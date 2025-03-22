Raw | Rotten Tomatoes (2025)

Where to Watch
Raw
What to Know
Raw's lurid violence and sexuality live up to its title, but they're anchored with an immersive atmosphere and deep symbolism that linger long after the provocative visuals fade.
Read Critics Reviews
Critics Reviews
Audience Reviews
My Rating
Cast & Crew
Related Movie News
Videos
Raw
Photos
Raw
-
Director
-
Julia Ducournau
-
Producer
-
Jean des Forêts , Julie Gayet , Nadia Turincev
-
Screenwriter
-
Julia Ducournau
-
Distributor
-
Focus World
-
Production Co
-
Petit Film , Frakas Productions , Rouge International
-
Rating
-
R (Bloody and Grisly Images|Aberrant Behavior|Strong Sexuality|Drug Use/Partying|Language|Nudity)
-
Genre
-
Horror , Drama
-
Original Language
-
French (France)
-
Release Date (Theaters)
-
Mar 10, 2017, Limited
-
Release Date (Streaming)
-
May 22, 2017
-
Box Office (Gross USA)
-
$508.4K
-
Runtime
-
1h 38m
-
Aspect Ratio
-
CinemaScope (2,35:1)