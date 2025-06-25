Rachel Reeves tax raid could leave UK with '36,000 fewer' police officers (2025)

Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express.
Conservatives have dubbed the move "Labour's criminal gains tax", with Chris Philp claiming Labour is "putting the safety of our communities at risk" by prioritising higher taxes over public security.
ByCiaran McGrath, Senior News Reporter
Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Image: Getty)
Concern is growing over the potential impact of Rachel Reeves's National Insurance (NI) hike, with political rivals and insiders fearing it could result in a drastic reduction of up to 36,000 police officers across the UK. According to the Conservatives, the tax increase could strip police forces of up to £230 million, a blow to front-line services that may force the loss of 3,600 officers.
When added to a £118 million cut to police funding grants, this could result in the loss of a further 1,800 officers. If these figures hold, the UK could face a total reduction of more than 5,400 officers, with some estimates even suggesting the number could climb as high as 36,000. As of March 31, 2024, there were just over 147,000 police officers in the UK. The Tories have dubbed the move "Labour's criminal gains tax," warning it could cripple the nation's ability to tackle crime.
READ MORE: 'Eye-watering' HMRC tax charge green-lighted by Rachel Reeves to take effect
There are concerns 3,600 police officers could be lost (Image: Getty)
Chris Philp, shadow home secretary, claimed that Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are "putting the safety of our communities at risk" by prioritising higher taxes over public security.
According to The Telegraph, some police forces are already feeling the squeeze.
Sussex Police, for instance, estimates a £700,000 shortfall due to the tax increase—an amount not covered by government compensation.
Katy Bourne, the police and crime commissioner for Sussex, said: "It goes to show that Labour are more interested in ideology than delivering for the British people."
LBC caller says focus should be on Reeves not US tariffs
Invalid email
The pressure on Ms Reeves has been intense, with growing concerns over how her tax plans will affect both the economy and vital public services.
Facing mounting criticism over the potential damage to public services, Ms Reeves is under increasing scrutiny.
With the National Insurance hike poised to hit businesses, workers, and now police forces, critics are urging the Chancellor to reconsider her approach if she is to avoid further strain on already stretched public services.
However, Ms Reeves remains steadfast in her position, insisting that the hike is essential to address the UK's fiscal challenges.
