"Raatchasan" (2018, Ratsasan) (2025)

(2018)
6.5
Ratsasan
|Country
|
India
|Spoken Language
|
tamil
|Runtime
|2 hr 26 min
|Premiere: World
|October 4,2018
|Premiere: USA
|October 5,2018
|Digital: World
|July 2,2019
|Parental Advisory
|Frightening & Intense Scenes, Violence & Gore, ...
|
|Production Companies
|Axess Film Factory
|Also Known As
|
Main Hoon Dandadhikari India
- Crime
- Mystery
- Thriller
- Based on Book
Сast and Crew
Stars
Vishnu Vishal Arun
Amala Paul Viji
Saravanan Christopher / Mary Fernandes
Kaali Venkat Venkat
Ammu Abhirami Ammu
Baby Monika Siva Kayal
Vinodhini Vaidynathan Arun's Sister
Raveena Daha Sharmi ; Ammu's classmate
Usha Elizabeth Arun's mother
Suzane George ACP Lakshmi
Full Cast
Director
Ram Kumar
Camera
P.V. Sankar
P.V. Shankar
Writers
Ram Kumar
Sorif B. Mahmud
Composer
Ghibran
Producers
G. Dilli Babu
R. Sridhar
Dinesh Kannan
All Crew
Production
Following the release of the comedy drama Mundasupatti (2014), Ramkumar was keen to do a serious film to avoid being type-cast. He was inspired to write a film on a psycho killer after reading an international news story about Alexander Spesivtsev, and spent close to a year writing a fictional screenplay to fit around the character of a psycho killer. Ramkumar initially struggled to find an actor to play the lead role of a forty-year-old man with a child, and despite working the child out of the script as a result, he still found it difficult to convince actors to sign the film. In April 2017, actor Jai signed the project titled Ratsasan, which was set to be produced by C. V. Kumar of Thirukumaran Entertainment. However, soon after the actor and director dropped out of the project, and Kumar took the title of Ratsasan with him. Subsequently, throughout the production stage, the film was briefly known as Cinderella and then Minmini, but neither title was kept. The former title was claimed by another Tamil film's producers, while Ramkumar felt the latter seemed too light-hearted. Eventually, the team members managed to amicably convince Kumar to offer them the title of Ratsasan, which was later stylised to Ratsasan.
