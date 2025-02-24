QNET Watch Repair 101: A Definitive and Easy Guide (2025)

QNET watches – from Bernhard H. Mayer’s luxury masterpieces to the well-loved CIMIER QNETCity series – are a testament to excellence in craftsmanship and enduring elegance. When it comes to ensuring the lasting quality and functionality of these exceptional Swiss-made timepieces, this commitment to quality extends to QNET watch repair services.

Operating authorised service centres staffed with skilled technicians trained in the intricacies of these timepieces, QNET ensures that each watch is handled with precision and care. These service centres offer comprehensive repair solutions, using only genuine Bernhard H. Mayer and CIMIER QNETCity parts to maintain the integrity and performance of each watch.

What should I do to arrange a QNET watch repair?

If your Bernhard H. Mayer or CIMIER QNETCity watch requires repair, here’s what you should do:

1. Contact the QNET Global Support Centre (GSC) to request repair assistance. You may reach the QNET GSC at the following details:

Global (All Languages)

[emailprotected]

+6015 4600 0328 You may also submit your repair request via the GSC’s online contact form.

International Toll-Free Numbers

Hong Kong: 800 906 622

800 906 622 India: 000 800 050 1417

000 800 050 1417 India Hotline*: +91 8880632532

+91 8880632532 Indonesia: 0080349248340566

0080349248340566 Malaysia: 1 800 819 772

1 800 819 772 Philippines: 1 800 1 312 0051

1 800 1 312 0051 Singapore: 800 852 8383

800 852 8383 Thailand: 1 800 019 587

1 800 019 587 USA: 888 735 0751

888 735 0751 UAE: 800 0120 073 *All calls are free-of-charge when made from within the stated country, with the exception of the India Hotline, which is charged at local call rates (international call rates apply for calls made from outside the India Hotline).

2. Once you've contacted GSC, a customer service representative will determine which QNET office and authorised service centre is closest to you, and you will be instructed on how to send your watch to GSC for assessment and repair. You may opt to mail the watch to QNET at your cost or drop it off at the nearest QNET office if there is one in your area. Remember to pack your watch securely to protect it during transportation and prevent further damage. Here are some tips on how to do this:

Wrap your watch in tissue paper, paper towel, or clear plastic bag. You may also use bubble wrap for added protection.

Do not let any tape or adhesive directly touch your watch.

Avoid using paper-based bubble mailers, as these may tear during transport.

Use a rigid cardboard box and ensure the wrapped watch is centred with additional padding like foam or packing peanuts to prevent movement during transit.

3. Upon receiving your watch, the customer service rep will liaise with the service centre to assess the issue and proceed with the necessary repairs.

If your watch is still under warranty , the repairs will be conducted by authorised technicians and include maintenance. Shipping the watch to the service centre and back to the customer after repair will also be free of charge.

, the repairs will be conducted by authorised technicians and include maintenance. Shipping the watch to the service centre and back to the customer after repair will also be free of charge. If your watch is not covered by warranty, a customer service rep will inform you about the repair costs, including any shipping fees you need to pay.

Please note that the shipping fees mentioned do not cover any applicable import taxes and duties in your country.

4. The repair process typically takes around 2-3 weeks to complete, depending on the damage. Once the repairs are finished, a trained professional at GSC will conduct a quality check on your watch to ensure the issue has been fixed.

5. Finally, the customer service rep will inform you of the completed repairs and arrange for the return of your watch. Your repaired watch shall receive an additional warranty of 12 months, covering only the issue that has been fixed.

Through these steps, you can ensure that your QNET watch receives the necessary care and attention it deserves.

How do I know if my watch is still under warranty?

Every Bernhard H. Mayer and CIMIER QNETCity watch comes with a minimum two-year warranty from the date of purchase. It is important to note that these watches are only sold by QNET through its Independent Representatives; you will immediately know that your watch is both authentic and under warranty if it comes with the following certificates:

For Bernhard H. Mayer watches

Statement of Authenticity

International Guarantee

For CIMIER QNETCity watches

Statement of Authenticity

Warranty Registration Card

The warranty certificate must be accurately completed and signed by Bernhard H. Mayer or CIMIER. Its comprehensive coverage encompasses material and manufacturing faults related to the watch’s mechanical parts only. It does not include any issues with the strap or crystal breakage, damage resulting from improper handling, accidents, humidity or moisture ingress, or normal wear and tear. Additionally, the warranty does not cover problems that arise from unauthorised servicing.

To ensure that any issue is addressed immediately, is vital to check your QNET watch for damages as soon as you receive it. Typically, manufacturing problems discovered within the first six months of receiving your watch are likely to be covered by warranty.

Why should I get my watches repaired only at service centres authorised by QNET?

There are several reasons why getting your watch repaired by an authorised service centre, especially for luxury brands like Bernhard H. Mayer and CIMIER QNETCity, is important:

Maintaining Warranty

Crucial for coverage:Repairs by unauthorised entities typically void the warranty.This means you’ll foot the bill for any future issues arising from the initial repair,even if unrelated.

Peace of mind:Authorised service centres ensure repairs fall within the warranty coverage,offering peace of mind and potential cost savings.

Expertise and Quality

Trained professionals:The experts at QNET’s authorised service centres are trained specifically on the brand’s intricate mechanisms,guaranteeing the repair aligns with its quality standards.

Genuine parts:They use genuine parts,crucial for maintaining the watch’s authenticity,value,and performance over time.

Proper tools and diagnostics:Authorised centres possess specialised tools and diagnostic equipment unavailable to most independent repairers,ensuring accurate diagnoses and effective repairs.

Transparency and Trust

Clear communication:The QNET GSC will provide transparent communication regarding the repair process,timeline,and costs,based on the assessment of the authorised service centre.

Documented history:Repairs are documented and stored within the brand’s system,creating a clear history for future reference or warranty claims.

Brand reputation:Choosing authorised service centres upholds the brand’s reputation for excellence and ensures your watch receives the treatment it deserves.

Additional Benefits

Extended warranties:QNET extended warranties or service plans for added protection after the repair has been done at the authorised centre.

Convenience and efficiency: QNEToffers convenient options like mail-in repair or drop-off at certain QNET agent offices.

While independent repair or service professionals might offer lower prices, the potential risks associated with warranties, expertise, and quality often outweigh the cost savings. For a valuable luxury watch from a prestige brand such as Bernhard H. Mayer or CIMIER QNETCity, entrusting it to authorised service centres ensures its legacy, performance, and value are preserved for generations to come.