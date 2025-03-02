Razer Synapse 4 Support & FAQs (2025)

Rewriting the rulebook on efficiency, the next evolution of Razer Synapse boasts a fresh, multi-threaded architecture that's up to 30% faster. Experience unparalleled speed, fluidity, and stability with a streamlined interface that empowers users with swift navigation, enabling independent installations and precise settings configuration.
Full Technical Specifications
|Category
|Specification
|Variation
|Razer Synapse 4
|Supported Operating System
|Supported Languages
|Supported Modules
|Add-on Apps
|Razer Chroma App
|Supported Devices
To view the full list of supported devices, click the link below:
Synapse 3 and Synapse 4 FAQs
Can Razer Synapse 3 and Razer Synapse 4 run concurrently?
Running both versions of Razer Synapse concurrently is not recommended due to possible conflicting configuration issues. It is highly recommended to upgrade to Synapse 4 for best performance.
Do I need to uninstall Razer Synapse 3 manually before installing Razer Synapse 4?
No. The Razer Synapse 3 will be uninstalled automatically when installing the Razer Synapse 4. For installation instructions, see the answer below:
- How to install or upgrade Razer Synapse
Will all the devices currently supported in Razer Synapse 3 be supported in Razer Synapse 4?
Yes. Razer Synapse 4 will support all devices currently supported in Razer Synapse 3. See Razer Synapse 4 supported devices for more details.Also, support for Razer Synapse 3 will continue until further notice. However, Razer Synapse 3 will no longer receive new features or enhancements except for essential bug fixes since the main focus for these new features or enhancements will be for Synapse 4.
Can I migrate my Razer Synapse 3 device profile to Razer Synapse 4?
No, due to the complete redesign of Razer Synapse 4 profiles, attempting to manually import a Razer Synapse 3 profile into Razer Synapse 4 potentially leads to issues. It is strongly advised to use the Profile Migration Tool in Razer Synapse 4.
See the answer below for more details.
- How to migrate your Razer Synapse 3 profile to Razer Synapse 4
Will I be able to switch back to Razer Synapse 3?
Yes. Uninstall Razer Synapse 4 first before downloading and installing Razer Synapse 3.
Compatibility
Will Razer Synapse 4 be compatible with Razer Cortex or Razer Central?
Yes. Razer Synapse 4 will be compatible with Razer Central and Razer Cortex. However, Razer Central is no longer needed to launch Razer Synapse 4 and Razer Chroma App since the Razer App Engine will do this.
Can Razer Synapse 4 support multiple Razer devices at the same time?
Yes. Razer Synapse 4 can support multiple devices at the same time.
Do I need internet access to use Razer Synapse 4?
You can use Razer Synapse 4 without an internet connection as long as you have a previous session that has been logged in with your Razer ID.
What is the Recommendation feature in Razer Synapse 4?
Razer is constantly exploring ways to enhance our products and software experiences, which includes the ability to curate personalized hardware recommendations on Razer Synapse 4. This feature allows you to conveniently discover and explore product offerings from the Razer ecosystem that match their preferences and requirements.
See the answer below for more details.
- What is the Recommendation feature in Razer Synapse 4
Can I use On-the-Fly Macro Recording without Razer Synapse 4?
On-the-Fly Macro Recording only works when Razer Synapse 4 is installed and running in the background.
- The system tray icon should show up in the Windows Taskbar.
- If you start the recording without Razer Synapse 4, the LED for the On-the-Fly Macro Recording will blink three times and go off instead of remaining lit.
- Install Razer Synapse 4 and allow it to run in the background to be able to use on-the-fly macro.
Configuration
How do I install or upgrade Razer Synapse 4?
Note: Razer Synapse 4 is only compatible with Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit.
- Go to the Razer Synapse download pagethen click “Download Now”.
- Once the download is complete, run the installer. Click “Yes" if the User Account Control window pops up to proceed.
- Check “THE NEW RAZER SYNAPSE” then click “INSTALL”.
Note: The installation could take a few minutes to complete.
- Click “RESTART NOW” when prompted to restart your PC.
- Once the installation is complete, ensure the “Launch Razer Synapse 4” is checked, then click “GET STARTED!”
- Login with your Razer ID to start using Razer Synapse 4.
See the answer below for more details.
- How to install Razer Synapse to your system
How do I link to connected Razer devices or Chroma Effects in Razer Synapse 4?
- Launch Razer Synapse 4.
- Click the “More” icon in the upper right-hand corner.
- Under “MODULES”, select “LINKED GAMES”.
- Select any game from the list.
- Click the Razer device or Chroma Effect to link them to the selected game.
See the answer below for more details.
- How to link to connected Razer devices or Chroma Effects in Razer Synapse 4
How do I restore a missing module in Razer Synapse 4?
- Scroll down on the DASHBOARD to see the “MODULES” section.
- If the MODULES section is not there, click on “DEVICES & MODULES” on the top part of Razer Synapse 4.
- Hover over the module you want to install and click" INSTALL".
See the answer below for more details.
- How to restore a missing module in Razer Synapse 4
How do I create a custom surface profile in Razer mice with no “Custom” option in Razer Synapse 4?
- Ensure your mouse is supported by Razer Synapse 4.
- Open Razer Synapse 4.
- Select the mouse you want to calibrate.
- Click on "CALIBRATION" and select "ADD A SURFACE".
- Choose a Razer mouse pad closest to the surface that you are using the mouse on.
See the answer below for more details.
- How to create a custom surface profile in Razer mice with no “Custom” option in Razer Synapse 4
How do I gather logs from a PC on the Razer Synapse 4?
- Download the Razer Log Collector.
- Unzip and run the executable application.
- Click "Save To...".
- Select your preferred target location and file name, then click "Save".
See the answer below for more details.
- How to gather Razer Synapse logs from a PC
How do I apply my configured Chroma effects to Razer Synapse 4?
Importing profiles from Razer Synapse 3 is currently not available. You will have to reconfigure your previous settings when launching Razer Synapse 4.
- Launch Razer Synapse 4.
- Select a device from the dashboard.
- Click “LIGHTING”.
- Choose either “Quick Effects” or “Advanced Effects” under EFFECTS.
See the answer below for more details.
- How to apply your configured Chroma effects to Razer Synapse 4
How do I configure RGB settings on my Razer devices using Razer Synapse 4?
- Launch Razer Synapse 4.
- Select a device from the dashboard.
- Click “LIGHTING”.
- Choose either “Quick Effects” or “Advanced Effects” under EFFECTS.
See the answer below for more details.
- How to configure RGB settings on your Razer devices using Razer Synapse 4
Macro
How do I create macros on Razer Synapse 4?
- Plug a Razer Synapse-enabled device into your computer.
- Open Razer Synapse 4.
- Select “MACRO” > “New Macro”.
- Rename your macro for easier identification.
- Record your keystrokes or mouse functions to add to the macro.
See the answer below for more details.
- How to create or delete macros in Razer Synapse 4
How do I assign macros on Razer Synapse 4-enabled products?
- Open Razer Synapse 4.
- Select your device from the “DASHBOARD”.
- Select a key or button to assign a macro to. Be aware that there are keys that you cannot remap or assign a macro to such as “Windows” and “FN”.
See the answer below for more details.
- How to assign macros on Razer Synapse 4-enabled products
How do I delete macros on Razer Synapse 4?
- Click on the ellipsis button beside the macro dropdown.
- Select “Delete”.
- Click “DELETE”.
See the answer below for more details.
- How to create or delete macros in Razer Synapse 4