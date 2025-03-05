Razer Kraken V4 - Persistent Static and Cutting Out, Dongle and Wired | Razer Insider (2025)

Hey everyone,
I'm really frustrated with my Razer Kraken V4 headset. I'm experiencing constant static and the audio cuts in and out frequently, making them almost impossible to use. This happens both when I'm using the wireless dongle and when I'm plugged in with the USB cable, but it's significantly worse with the dongle.
To make matters worse, I've also tested the headset on my laptop and I'm getting the same problem. This leads me to believe it's an issue with the headset itself, not my PC.
Here's what I've already tried:
- Updated audio drivers: Made sure everything is up to date on my PC.
- Different USB ports: Tried all the USB ports on my PC.
- Eliminated interference: Moved away from other electronics, but no improvement.
- Checked for physical damage: Everything looks fine on the headset and cables.
- Razer Synapse settings: Checked and reset to default, but no luck.
It's driving me crazy! Has anyone else experienced this with their Kraken V4? Any suggestions before I contact Razer support? Is there something I'm missing?
My PC specs:
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX Z390-H GAMING
- RAM: 32 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
- OS: Windows 11 Pro
I mostly use the headset for gaming and I have the "Game" EQ setting selected in Razer Synapse.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello,
Same here with razer kraken V4.
I’ve got so many disconect with sound in warzone so i reinstalled all driver and now my headset doesn t work in left all sound are in right…...
Same over here, does somebody already have a solution? I'm thinking it could be maybe because he is switching audio profiles or something? Because the headset is not turning ofor on, because i don't hear the turn on or turn of sound
im having issues as well. it randomly drops sound on discord calls during games, so i have to go into discord settings and swap from default to the krakens, just for it to do the same thing minutes later and i have to swap back to default. also, every since i got my kraken v4 pro...$400 headset...my pc has been freezing mid games. mid movies. mid everything. task manager shows empty, and the only way to do anything is to power cycle my pc. i used to be an avid razer fan, but these headsets are changing my views.
Having same issue with Razer Kraken V4 X. Unplugging/replugging, moving to different USB port, removing dust, updating drivers all failed to solve the problem. Considering getting refund/using warranty if a fix isn’t found soon.
Same issue with my kraken V4 X.
I tried everything.I think im gonna refund this headphone.
Y’all aren’t the only ones. I love the designs of these headphones (Kraken V4) , but the constant audio drop whie using Discord orplain listening to music irritates me. Razer did send me a replacement and it arrived today and it’s STILL the same issue. I’m totalat a lost at this point.
I may have found a solution, at least for me. Inside the Win 11 sound settings, there’s a secondary toggle for Audio Enhancements on the Game audio page. Settingthat to Off instead ofDevice Default Effects has resolved the issue so far. I’m guessing there’s a conflict between Synapse and Windows?
You were onto something! I am so happy you found one solution. I’ve never noticed those options before.
I shut them all off, but the issue still presists.This might be the solution for others, but the struggle is still there for me. ;-;
Have you tried updating the firmware to 1.2.3? I also did a full reset of the headset in Synapse 4 after the firmware update.
That I did, I was so happy to see a firmware update. But that still did not resolve the issue. ;-;
I found a solution and it wasn’t something I ever thought of. But I realized after going through Razer’s troubleshoot again, my sound mixer for Discord was two notches off from my main volume. I didn’t notice it! After readjusting this, no more Discord cut off.
I just hope this isn’t a fluke.
It was a fluke. ;-;
I have been trying lately some stuff out which I still cannot confirm if it is going to work 100% but sometimes it does function pretty well. I can’t seem to wrap my head on what is the issue excatly up until one day i decided to record what is happening put funny enough the audio of the recording was crisp with no issues, which then I started to realise that it is not an audio issue but a headset issue.
To investigate more on that I started disabling Nvidia Broadcast or anything that has audio in, the thing is that this robotic static noises only happens for me while in a game or if I am watching a gameplay video on youtube, otherwise music / calls / discord no issue at all !
So in the end I managed to do a temporary fix as so far I have not experienced any weird things but can confirm that it is a FIX so what you should do is Delete all the Game Profiles which means delete all the Linked Games on Synapse and try to see if this works for you.
Sorry for the english not a native english writer or speaker lol