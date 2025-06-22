Quick and Easy Nail Art With the Best Press-Ons (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

If you’re trying to recession-proof your life, you might need to space out your salon appointments more. That’s where press-on nails come in. Nowadays, the options are endless, ranging from classic nudes to practically every design you can think of.



“Press-ons are fast; you can do them at midnight while watching crime TV (like I do!), and there are endless options to length, shape and design,” says Julie Kandalec, a New York City-based celebrity manicurist and founder of Julie K Nail Academy.

Another perk is that press-on nails can have serious staying power. “This is a huge benefit of press-ons — you have options!” Kandalec says. “When I’m on set, I only want press-ons to last a few hours, so I’ll use double-stick nail tabs. But if I want them to last up to two weeks, I use nail glue. My favorite is Kiss Max Speed — it works in about five seconds.”

Check out the best press-on nails, plus everything you need to know about safe application and removal.