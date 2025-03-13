Question: Self tanning lotion fades faster on my face. (2025)

6
Jun 9, 2013
Annabelle N.
Hi there, A few years ago I was obsessed with sunless tanning lotions. Although I found ones that gave beautiful color and coverage, it never lasted on my face (I only used the self tanning lotions specifically for face and neck on that area!). The rest of my body would hold the color for 1-2 weeks, but it seemed after washing my face once with either my dove soap or ponds gentle cream cleanser my face was already lighter than my body. I stopped using them because the whole point of using the product was to get an all-over beautiful glow and it just looked awkward to me because my face was a completely different shade than the rest of my body. Have you experienced this or do you have any advice/suggestions? Thanks inadvance!
Thanks inadvance!
Jun 9, 2013
Whyte W.
I have no experience with it, but I imaging you could continue using the lotion and then just get a foundation that matched your body instead of trying to keep your face tan:)
Jun 9, 2013
Annabelle N.
That's what I did when I was waiting for it to even out. The only reason I wouldn't want to do that as a permanent solution is then I'll be risking serious makeup malfunctions if it ever smudges/wipes off lol. Thanks for your response Megan, this is my first post so I was super excited to see a reply:)
Jun 9, 2013
Savannah I.
You're not supposed to tan your face in a tanning bed or on the beach anyway so just fix the prob with your make up it's not that weird. and I've used self tanners before and it did the samething.
Jun 9, 2013
Shantele V.
All tanning products contain dha (dihydroxyacetone) dha is derived from sugar cane and it reacts with the amino acids in your skin and its gross but the more dead skin you have the longer the tan will last. I suggest that you exfoliate before putting any tanning lotion on your face/body and then use a tan extender which you can buy at any beauty salon and that should keep your tan from sliding off. also try to refrain from using any products with beads or any harsh soaps or liquids and use the tan extender as directed:)
Jun 9, 2013
Annabelle N.
Thank you girls<3
Jun 9, 2013
Shannon M.
I have the same problem. its because you wash and scrub your face and also because your body and arms/legs are constantly working making blood flow to the surface of your akin therefore making you tanner. your face and neck don't really do that as much so they seem more pale. the only solution I've found is to just reapply self tanner to your face/neck every other day. its annoying but I'd rather do that than be my natural pale white skin tone. I use norvel self tanning lotion with instant bronzers. best one out there... ps I used to work in a tanning salon and I'm a tanoholic because of it so I know from experiencelol
Jun 9, 2013
Chloe W.
I have the same problem. I think it's also due to wearing makeup over the top, when the makeup comes off, it takes off the tan with it. Nothing seems to work! Probably due to the oil your face produces aswell.
