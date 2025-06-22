Quick and Easy Nail Art With the Best Press-Ons (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
If you’re trying to recession-proof your life, you might need to space out your salon appointments more. That’s where press-on nails come in. Nowadays, the options are endless, ranging from classic nudes to practically every design you can think of.
“Press-ons are fast; you can do them at midnight while watching crime TV (like I do!), and there are endless options to length, shape and design,” says Julie Kandalec, a New York City-based celebrity manicurist and founder of Julie K Nail Academy.
Another perk is that press-on nails can have serious staying power. “This is a huge benefit of press-ons — you have options!” Kandalec says. “When I’m on set, I only want press-ons to last a few hours, so I’ll use double-stick nail tabs. But if I want them to last up to two weeks, I use nail glue. My favorite is Kiss Max Speed — it works in about five seconds.”
Check out the best press-on nails, plus everything you need to know about safe application and removal.
1
BEST OVERALL
Kiss Impress Press-On Manicure
Pros
- No glue necessary
- Great value
Cons
- Can't expose to water within first hour of application
Included nails: 30 | Included tools: Prep pad, file/buffer, manicure stick | Reusable: Yes
A favorite of Kandalec's, who is an ambassador for the brand, Kiss is also a Good Housekeeping Beauty Award winner. Both our Lab experts and testers gave their press-ons rave reviews. "The nails were still in perfect condition after seven days of wear, and I didn't notice any damage after removal," a Beauty Award tester said.
Even more impressive, they deliver salon-quality manicures for $8 and don’t even require glue. They’re a cinch to apply and gentle on nails, with a range of colors and designs offered. “Right now I’m obsessed with cat eye and chrome,” Kandalec says. “Kiss has these magnetic ones, these chrome French ones, the perfect almond French with a deep smile line and these lilac cat eye gradient ones! I love these because they’re on-trend and just pretty!”
These are also a go-to for GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek. “Kiss Impress so far has been my favorite because it works with my nail shape,” she says. “I find that the others I've tried don't cover my nail width fully, especially towards the tip.”
The glueless mani comes prepared with adhesive. Note that you can't expose the nails to water within the first hour of application.
2
BEST VALUE
Ardell Nail Addict Artificial Nail Set
Pros
- Strong adhesive
- Long-lasting
Cons
- The glue dried too quickly for some reviewers
Included nails: 24 | Included tools: Professional nail glue, mini nail file, cuticle stick | Reusable: Yes
A one-stop shop for press-ons, this kit has everything you need to apply them, including glue, a nail file and a cuticle stick. The nails come in a range of classic and on-trend designs and are a cinch to use. Reviewers appreciated how well the glue worked and the nails' staying power. At this price, they’re a great choice for newbies, too.
“These stayed on for over a week,” a reviewer raved. “No budge. I was super impressed! Would definitely buy again.” However, some reviewers felt the glue dried too quickly.
3
BEST DAMAGE-FREE
Olive & June Press-On Nails The Instant Mani
Pros
- Wide range of sizes
- Non-damaging application and removal
- Great for all skill levels
Cons
- Nails are on the thin side
Included nails: 42 | Included tools: Glue, file/buffer | Reusable: Yes
The packaging is as fun as the nails themselves. Olive & June covers all the shades and shapes, plus has a slew of fun nail art designs. True to the brand’s ethos, they’re all about the DIY mani, so the kits are easy to use but also a great pick for press-on aficionados. “These press-on nails are super strong and so easy to apply — definitely better than others I’ve tried. Love all the extras that come with the set, too!” one reviewer said. Note that the nails are on the thinner side, which can feel odd for those who are used to thicker ones.
Despite the glue being super strong, the removal process is less damaging. Opt for the Olive & June Press-On System to ensure it goes smoothly, which comes with everything you need, including a removal kit.
4
BEST LONG-LASTING
Glamnetic Press-On Nails
Pros
- Many design options
- Last two weeks or longer, according to online reviewers
Cons
- Removal can take a while, according to reviewers
Included nails: 30 | Included tools: Glue, file/buffer | Reusable: Yes
No matter the design you’re looking for, chances are that Glamnetic has it. Even more impressive is their durability. Reviewers rave about their staying power, which lasts two weeks or longer. The extra thickness of the press-ons might be the secret behind their long lifespan.
“Like all Glamnetic nails, they’re flawless. So many sizes to choose from, nice and thick,” one reviewer said. The only drawback is application and removal can take a little longer, but the process isn’t as damaging.
5
BEST NATURAL-LOOKING
Chillhouse Chill Tips
Pros
- Easy removal and application
- Chic designs
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Could use more size options
Included nails: 24 | Included tools: Glue, file/buffer | Reusable: Yes
Even though these nails come with fewer size options than others, they’re impressively lightweight and comfortable to wear. No one needs to know they’re press-ons — they look like natural nails. The designs include loads of creative nail art that is of the moment.
“My first Chillhouse set, and I loved it. The quality and durability of these press-ons were immaculate. The nail glue that comes in the kit lasted better than other nail glues included with other brand kits,” a reviewer said. Application and removal go smoothly, and they’re also easy to reapply. If you can’t find a size small enough, it’s simple enough to cut and file them down as needed.
6
MOST COMFORTABLE
OPI xPress/On Press-On Nails
Pros
- Numbered nails make it easy to find right size
- Long-lasting
- Comfortable wear
Cons
- Some reviewers said they popped off after a few days
Included nails: 30 | Included tools: Glue, file/buffer | Reusable: Yes
An OG in the nail world, OPI lives up to its reputation with these long-lasting press-ons that are very comfortable to wear, last a long time and are easy to apply and remove. The press-ons are numbered to make it simple to find the right size for each finger. Since they hug nails just right, it feels like you aren't even wearing them.
"If you're seeking a nail revolution, look no further than the OPI xPress Press-On Nails. They're easy to apply, stunning to behold and resilient," a reviewer raved. However, some users did complain about nails popping off after only a few days
7
BEST GEL
Dashing Diva Homecoming Press-On Nail Kit
Pros
- No glue needed
- Easy to apply
- Great value
Cons
- Sizes run small
Included nails: 30 | Included tools: Prep pad | Reusable: Yes
When you want the staying power of a gel manicure but not the damage it can potentially cause, reach for these press-ons made with gel base color. No glue is required for application, making the process quick, easy and mess-free. Simply prep your nails, peel off the sticky tab and press them on. The brand claims they last up to seven days, but some customers said they can go even longer. “The base color is so realistic, this mani doesn’t look fake at all; I am putting this mani on auto delivery,” a reviewer said. Note that the sizes run small.
How we choose the best press-on nails
For this roundup, we worked closely with GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek to select the featured press-on nails. We considered sets tested by the Beauty Lab and our editors, expert recommendations and products with strong customer reviews.
What to look for when shopping for press-on nails
✔️ Size: “Look for a kit that has enough sizes for you to ensure that you’ll have the perfect fit for all 10 of your nails,” Kandalec says. “Kits with 26 or more nails is the safest bet!”
✔️ Length: Press-on nails come in a range of lengths, from short to long. When deciding which is right for you, consider your lifestyle since extra-long nails may make activities like cooking, typing or even changing a diaper harder.
✔️ Quality: “Not all press-ons are made the same,” Kandalec says. “Very inexpensive ones from overseas websites may have 500 nails for $5, but the strength of the nail will be noticeably different, plus sizing will be incorrect (imagine skipping sizes — this happened to me one year while prepping for New York Fashion Week! Luckily, we planned for backup in advance)." It's best to spend more to ensure you receive press-ons in every size.
How can you make press-on nails last longer?
“Helping them to last longer comes down to two big components: proper prep and shaping the press-on to match the size and shape of your own nail, from the cuticle to the sidewalls,” Kandalec says. “Proper prep includes pushing back your cuticles, lightly buffing the surface and trimming any overgrown skin.”
How can you find the right size press-on for each nail?
“For shaping the press-on, think of the press-on nail like a puzzle piece that should fit perfectly to the shape of each of your individual nails,” Kandalec says. “Most nail kits come with a nail file to perfect the cuticle area before applying. And don’t press too hard! Pressing too hard will make the glue seep out from the sides and could put too much pressure on the press-on if it’s too small and could pop off sooner. If you need to apply a lot of pressure to make a nail tip fit, go to the next bigger size and file down the sides to fit.”
How can you avoid damaging your real nails with press-ons?
"It's simple: Don't pry them off!" Kandalec says. "Proper removal is everything. Pulling them off versus properly soaking causes damage, and then the next enhancement won't last as long on a damaged nail, creating a cycle that will take months to heal. Nails only grow out — they don't build 'up.'"
How to apply press-on nails
Kandalec shares step-by-step tips for applying press-on nails:
- Remove polish or any existing nail enhancements gently by soaking them — never pull them off!
- Push back your cuticles and trim down your free edge.
- Trim your cuticles of any hangnails and lightly buff the nail's surface.
- Choose the 10 nails that would fit each nail. Tip: If you're between sizes, choose the next larger one and size it down. This prevents it from popping off.
- Take the nail file and, one by one, file the cuticle area and sides of the tip to match your nail. Tip: They should fit together perfectly like a jigsaw puzzle.
- Prep the surface of your nails by swiping with 90% isopropyl alcohol.
- Apply a nail tab to the surface of the natural nail or nail glue into the belly of the press-on. If your nails are flat, put some nail glue on your natural nails, too.
- Apply the nail at a 45-degree angle and press down gently.
- Shape the free edge as desired.
How to remove press-on nails
It is best to reference the directions and helpful tips insert for your individual product as the removal process might vary slightly, especially between adhesives and glue. Kandalec shares step-by-step tips for removing press-on nails:
- Use nail clippers to cut down as much of the length as possible.
- Use a coarse nail file (100 grit) to rough up the surface of the nail tip. This allows the acetone to penetrate faster.
- Apply a bit of cuticle oil like CND SolarOil or Lights Lacquer Hydrating Cuticle Oil around the cuticle area and under the free edge to prevent over-drying.
- Pour about 2 inches of 100% pure acetone into an old, non-plastic coffee mug and soak one hand at a time. It’s the perfect size for soaking and the fastest way! If you don’t have an old coffee mug, you can use the same method as soaking gel polish off: Saturate cotton in 100% pure acetone and wrap in aluminum foil.
- Wait 10 minutes before checking.
- Use a fine grit nail file to roll off the melted nail and repeat until completely off.
- Wash hands and reapply cuticle oil.
