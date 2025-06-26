Raustyn Holdings & OHM Form Joint Venture, Redefining Specialty Restoration Services in Metro Detroit (2025)

DETROIT, April 8, 2025 (Newswire.com) - In a powerful move that's sending waves across the restoration industry, Raustyn Holdings, a local investment firm made up of distinguished and diverse professionals, proudly announces its joint venture partnership with OHM Textile Restoration, one of Metro Detroit's most respected textile restoration companies.

"We are excited about the bright future ahead with this new partnership with Raustyn Holdings. We share the same core values of taking care of our customers and providing first class service quality."

- Henry Kraus, Founder of OHM

This announcement marks a major expansion of Raustyn Holdings' growing specialty restoration platform. It also reinforces the firm's mission to consolidate the highly fragmented niche restoration sectors, creating best-in-class service offerings across the Midwest and beyond. The new partnership aligns seamlessly with Raustyn Holdings existing portfolio, which includes Fairlane Furniture Restorers, the largest specialty content restoration company in the region.

Founded in 1958 by Bill Godfrey, Fairlane Furniture Restorers built its name on heritage craftsmanship and a commitment to excellence in the furniture restoration business. For over three decades, it was successfully operated by the Johnson family, maintaining its reputation as a trusted legacy brand before being acquired by Raustyn Holdings. Since joining the portfolio, Fairlane has experienced a new era of growth, backed by modern infrastructure, integrated operations, and deep industry expertise. The partnership with OHM now extends service offerings into the textile space, allowing the company to deliver comprehensive restoration solutions to its expansive client base.

"This joint venture is more than a milestone, it is the convergence of two powerhouse legacy brands. Fairlane brings over six decades of expertise in content restoration, and now with OHM, we are expanding into the textile restoration sector with equal strength. OHM will be the premier provider of textile restoration in Metro Detroit, and this partnership allows us to deliver an unmatched level of service to our clients."

- A Top Level Executive at Raustyn Holdings

OHM Textile Restoration, established in 1983, was originally known as "One Hour Martinizing" when it operated in the retail dry-cleaning space. As the company evolved and entered the insurance restoration industry, the name took on new meaning: Our Homeowners Matter. That mantra has remained at the heart of the company's mission, serving policyholders, restoration contractors, insurance carriers, public adjusters, and property managers throughout many decades.

The alignment between Raustyn Holdings and OHM was more than strategic, it was generational. Built by founder Henry Kraus and later joined by his son Jeffrey Kraus, OHM carries a proud family legacy of integrity, precision, and customer-first service. That same DNA is reflected across Raustyn Holdings' portfolio, making the partnership a natural fit.

The joint venture is a direct extension of Raustyn Holdings' broader initiative to penetrate deep into the subsectors of specialty restoration and beyond, offering unparalleled service to its clients, customers, and partners. With legacy, quality, and innovation at its core, the firm continues to build a stronghold in several niche restorative markets.

Learn more at www.raustynholdings.com & www.ohmdrycleaners.com

