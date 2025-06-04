Qatar, UAE and Saudi preparing joint bid for Rugby World Cup (2025)

Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia want to bid for the 2035 or 2039 Rugby World Cup, claiming it would be “the most successful event in the history of rugby”.

The Gulf states’ bid will be backed strongly by their continental representative body, Asia Rugby, which is determined to stage another men’s World Cup after the 2019 tournament in Japan.

Asia Rugby wants World Rugby — the game’s governing body — to “think outside the box” and ratify a multi-country bid for the World Cup on the continent. It believes that one could be staged in Japan and Korea, or Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, but their favoured location would be the Middle East.

However, none of the three prospective hosts for a Middle Eastern World Cup — Qatar, the UAE or Saudi Arabia — have ever participated at the tournament. Every World Cup host has played in the competition, so World Rugby would have to change their rules to allow those countries to feature, if they were not good enough to qualify.