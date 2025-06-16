Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights, IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya Ton Lights Up IPL 2025 As PBKS Register Big Win Against CSK | Cricket News (2025)

PBKS vs CSK Score, IPL 2025 Cricket Updates© X (Twitter)
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights, IPL2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 18 runs in IPL 2025, led by youngster Priyansh Arya's first IPL century. Priyansh held his nerve as wickets tumbled at the other end, slamming 103 off just 42 balls, including the fastest in IPL history by an uncapped player (39 balls), as PBKS posted 219/9 in 20 overs. In response, Devon Conway's half-century and MS Dhoni's late finish went in vain, as they suffered their fourth straight defeat in IPL 2025. PBKS have collected three wins in four games. (SCORECARD)
Watch: 'Knuckleball by NDTV' Podcast - CSK Special!
IPL2025 Highlights - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Scorecard
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
'; var top_googleplus = '';//'
'; var top_facebook = '
'; var top_pinterest = '
'; html = html + top_twitter + top_googleplus + top_facebook + top_pinterest; html = html + '
'; document.write(html); (function () { var po = document.createElement('script'); po.type = 'text/javascript'; po.async = true; po.src = document.location.protocol + '//assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(po, s); })();
23:26 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Thank you!
That's a wrap for today's live coverage. A double-header in IPL 2025, ending with LSG beating KKR and PBKS defeating CSK. Join us tomorrow, as we bring you more action, with Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.
Thank you. Goodnight!facebooktwitter
23:22 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Priyansh Arya, wow
When the dust settles, this match will be remembered for one man - Priyansh Arya. The left-hander was incredible tonight, smashing the fastest century by an uncapped player in the history of the IPL. The 24-year-old continues to prove how incredible a platform the IPL is.
Century off 39 balls. Ending with 103 off 42. A knock for the ages.facebooktwitter
23:20 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: PBKS win again
Punjab Kings are back to winning ways. After a small blip, they've bounced back with another good performance. Improvements can be made in the field, but today once again showed how multi-faceted their batting lineup is.facebooktwitter
23:19 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: "Lot of positives from batting unit"
Ruturaj Gaikwad states that there were a lot of positives to take from the batting unit today. CSK's streak of not being able to chase a 180+ score since 2019 continues, but they gave it a decent go today. Nevertheless, lots to improve for the five-time champs.facebooktwitter
23:13 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: PBKS WIN!
Punjab Kings have held their nerve! They win by 18 runs, their third victory of the season. First one at home. Fourth loss in succession for the Chennai Super Kings. SRH, CSK and MI are languishing at the bottom now.facebooktwitter
23:09 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: DHONI OUT!
MS DHONI GONE! Yash Thakur gets the wicket on the first ball of the last over. It went like a rocket to short fine-leg, the ball bobbled twice but Yuzvendra Chahal holds on! He dropped one earlier, but this one counts!
CSK 192/5 (19.1)facebooktwitter
23:07 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: 4, 6 Dhoni!
Arshdeep Singh changes up his length, goes short, Dhoni gets four through fine-leg. Next one, good ball by Arshdeep, wide yorker but Dhoni still slams it all the way for a maximum! He takes a single off the final ball.
CSK need 28 off 6. MS Dhoni on strike.
CSK 192/4 (19)facebooktwitter
23:01 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: 42 off 11
42 runs needed off 11 balls for Chennai Super Kings. Is tonight MS Dhoni's night? Ravindra Jadeja takes a single, gives strike back to Dhoni. Arshdeep Singh is bowling the penultimate over.
CSK 178/4 (18.1)facebooktwitter
22:58 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: DHONI 6, 6!
MS Dhoni's first one of the evening! He gets full hold of that one, and it flies over long-off for a maximum. Two more balls to go, what can he do? And Devon Conway has been retired out! Ravindra Jadeja takes his place.
AND SIX MORE! Dhoni! Full toss, over fine leg, but not a no-ball.
CSK 177/3 (17.5)See Also"MS Dhoni Coming Out With Sword": Ambati Rayudu's Over-The-Top Comment Meets Epic Response From Navjot Singh Sidhu | Cricket NewsRCB Eye Better Batting Effort In Return Clash Against PBKS | Cricket NewsPakistan Super League Side Announces Massive Gesture For Palestine: "Rs 1 Lakh For Every..." | Cricket NewsIPL Teams Accused Of Not Handling India Star Washington Sundar Properly After GT Thrash SRH In IPL 2025 | Cricket Newsfacebooktwitter
22:56 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: DRS!
Ferguson traps Dhoni on the pads, umpire gives not out. Prabhsimran and Lockie urging for the DRS, and Shreyas Iyer opts to send it upstairs. And it's umpire's call! MS Dhoni survives. It is all happening here at Mullanpur.
CSK 164/3 (17.3)facebooktwitter
22:54 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Great fielding by Shreyas
Shreyas Iyer with some excellent fielding in the deep. Conway thought the boundary was a certainty, but Shreyas gets a had before it goes to the fence. Ends up saving 3 runs!
CSK 163/3 (17.2)facebooktwitter
22:51 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Uphill task for CSK
Brilliant over by Yuzvendra Chahal, does not concede a single boundary. Devon Conway failing to middle it. CSK need a dose of Dhoni magic. They require 59 runs to win off 18 balls, at a required run rate of nearly 20.
CSK 161/3 (17)facebooktwitter
22:48 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: And here comes Chahal!
Yuzvendra Chahal has been given his first over as MS Dhoni walks in. Bold tactic by Shreyas, in a crucial juncture of the game. CSK are on the back foot, but can Dhoni turn the tide in favour of the men in yellow?
CSK 155/3 (16.2)facebooktwitter
22:45 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: OUT!
BOWLED! Shivam Dube is gone. Lockie Ferguson makes an important breakthrough. But listen to the crowd! They're hyped, because Mahendra Singh Dhoni is out into the middle. CSK need 69 runs in 25 balls.
CSK 151/3 (15.5)facebooktwitter
22:42 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Great over by Arshdeep
Dropped catch, yes, but a great over by Arshdeep Singh. Brought in under pressure to make a breakthrough, and he's bowled really well and pegged CSK back a little. Meanwhile, no Yuzvendra Chahal in 16 overs because no left-handers are at the crease!
CSK 148/2 (15.2)facebooktwitter
22:39 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Another one dropped!
That's another sitter put down. This time, a lifeline for Shivam Dube. The southpaw sliced it straight to Lockie Ferguson at backward point, but the ball just popped out of his grasp. PBKS could end up rueing this.
CSK 143/2 (14.4)facebooktwitter
22:37 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: 19 off the over
19 off Marco Jansen's over! Dube gets yet another maximum. Is that the big over CSK needed to get up and running? You have to feel for Jansen. He saw Conway dropped twice off his bowling in the previous over. Now that has come back to bite them.
CSK 139/2 (14)facebooktwitter
22:33 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: 50 for Conway!
Devon Conway completes his half-century with a maximum over mid-wicket. It's taken him 37 balls to reach the milestone. Flick of the wrists there for the 6, exquisitely timed. CSK need more of these.
CSK 130/2 (13.2)facebooktwitter
22:29 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Getting tougher for CSK
Chennai Super Kings continue to lose track of this run chase. 100 runs to get now in just 7 overs. Conway and Dube are well-set, but the big hits are not coming as frequently as they need to. The asking rate is creeping up towards 15.
CSK 120/2 (13)facebooktwitter
22:25 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: SIX!
Devon Conway is starting to make PBKS pay! Great shot, as Marcus Stoinis comes into bowl his first over. Hit so beautifully. Crack, great sound off the bat! Conway into the 40s, and he must accelerate now.
CSK 117/2 (12.2)facebooktwitter
22:23 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE: 9 off the over
And Dube ends the over with a boundary. Into the gap, hit hard and past the fielder at mid-off. Jansen must be annoyed, two golden chances for a wicket put down in that over. PBKS are ahead in this match, but these can prove to be costly.
CSK 110/2 (12)facebooktwitter
22:21 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: CONWAY DROPPED TWICE!
Oh dear, oh dear. Devon Conway has been dropped twice in two balls! Marco Jansen can't help but give a smile of frustration. First, Yuzvendra Chahal puts it down at short fine-leg, then put down by Yash Thakur at deep third man. And then a misfield!
CSK 105/2 (11.3)facebooktwitter
22:19 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: 100 up!
100 up for Chennai Super Kings in the 11th over. Still a long way to go in this run chase, they're not even half way there. A lot of pressure on the men in yellow. Dube has to take charge, while Conway hasn't fully got going.
CSK 101/2 (11)facebooktwitter
22:14 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: SIX
First 6 of the innings for CSK, and it's come in the 10th over! Shivam Dube pummels this one, over mid-wicket, gets up to 22. That's his highest score of the season so far. He is a great powerhitter when on song, and CSK's hopes currently rest on him.
CSK 91/2 (10)facebooktwitter
22:09 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: 141 needed off 66
For a team who have failed to chase any total of 180 or more since 2019, the equation isn't something encouraging. Chennai Super Kings have a mountain to climb still, and the runs aren't coming in the pace they need.
CSK 79/2 (9)facebooktwitter
22:05 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: 4, Dube!
Second boundary for Shivam Dube. Delicately placed through the third man region, right between two fielders in the circle. But this won't be enough for CSK, they need many more boundaries to avoid the pressure from building up.
CSK 76/2 (8.3)facebooktwitter
22:02 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Cracking shot
Impact player Shivam Dube picks up his first boundary. Exquisitely timed through the covers for 4. That was hit hard and with conviction. Brilliant by the left-hander. CSK have a long, long way to go in this run chase.
CSK 69/2 (8)facebooktwitter
21:58 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: GAIKWAD GONE!
HUGE WICKET! CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is on his way back. Poor shot by Gaikwad, no timing, and a great, sharp catch taken at short mid-on by Shashank Singh. Chennai Super Kings have lost their two most reliable batters in the space of six balls.
CSK 62/2 (7.2)facebooktwitter
21:54 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: OUT!
Maxwell strikes! Stumped. Rachin Ravindra misses it completely, he was outside his ground. Great wicket-keeping by Prabhsimran Singh, who dismantles the bails with ease. Ravindra departs for 36 off 23 balls.
CSK 61/1 (6.3)facebooktwitter
21:52 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE: 50 up for CSK
Chennai Super Kings manage a score of 59 in the powerplay. The run-rate is pretty good, and importantly, CSK have not lost a wicket yet. However, they are behind the asking run-rate too, which is up over 11.
CSK 59/0 (6)facebooktwitter
21:43 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Conway now!
Devon Conway gets 4 more. The Kiwi left-handers slowly accelerating gears. Good timing by Conway on this instance, he finds the gap at mid-wicket for 4 more. The partnership nearing 50, with Shreyas going to Maxwell for an over.
CSK 47/0 (5)facebooktwitter
21:40 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: 4 boundaries in 1 over!
Rachin Ravindra on a roll! Three boundaries in a row, against impact sub Yash Thakur. Classy batting by the Kiwi, who takes advantage of his luck with an inside edge, and then hits two cracking drives through the off-side.
CSK 39/0 (4)facebooktwitter
21:34 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: 4 more!
A quiet second over, but Devon Conway now gets yet another boundary. Bold shot, over extra-cover. Clears the fielders and reaches the fence. Rachin joins in the act two balls later, upper cut executed well for 4 more.
CSK 22/0 (2.3)facebooktwitter
21:26 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: 4, Conway!
Now Devon Conway picks up a boundary off his first ball. Width offered by Arshdeep, and Conway places it delicately through third-man. Good timing by left-hander. The over ends with a dot, 9 off it.
CSK 9/0 (1)facebooktwitter
21:24 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: CSK start chase
Rachin Ravindra gets his first boundary! Excellent shot by the Kiwi, Wadhera gave in the dive at the deep point boundary, but not enough to stop it from rolling away for 4. CSK up and running, they'll need to have a big start here.
CSK 4/0 (0.2)facebooktwitter
21:15 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Huge task for CSK
Chennai Super Kings will have to pull off something incredible to chase this down. They've not managed to chase anything over 180 since 2019, so 220 will require more than one big knock. Over to Ruturaj Gaikwad and co.!facebooktwitter
21:13 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Priyansh. Arya.
Take a bow, Priyansh Arya. Wickets tumbling at the other end? No problem. The 24-year-old took control, and we have yet another incredible story of IPL. Rs 3.8 crore at the auction, worth his weight in gold today.
Fastest-ever century by an uncapped player, in just 39 balls. Wow.facebooktwitter
21:08 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: PBKS pile up 219!
Shashank Singh runs 3, gets to a well-made half-century and PBKS have posted a superb total of 219. This will need some chasing by the men in yellow. The standout? Priyansh Arya, of course. Probably the best knock of IPL 2025.
PBKS 219/6 (20 overs)
CSK Target: 220facebooktwitter
21:06 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: 6!
Marco Jansen gives it another big heave. Terrific shot, one-handed! Jansen removes his bottom hand, and the ball flies over the bowler's head for a maximum. Punjab Kings could get 220!
PBKS 215/6 (19.4)facebooktwitter
21:02 (IST)
PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Highest score in Mullanpur
Punjab Kings' first innings total is up to 207, and that is the highest-ever score made at Mullanpur in IPL history. They still have one over to go, which will be bowled by Pathirana. The Sri Lankan has had a poor day at the office so far.
PBKS 208/6 (19)facebooktwitter