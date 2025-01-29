Rawan Alkhamisi on LinkedIn: I’m happy to share that I’ve obtained a new certification: GCP – Social… (2025)

Upholding Ethical Standards in Clinical Research: Insights from an IRB Member.Have you ever wondered about the people behind the scenes who ensure the protection of human subjects in biomedical and behavioral research studies? Meet the Institutional Review Board (IRB), a diverse, interdisciplinary, and autonomous group responsible for evaluating and providing opinions on research protocols involving human subjects. As an IRB member, I am part of a team entrusted with the responsibility of reviewing and monitoring research studies to ensure the protection of the rights and welfare of research participants. Our key functions include assessing the scientific validity and ethical acceptability of proposed studies, minimizing risks to participants, and ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. We also conduct ongoing reviews of approved studies to ensure compliance with initial terms until completion. Our work relies heavily on collaboration with researchers, participants, and regulatory bodies to foster a research environment that respects participant rights and ensures data integrity and validity. As we continue to navigate the complexities of clinical research, the role of the IRB is more critical than ever in upholding ethical standards and protecting human subjects.