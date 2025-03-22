Raw | Rotten Tomatoes (2025)

93% Tomatometer 202 Reviews 76% Popcornmeter 5,000+ Ratings

Stringent vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school. Desperate to fit in, she strays from her principles and eats raw meat for the first time. The young woman soon experiences terrible and unexpected consequences as her true self begins to emerge.

Critics Consensus

Raw's lurid violence and sexuality live up to its title, but they're anchored with an immersive atmosphere and deep symbolism that linger long after the provocative visuals fade.

Raw | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Cody Corrall Chicago Reader Raw is one of few films in the "female cannibal" canon, one that flips the power dynamic of women in horror so they are in control, rather than afraid of, their own carnal desires. Oct 8, 2021 Full Review Raw | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Dahlia Balcazar Bitch Media Julia Ducournau's feature film debut Raw joins the canon with the French teen-cannibal, coming-of-age story I didn't know I was waiting for. Feb 17, 2021 Full Review Raw | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Alexandra Heller-Nicholas The Blue Lenses It often takes decades for filmmakers to strike the right sense of balance Ducournau has achieved with Raw, and she is a director and writer with a formidable grasp. Aug 25, 2018 Full Review Raw | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Diana Tuova Spotlight on Film A staggering film debut with "unflinching" gore and disturbing atmosphere, reviving the best of what became known as the New French Extremity movement. Rated: 4/5 Aug 2, 2024 Full Review Raw | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Marshall Shaffer Vague Visages These crashes back into a messy reality invoke how the rise and fall of a plot arc represents a merely synthetic change. Actual transformation takes more than just giving into a gut response spurred by familial intervention. Dec 6, 2023 Full Review Raw | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Abby Monteil them. In juxtaposing her main character’s sexual awakening with her burgeoning cannibalism, director Julie Durconeau challenges the often fraught relationship between female violence and sexuality in horror. Oct 27, 2022 Full Review Read all reviews

Martin H I'm fluent in french and it's probably one of my all time favorite movie, i always thought local movies would suck or be like Dikkenek but this is different, the main actress was perfectly cast in this role, she plays it too well it's scary, i love it Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 11/30/24 Full Review Christian K Not really as gross out or thrilling as I was expecting, but i was still completely entertained from start to finish. Where is the faculty staff at this school? Rated 3.5/5 Stars • Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars 10/31/24 Full Review Jaco P Raw is a captivating and unsettling film that will leave you on edge. The movie's eerie atmosphere masterfully crafts a sense of tension, making you feel like you're experiencing the protagonist's descent into cannibalism firsthand. While some scenes are undeniably uncomfortable to watch, they're a testament to the film's unflinching commitment to its themes. Overall, Raw is a gripping and thought-provoking movie that will appeal to fans of psychological horror and those who appreciate a slow-burning, atmospheric build-up. Just be prepared for a few squeamish moments along the way! Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 08/29/24 Full Review Audience Member I had high hopes about this one, it is interesting although not enoguh to impress Rated 3/5 Stars • Rated 3 out of 5 stars 07/11/24 Full Review Miguel M Gran pelicula que te demuestra una hermandad de caníbales que me impacto. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 03/30/24 Full Review Karina P Raw is a very interesting and unique movie. It'll keep you interested and wanting to watch more! Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 03/09/24 Full Review Read all reviews

Julia Ducournau Director Garance Marillier Justine Ella Rumpf Alexia Rabah Nait Oufella Adrien Joana Preiss La mère Laurent Lucas Le père

30 Incredible 2010s Directing Debuts That Left Us Begging For More
16 Awesome Horror Sidekicks: A Tribute to Our Favorite Not-So-Final Girls
Five Female Horror Directors Shaping the Future of the Genre

Raw: Trailer 1 Raw: Trailer 1 1:19 View more videos

Raw (2016) Raw (2016) Photo Credit: Courtesy of Focus World View more photos

Synopsis Stringent vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school. Desperate to fit in, she strays from her principles and eats raw meat for the first time. The young woman soon experiences terrible and unexpected consequences as her true self begins to emerge.

Director
Julia Ducournau

Producer
Jean des Forêts, Julie Gayet, Nadia Turincev

Screenwriter
Julia Ducournau

Distributor
Focus World

Production Co
Petit Film, Frakas Productions, Rouge International

Rating
R (Bloody and Grisly Images|Aberrant Behavior|Strong Sexuality|Drug Use/Partying|Language|Nudity)

Genre
Horror, Drama

Original Language
French (France)

Release Date (Theaters)
Mar 10, 2017, Limited

Release Date (Streaming)
May 22, 2017

Box Office (Gross USA)
$508.4K

Runtime
1h 38m

Aspect Ratio
CinemaScope (2,35:1)
