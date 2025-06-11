Questions and Answers: Sony PlayStation VR DOOM VFR Bundle White/Black 3002490 (2025)

Q:QuestionIs this item the CUH-ZVR2 version?
Asked by Andres.
A:AnswerThis is the new version. Easills has a bit of their info wrong. Sony hasn't completely discontinued the older headset. Currently, their Grand Turismo headset bundle, and the Black Friday $199 standalone headset comes with the gen 1 headset, which they do not tell people, so it's going to be misleading for some people.The only bundles as of 11/2017 and going into 12/2017 that come with Gen 2 is this Skyrim Bundle, and the upcoming Doom bundle. Just FYI, the Doom bundle doesn't include the move controllers. This is the best value for your buck with it being $100 off for Black Friday at $349.
Answered by ButterrMann
Q:QuestionDoes the Move controller from the PS3 work with this or do you have to buy the newer controller?
Asked by Cheesy.
A:AnswerYes it does.
Answered by JDJohnson
Q:QuestionIt's on sale that ends today, but I can't purchase it??? Is it sold out?? The sells people in the store weren't any help at all on this either. Will the price go up after today? What does "Come back soon" mean? Tomorrow? An hour?
Asked by Billy.
A:AnswerThey never had it actually on sale online, only coming soon.I also don't understand why they say it is being released on the 10th when everybody else says the 1st. For what it's worth when they first posted that 299 price I called and had it documented that I wanted to preorder it and couldn't. They say I will get the 299 price when they finally do release it but we will see. At least I have a phone conversation documented with them.
Answered by anon
Q:QuestionIt appears that buying the VR set up and this game at $29.99 will end up being cheaper than the bundle. Am I missing something? Why buy the bundle if seperate is cheaper???
Asked by SeparatelyVsBundle.
A:AnswerThis bundle comes with an updated version of the VR headset that is not available separately yet. If you have a 4K TV it is worth the extra couple of bucks to get the updated version via the bundle.
Answered by Michael
Q:QuestionWhere did you see this was going to be 299.00? Did they say it was going to be priced at that or do you need a code or something. I'd love to get it at that price. Thanks
Asked by cheesy.
A:AnswerDuring the Black Friday sale
Answered by komodo
Q:QuestionDoes the VR system work for all VR games?
Asked by Confused.
A:AnswerYES, HOWEVER, IT DOESN'T COME WITH THE TWO MOVE WANDS, WHICH MAKES PLAYING SOME GAMES A LOT EASIER AND MORE ENJOYABLE. THE SKYRIM BUNDLE COMES WITH THE "VERSION 2" HEADSET ALSO AND COMES W/ 2 MOVE WANDS FOR $50 MORE (SAVE $50). IF YOU STILL HAVE THOSE OLDER PS3 MOVE MOTION WANDS STILL, THOSE WILL WORK TOO AS THEY ARE THE SAME, JUST DIFFERENT USB CHARGE PORTS.
Answered by MOSESivviOC
Q:QuestionI went to best buy today to order this and it was 399 how do I order this online for the 299?
Asked by G.
A:AnswerI ordered this on the best buy app for 299 just this week.
Answered by Fargofar
Q:QuestionCan you play any game with this ?
Asked by Anonymous.
A:AnswerYou 'can'. Not every game has a VR support but it can also be used as a separate display.My wife is watching Netflix in the main TV where the PS4 is connected. I use the helmet as a screen to play whatever I want via the PS4 and we are in the same couch doing different stuff.
Answered by JoEnGr001
Q:QuestionDoes this have 3-D audio
Asked by Mousey.
A:AnswerYes it does, as long as you are using headphones jacked in to the headset.
Answered by PowderedSnake2000
Q:Question4K and HDR (pass-through mode only)?
Asked by MonitorTheMusic.
A:AnswerIt's only for HD
Answered by DJREVELATION
Q:QuestionIs this the gen2 with built in stereo earpieces?
Asked by Anonymous.
A:AnswerI bought my own headset, I’m picky when gaming
Answered by Shorty
Q:QuestionHow difficult is this to set up?
Asked by Jaime.
A:AnswerYou have to go through alot to set up but its definitely worth it!
Answered by DJREVELATION
Q:QuestionCan this VR be used with all ps4 games ?
Asked by Mickymouse.
A:AnswerNo it just certain games they have a vr section.
Answered by Icebergboyd22
Q:QuestionHow big is the hard drive?
Asked by Franko.
A:AnswerNo drive on the VR, you just plug it into your existing PS4.
Answered by BenM
Q:QuestionI'm new at this virtuality gaming. I preordered the new ( God of War themed ) PS4 Pro. Will the Doom VFR Bundle work with that system and is there controllers, Upgrade packages/software, or anything I should know about that needs to be bought separately
Asked by PlayerOne.
A:AnswerYes, you could benefit from a move controller and gun adaption
Answered by Wolverine
Q:QuestionIt is on sale today but you cannot pre-order it. Does anybody know when you can at BB?
Asked by Anonymous.
A:AnswerTry going to a best buy store cause they sold out online
Answered by PazPZ3
Q:QuestionDo you need a PS4 to be able to use PSVR?
Asked by CR.
A:AnswerYes you need a ps4 to play vr. And Every Single hole will be filled too
Answered by Cacti66
