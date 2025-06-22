QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 269 Shares (2025)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.6 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.25. 10,947,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,878,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

