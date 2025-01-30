Quitting job before or after maternity leave? - July 2021 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

Community > Birth Month
cheezpufs22
Hi everyone! I love my job but I’m not too crazy about it. Ive been working there 5 years this June and I don’t want to stay in it forever and there’s no likely room for promotion. My husband and I live comfortably so we don’t need the extra Income, but I just love working! I’m thinking that I want to take time off and spend it with baby and then maybe go back to work after a year or so. I haven’t told my manager that I am expecting yet. I don’t know what’s the best way to do this. If I quit before the baby arrives, I miss out on maternity leave (for which I will be using my paid time off that I accumulated), and I will also lose insurance which I also have my husband on it as a dependent. If I quit after or during maternity leave I will feel bad for screwing my boss and coworkers and leaving them to find replacement.
My in-laws live like 10 minutes away but they are over 80 years old and there’s no way I’m leaving my baby with them while I go back to work full time. My mom lives an hour away so she can’t help.
Has anyone else been in a similar situation?
ISurvived2under2Momof3
Me! I opted to take my maternity leave, I put my notice in while on leave. Instead of a 2 week I gave a 1 month.
cheezpufs22
@ISurvived2under2Momof3,
did you think a lot about this before applying for your leave? Or was it spur of the moment decision? And did your supervisor know beforehand?
j
jakagi
Given you love your job/ working, I’d take the mat leave and then see how you feel about returning or staying home. Some mommas surprise themselves and are ready to go back after a few months. Others will still want to be home all the time with baby. And there’s always the potential to negotiate a part time or flexible work depending on what is right for you. Good luck :)
cheezpufs22
@jakagi,
good idea here thank you!
SomeCleverName
I'd stay with the job then work for a few months after you get done with maternity leave, then quit. Don't feel bad about it. I feel like not having the insurance and benefits would be a bad way to go before becoming a mom.
Or find a job that you love now. Why not? I'm networking my butt off right now to find my dream job. I'm not going to wait until after maternity leave to do that.
cheezpufs22
@SomeCleverName,
good ideas. I’ll consider that thank you! ��
n
naidajanai_
Girl take all your days — get your pay on paid family leave and then take fmla right after theeeennnnn give your notice. Remember mama it’s a job. A job will find your replacement. You are a mommy and those moments are hard to give up. Believe me i did it i rushed back to work with the first one that now I’m pregnant with my second, I’m Leaving that job and not looking back and i dont feel bad about it at all.
cheezpufs22
@naidajanai_,
haha I love a strong mama like you
ACDTQJGGBL
I actually just wound up leaving my job last week. I’ve been there for about 7 years and have had 2 children while working there. I kind of just snapped after not feeling appreciated and overworked. I actually feel soooo much better having time to spend with my family until our third babe is born. Both my previous pregnancies I didn’t get much for maternity leave so it’s not a huge loss for me. I hope you find comfort in whatever decision you choose. Good luck! :)
cheezpufs22
@ACDTQJGGBL,
oh sorry you felt unappreciated at work but good for you for making the right decision for you and your family!
C
Cabbageroses
Totally thinking about this too! And definitely feeling a little guilty about maybe using up those job resources and then not staying.
BUT, I try to remind myself- it’s a crappy system that makes us rely on employment to be able to have affordable health insurance. It’s that system that would force me to make a decision to ‘screw over’ a job so my baby and I can have healthcare.
cheezpufs22
@Cabbageroses,
that’s true!
l
laurennassar
My husband and I talked about this a lot. Neither one of us wants me to go back to work. I might go back for 3 days a week but it’s a very physical job with long hours. I know for sure things will have to be different after the baby comes. 5 days a week 10 hours a day isn’t going to work with a baby.
cheezpufs22
@laurennassar,
those are really long hours �� I hope you make the best decision for you and your family!
B
BabyNumberOneComing2021
Do it after!!!! take the maternity leave and benefits. I know it's hard to feel bad about the businesses, but at the end of the day do what is best for you and your family. they don't need to know you made the decision early, a lot of women take maternity leave thinking that they will go back and then at the end decide not to. it won't be that weird for them. I'm planning to do the same
cheezpufs22
@BabyNumberOneComing2021,
I like that I think I might do it!!
E
ErikaJay1
There are lots more options than leaving baby with grandparents - you might consider a nanny or daycare! You might feel ready to go back to work and be among adults after a few months at home, I know I was!
cheezpufs22
@ErikaJay1,
that’s true I have considered that too but I’m worried about the pandemic and the spread of the virus. Hopefully things will look brighter come summer time
