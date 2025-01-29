Rawan Alkhamisi on LinkedIn: I’m happy to share that I’ve obtained a new certification: GCP – Social… (2025)

This post is unavailable.
Pratik Kapase
Bachlor of pharmacy || Master of pharmacy || Pharmaceutical chemistry || Clinical Research || SAS || Clinical SAS ||
"Excited to share my latest achievement!I've completed the "Introduction to Clinical Research" course with a score of 94%!This comprehensive course covered essential topics in clinical research, including:Clinical research fundamentalsResearch ethics and informed consentStudy designs (cohort, case-control, cross-sectional, clinical trials)Maintaining high ethical standards, data quality, and uniformity in studiesI'm thrilled to have gained a deeper understanding of clinical research principles and practices. This knowledge will help me contribute to the development of new treatments and therapies, ultimately improving patient outcomes!#ClinicalResearch #ResearchEthics #StudyDesigns #DataQuality #PatientSafety #MedicalResearch"
Sambhav Sharma
Registered Pharmacist |Pursuing Masters in Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) at Lovely Professional University
“Excited to share that I’ve successfully completed the ICH Good Clinical Practice and Biomedical Ethics in Health Research course issued by Centre for Professional Enhancement, Lovely Professional University! This comprehensive program equipped me with essential knowledge on research protocol design, ethical review processes, and responsible conduct of research. Looking forward to applying these principles in my work! #ClinicalResearch #EthicsInHealthResearch
Vincent Ambale
Data story teller.
A very fruitful moment for me. I was able to complete a certificate in Social and Behavioral Best practices for Clinical Research.In designing a study, You need to address the followin.1) A well developed Research protocol. 2) Recruitment and Retention of participants.3) Informed Consent Communication.4) Privacy and Confidentiality.5) Study operations.6) Quality Control and Assurance.
Deepalaxmi Rathakrishnan
Clinical Research Associate at Hindu Mission Hospital
Grab this opportunity to know about the basic guidelines (ICH-GCP & E6R2) in clinical research😇
Vishweshwari Chauhan
M.Pharm(Pharmaceutics) | GPAT & NIPER Qualified
I recently completed e-course on clinical research. I gained the knowledge of:-*The basic concepts of clinical research e.g. what it is, how it differs from standard care and why it is undertaken.*The purpose of ethics in research, what informed consent is and why it is necessary.*Five of the most commonly used study designs how high ethical standards, data quality and uniformity are maintained in a study.
Laveena Makhija
Attended Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University
one more course completedCourse :- Introduction to Clinical Research
Erick Espinosa
Bioanalytical Scientist | IRB member | Clinical research | PK/PD | BA/BE | Clinical trials
Upholding Ethical Standards in Clinical Research: Insights from an IRB Member.Have you ever wondered about the people behind the scenes who ensure the protection of human subjects in biomedical and behavioral research studies? Meet the Institutional Review Board (IRB), a diverse, interdisciplinary, and autonomous group responsible for evaluating and providing opinions on research protocols involving human subjects. As an IRB member, I am part of a team entrusted with the responsibility of reviewing and monitoring research studies to ensure the protection of the rights and welfare of research participants. Our key functions include assessing the scientific validity and ethical acceptability of proposed studies, minimizing risks to participants, and ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. We also conduct ongoing reviews of approved studies to ensure compliance with initial terms until completion. Our work relies heavily on collaboration with researchers, participants, and regulatory bodies to foster a research environment that respects participant rights and ensures data integrity and validity. As we continue to navigate the complexities of clinical research, the role of the IRB is more critical than ever in upholding ethical standards and protecting human subjects.
Dr. Neil Patel
Resident Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) with Pharmacology in focus.
I've obtained my certification in "Design and Conduct of Clinical Trials" from Johns Hopkins University I've gained thorough knowledge of Randomization, Blinding, Trial Phases and Designs, Informed Consent Forms, Outcomes, Ethical Considerations, Recruitments and RetentionI'm looking forward to apply these learnings on my currently ongoing Thesis Project which is a Randomized Control Trial and hopefully in my future projects as a Clinical Researcher as well! #clinicaltrails #clinicaloperations #drugdevelopment #research
Dan Sfera
I meme therefore I am
It’s important to understand what the clinical research job you are applying for actually entails
Ayush Borsare
Pharmacovigilance | Clinical Research | MedDRA | Clinical Data Management
🎉 Excited to share that I've successfully completed the Clinical Research Course with an A grade! 🎓This has been incredibly rewarding and has equipped me with valuable insights and skills in clinical research methodologies, regulatory requirements, and ethical considerations.I am looking forward to applying this knowledge to make a meaningful impact in the field of clinical research.#ClinicalResearch #HealthcareInnovation
