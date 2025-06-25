Rachel Reeves tax raid could leave UK with '36,000 fewer' police officers (2025)

Table of Contents
Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express. Conservatives have dubbed the move "Labour's criminal gains tax", with Chris Philp claiming Labour is "putting the safety of our communities at risk" by prioritising higher taxes over public security. LBC caller says focus should be on Reeves not US tariffs Trending Related articles References

Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express.

Conservatives have dubbed the move "Labour's criminal gains tax", with Chris Philp claiming Labour is "putting the safety of our communities at risk" by prioritising higher taxes over public security.

ByCiaran McGrath, Senior News Reporter

Concern is growing over the potential impact of Rachel Reeves's National Insurance (NI) hike, with political rivals and insiders fearing it could result in a drastic reduction of up to 36,000 police officers across the UK. According to the Conservatives, the tax increase could strip police forces of up to £230 million, a blow to front-line services that may force the loss of 3,600 officers.

When added to a £118 million cut to police funding grants, this could result in the loss of a further 1,800 officers. If these figures hold, the UK could face a total reduction of more than 5,400 officers, with some estimates even suggesting the number could climb as high as 36,000. As of March 31, 2024, there were just over 147,000 police officers in the UK. The Tories have dubbed the move "Labour's criminal gains tax," warning it could cripple the nation's ability to tackle crime.

READ MORE: 'Eye-watering' HMRC tax charge green-lighted by Rachel Reeves to take effect

Rachel Reeves tax raid could leave UK with '36,000 fewer' police officers (3)

There are concerns 3,600 police officers could be lost (Image: Getty)

Chris Philp, shadow home secretary, claimed that Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are "putting the safety of our communities at risk" by prioritising higher taxes over public security.

According to The Telegraph, some police forces are already feeling the squeeze.

Sussex Police, for instance, estimates a £700,000 shortfall due to the tax increase—an amount not covered by government compensation.

Katy Bourne, the police and crime commissioner for Sussex, said: "It goes to show that Labour are more interested in ideology than delivering for the British people."

Don't miss...
'Triple blow' as Brits told they'll be £400 worse off after Reeves' tax hikes [INSIGHT]
LBC caller launches attack on Rachel Reeves - 'My life is turned upside down' [ANALYSIS]
'I helped run a hospice, now I fear Rachel Reeves could destroy it' [PICTURES]

LBC caller says focus should be on Reeves not US tariffs

Invalid email

We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy

See Also
Ageism outrage as vital workers pushed out of jobs with economy damaged

Trending

    The pressure on Ms Reeves has been intense, with growing concerns over how her tax plans will affect both the economy and vital public services.

    Facing mounting criticism over the potential damage to public services, Ms Reeves is under increasing scrutiny.

    With the National Insurance hike poised to hit businesses, workers, and now police forces, critics are urging the Chancellor to reconsider her approach if she is to avoid further strain on already stretched public services.

    However, Ms Reeves remains steadfast in her position, insisting that the hike is essential to address the UK's fiscal challenges.

    Related articles

    • Half of all wealthy Brits poised to quit UK because of Labour's tax raid
    • Rachel Reeves's cruel jobs tax 'catastrophic' for charities
    • Sky News halted for Rachel Reeves 'breaking news' in 'clear' response to Trump
    • Rachel Reeves makes surprise admission on Trump tariffs even if US deal struck
    • John Wick 5 starring Keanu Reeves confirmed alongside two more movies

    National Insurance Rachel Reeves Taxes

    IPSO Regulated Copyright ©2025 Express Newspapers. "Daily Express" is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.

    Rachel Reeves tax raid could leave UK with '36,000 fewer' police officers (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    The Ultimate List of OCD Self-Help Books for a Better Life - New Hope Psychology
    Overcoming Unwanted Intrusive Thoughts: A Comprehensive Summary
    Peeps blast Agradaa as rubber hangs in her car while praising God, video
    Latest Posts
    Why Are Sports Legends (LeBron and Kelly Slater Included) Taking Over the Men's Grooming World?
    Men with curls: Here’s how to finally get the haircut that works for you
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Duane Harber

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6456

    Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

    Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Duane Harber

    Birthday: 1999-10-17

    Address: Apt. 404 9899 Magnolia Roads, Port Royceville, ID 78186

    Phone: +186911129794335

    Job: Human Hospitality Planner

    Hobby: Listening to music, Orienteering, Knapping, Dance, Mountain biking, Fishing, Pottery

    Introduction: My name is Duane Harber, I am a modern, clever, handsome, fair, agreeable, inexpensive, beautiful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.