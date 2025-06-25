Rachel Reeves tax raid could leave UK with '36,000 fewer' police officers (2025)

Concern is growing over the potential impact of Rachel Reeves's National Insurance (NI) hike, with political rivals and insiders fearing it could result in a drastic reduction of up to 36,000 police officers across the UK. According to the Conservatives, the tax increase could strip police forces of up to £230 million, a blow to front-line services that may force the loss of 3,600 officers. When added to a £118 million cut to police funding grants, this could result in the loss of a further 1,800 officers. If these figures hold, the UK could face a total reduction of more than 5,400 officers, with some estimates even suggesting the number could climb as high as 36,000. As of March 31, 2024, there were just over 147,000 police officers in the UK. The Tories have dubbed the move "Labour's criminal gains tax," warning it could cripple the nation's ability to tackle crime.

READ MORE: 'Eye-watering' HMRC tax charge green-lighted by Rachel Reeves to take effect

There are concerns 3,600 police officers could be lost (Image: Getty)

Chris Philp, shadow home secretary, claimed that Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are "putting the safety of our communities at risk" by prioritising higher taxes over public security. According to The Telegraph, some police forces are already feeling the squeeze. Sussex Police, for instance, estimates a £700,000 shortfall due to the tax increase—an amount not covered by government compensation. Katy Bourne, the police and crime commissioner for Sussex, said: "It goes to show that Labour are more interested in ideology than delivering for the British people."

Don't miss...

'Triple blow' as Brits told they'll be £400 worse off after Reeves' tax hikes [INSIGHT]

LBC caller launches attack on Rachel Reeves - 'My life is turned upside down' [ANALYSIS]

'I helped run a hospice, now I fear Rachel Reeves could destroy it' [PICTURES]

LBC caller says focus should be on Reeves not US tariffs

Invalid email We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy See Also Ageism outrage as vital workers pushed out of jobs with economy damaged

Trending