Razer Kraken V4 - Persistent Static and Cutting Out, Dongle and Wired | Razer Insider (2025)

Hey everyone,

I'm really frustrated with my Razer Kraken V4 headset. I'm experiencing constant static and the audio cuts in and out frequently, making them almost impossible to use. This happens both when I'm using the wireless dongle and when I'm plugged in with the USB cable, but it's significantly worse with the dongle.

To make matters worse, I've also tested the headset on my laptop and I'm getting the same problem. This leads me to believe it's an issue with the headset itself, not my PC.

Here's what I've already tried:

Updated audio drivers: Made sure everything is up to date on my PC.

Different USB ports: Tried all the USB ports on my PC.

Eliminated interference: Moved away from other electronics, but no improvement.

Checked for physical damage: Everything looks fine on the headset and cables.

Razer Synapse settings: Checked and reset to default, but no luck.

It's driving me crazy! Has anyone else experienced this with their Kraken V4? Any suggestions before I contact Razer support? Is there something I'm missing?

My PC specs:

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX Z390-H GAMING

RAM: 32 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

OS: Windows 11 Pro

I mostly use the headset for gaming and I have the "Game" EQ setting selected in Razer Synapse.

Any help would be greatly appreciated!