QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD (2025)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 520.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,882,000. Amundi increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,542,337 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,158,654,000 after acquiring an additional 709,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $9.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.36. 6,056,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,815,918. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. QUALCOMM's payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $202.64.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,613. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM

Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?

Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment

What Are Earnings Reports?

Broadcom's Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline

How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps

Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?

Should You Invest $1,000 in QUALCOMM Right Now?

Before you consider QUALCOMM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QUALCOMM wasn't on the list.

While QUALCOMM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here