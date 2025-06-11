Questions and Answers: Sony PlayStation VR DOOM VFR Bundle White/Black 3002490 (2025)

A:AnswerThis is the new version. Easills has a bit of their info wrong. Sony hasn't completely discontinued the older headset. Currently, their Grand Turismo headset bundle, and the Black Friday $199 standalone headset comes with the gen 1 headset, which they do not tell people, so it's going to be misleading for some people.The only bundles as of 11/2017 and going into 12/2017 that come with Gen 2 is this Skyrim Bundle, and the upcoming Doom bundle. Just FYI, the Doom bundle doesn't include the move controllers. This is the best value for your buck with it being $100 off for Black Friday at $349.