subtribus: Glycininae
Genus: Pueraria
Species: Pueraria montana
Varietas: Pueraria montana var. lobata

Name

Pueraria montana var. lobata (Willd.) Maesen & S.M.Almeida ex Sanjappa & Predeep, 1992

  • Dolichos hirsutus Thunb.
  • Dolichos lobatus Willd.
  • Dolichos stipulaceus Lam.
  • Neustanthus chinensis Benth.
  • Pachyrhizus thunbergianus Siebold & Zucc.
  • Phaseolus aconitifolius Roxb.
  • Phaseolus cornutus Blume ex Miq.
  • Phaseolus ficifolius Schrank
  • Phaseolus lobatus (Willd.) Roxb. ex Wight & Arn.
  • Phaseolus trilobus Aiton
  • Pueraria argyi H.Lév. & Vaniot
  • Pueraria bodinieri H.Lév. & Vaniot
  • Pueraria caerulea H.Lév. & Vaniot
  • Pueraria chinensis (Benth.) Ohwi
  • Pueraria harmsii Rech.
  • Pueraria koten H.Lév. & Vaniot
  • Pueraria lobata (Willd.) Ohwi
  • Pueraria montana var. chinensis (Ohwi) Maesen & S.M.Almeida ex Sanjappa & Predeep
  • Pueraria novoguineensis Warb.
  • Pueraria thunbergiana (Siebold & Zucc.) Benth.
  • Pueraria triloba (Aiton) Makino
  • Pueraria triloba var. leucostachya Honda
  • Pueraria volkensii Hosok.
  • Vigna lobata (Willd.) Endl. ex Miq.
  • Vigna stipulacea (Lam.) Kuntze

Distribution

Native distribution areas:
  • Continental: Asia-Temperate
    • Regional: Russian Far East
      • Primorye.
    • Regional: China
      • China North-Central, China South-Central, China Southeast, Hainan, Inner Mongolia, Manchuria.
    • Regional: Eastern Asia
      • Japan, Korea, Nansei-shoto, Ogasawara-shoto, Taiwan
  • Continental: Asia-Tropical
    • Regional: Indian Subcontinent
      • Assam, Bangladesh, East Himalaya, India, Nepal
    • Regional: Indo-China
      • Laos, Myanmar
    • Regional: Malesia
      • Jawa, Malaya, Maluku, Philippines.
    • Regional: Papuasia
      • New Guinea, Solomon Is.
  • Continental: Australasia
    • Regional: Australia
      • Northern Territory
  • Continental: Pacific
    • Regional: Northwestern Pacific
      • Caroline Islands.
  • Introduced into:
    • Alabama, Angola, Argentina Northeast, Arkansas, Bermuda, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Fiji, Florida, Gabon, Georgia, Ghana, Gilbert Is., Hawaii, Honduras, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Krym, Liberia, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Mozambique, New Caledonia, New Jersey, New South Wales, New York, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Is., North Carolina, Northern Provinces, Nova Scotia, Oklahoma, Pakistan, Panamá, Pennsylvania, Queensland, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Carolina, Sudan, Tadzhikistan, Tennessee, Texas, Tonga, Transcaucasus, Ukraine, Vanuatu, Virginia, Wallis-Futuna Is., Yugoslavia, Zaïre

References: Brummitt, R.K. 2001. TDWG – World Geographical Scheme for Recording Plant Distributions, 2nd Edition

References

Primary references

  • Maesen, L.J.G. van der & Almeida, S.M. in M.Sanjappa 1992. Legumes of India: 288

Additional references

  • Bailey, C. & al. (2015). Guide to the Vascular Plants of Tennessee: 1-813. University of Tennessee press.
  • Chang, C.S., Kim, H. & Chang, K.S. (2014). Provisional checklist of vascular plants for the Korea peninsula flora (KPF): 1-660. DESIGNPOST.
  • Evenhuis, N.L. & Eldredge, L.G. (eds.) (2012). Records of the Hawaii biological survey for 2011. Part II: plants Bishop Museum Occasional Papers 113: 1-102.

Links

Vernacular names

  • English:kudzu
  • 日本語:クズ
  • русский:Пуэрария дольчатая

Pueraria montana var. lobata - Wikispecies (3)

