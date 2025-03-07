"Raatchasan" (2018, Ratsasan) (2025)

Cinderella: The Book Behind the 2018 Indian Film About the Book Charles Perrault Film's Correspondence to the Book Key Differences Production Related Movies Ram Kumar — Top Rated Movies
(2018)

6.5

Ratsasan

Country

India

Spoken Language

tamil

Runtime 2 hr 26 min
Premiere: World October 4,2018
Premiere: USA October 5,2018
Digital: World July 2,2019
Parental Advisory Frightening & Intense Scenes, Violence & Gore, ...
  • Frightening & Intense Scenes

    plenty

  • Violence & Gore

    plenty

  • Alcohol, Drugs & Smoking

    few

  • Profanity

    few

  • Sex & Nudity

    few
Production Companies Axess Film Factory
Also Known As

Main Hoon Dandadhikari India

  • Crime
  • Mystery
  • Thriller
  • Based on Book
Asub-inspector sets out inpursuit ofamysterious serial killer who targets teen school girls and murders them brutally.

Сast and Crew

Stars

Vishnu Vishal Arun

Amala Paul Viji

Saravanan Christopher / Mary Fernandes

Kaali Venkat Venkat

Ammu Abhirami Ammu

Baby Monika Siva Kayal

Vinodhini Vaidynathan Arun's Sister

Raveena Daha Sharmi ; Ammu's classmate

Usha Elizabeth Arun's mother

Suzane George ACP Lakshmi

Director

Ram Kumar

Camera

P.V. Sankar

P.V. Shankar

Writers

Ram Kumar

Sorif B. Mahmud

Composer

Ghibran

Producers

G. Dilli Babu

R. Sridhar

Dinesh Kannan

Director

Ram Kumar

Camera

P.V. Sankar

P.V. Shankar

Writers

Ram Kumar

Sorif B. Mahmud

Composer

Ghibran

Producers

G. Dilli Babu

R. Sridhar

Dinesh Kannan

Editor

San Lokesh

Designers

Gopi Anand

Sonya Sandiavo

2:38

Cinderella: The Book Behind the 2018 Indian Film

About the Book

The 2018 Indian film "Cinderella" is not directly based on a specific book. Instead, it draws inspiration from the classic fairy tale of Cinderella, which has been adapted and retold in various forms across cultures. The original story is often attributed to Charles Perrault, a French author who published his version in 1697, titled Cendrillon.

Charles Perrault

Charles Perrault was a French author and member of the Académie Française. He is best known for laying the foundations for a new literary genre, the fairy tale, with his works such as Little Red Riding Hood, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella. His stories have been adapted countless times and continue to influence modern storytelling.

Film's Correspondence to the Book

The 2018 film "Cinderella" takes creative liberties and diverges significantly from the traditional fairy tale. While the original story by Charles Perrault focuses on themes of kindness, magic, and transformation, the film incorporates elements of crime and mystery, creating a unique narrative that stands apart from the classic tale.

Key Differences

    • The film introduces a crime and mystery element, which is not present in the original fairy tale.
    • Characters and plot points are reimagined to fit a modern and suspenseful storyline.
    • The setting and cultural context are adapted to suit an Indian audience, providing a fresh take on the well-known story.

Overall, while the film shares the name and some thematic elements with the classic fairy tale, it is a distinct work that offers a new interpretation of the Cinderella story.

Production

Following the release of the comedy drama Mundasupatti (2014), Ramkumar was keen to do a serious film to avoid being type-cast. He was inspired to write a film on a psycho killer after reading an international news story about Alexander Spesivtsev, and spent close to a year writing a fictional screenplay to fit around the character of a psycho killer. Ramkumar initially struggled to find an actor to play the lead role of a forty-year-old man with a child, and despite working the child out of the script as a result, he still found it difficult to convince actors to sign the film. In April 2017, actor Jai signed the project titled Ratsasan, which was set to be produced by C. V. Kumar of Thirukumaran Entertainment. However, soon after the actor and director dropped out of the project, and Kumar took the title of Ratsasan with him. Subsequently, throughout the production stage, the film was briefly known as Cinderella and then Minmini, but neither title was kept. The former title was claimed by another Tamil film's producers, while Ramkumar felt the latter seemed too light-hearted. Eventually, the team members managed to amicably convince Kumar to offer them the title of Ratsasan, which was later stylised to Ratsasan.

5.7

Vikram Vedha 2017

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru 2016

Thani Oruvan 2015

Memories 2013

Ram Kumar — Top Rated Movies

6.5

Raatchasan Ratsasan 2018

Mundasupatti Mundaasupatti 2014

