Raw Zen — Jikoji Zen Center (2025)

Long, long ago, deep within the Indian subcontinent, Siddhartha Gautama sat beneath a Bodhi tree and found something that the people who met him afterward called enlightenment. In time, he found himself living in a place called Deer Park, surrounded by people who were calling him Buddha now, and they had come to hear him teach the things that he had learned which had brought him first to the Bodhi tree and then to Deer Park. Before long, there were more monks than the local community could support and this fact illuminated another truth, that the time had come to send the monks out into the world. The work of a Buddha is always larger than the place where he sits. So, calling them together, he sent his senior monks outwards, to begin to radiate the teachings into the surrounding forests, fields, villages and towns. Each of them had different abilities and travelled to different places and purposes, but all of them carried two instructions, First, when the moon was full, they were to gather in groups and renew the vows that guided them along the path. Second, when the rains came, they were to return toDeer Parkfor the duration of the monsoon season to practice together.