Quitting job before or after maternity leave? - July 2021 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

Hi everyone! I love my job but I’m not too crazy about it. Ive been working there 5 years this June and I don’t want to stay in it forever and there’s no likely room for promotion. My husband and I live comfortably so we don’t need the extra Income, but I just love working! I’m thinking that I want to take time off and spend it with baby and then maybe go back to work after a year or so. I haven’t told my manager that I am expecting yet. I don’t know what’s the best way to do this. If I quit before the baby arrives, I miss out on maternity leave (for which I will be using my paid time off that I accumulated), and I will also lose insurance which I also have my husband on it as a dependent. If I quit after or during maternity leave I will feel bad for screwing my boss and coworkers and leaving them to find replacement.

My in-laws live like 10 minutes away but they are over 80 years old and there’s no way I’m leaving my baby with them while I go back to work full time. My mom lives an hour away so she can’t help.

Has anyone else been in a similar situation?