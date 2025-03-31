Razor Burn in Pubic Area: Treatment & Prevention | Venus UK (2025)

If you would like to know how to treat razor burn on pubic areas of the body, then this Venus guide has you covered. Find out what razor burn looks like so you can identify it properly and learn what to do if a rash occurs on your bikini area after you've shaved. Perhaps even more importantly, this guide will inform you of the simple measures you can take to help prevent pubic area razor burn in the first place. With a few straightforward steps, you can learn how to stop razor burn from ever being a problem when shaving your bikini line.

What Does Razor Burn Look Like on a Pubic Area?

A shaving rash on pubic areas will typically feature one or all of the following symptoms.

Skin irritation and tenderness

When you have a shaving rash on your pubic area, you will notice that close-fitting clothing can irritate the skin and it can feel sore when touched. This is because one of the causes of razor burn is dried-out skin.

A burning or hot sensation

Beyond mere irritation and tenderness, pubic skin can feel as though it is hot with a highly localised burning sensation. If so, you are likely to also notice some redness in the affected area.

Small, red bumps

The presence of bumps after shaving pubic hair is common. Unless you take steps for an effective shaving rash treatment, these pubic razor bumps may turn red and start to feel sore.

How to Treat Razor Burn on Your Pubic Area

Apply a cold compress

By helping to restrict blood flow by cooling the nearby blood vessels, a cold compress can be an effective way of how to treat razor burn on pubic areas or, indeed, any other body part.

Apply aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is a topical skin treatment that has been used widely for centuries. Apply it to any shaving rash in the pubic area to help soothe the skin.

Massage coconut oil

A natural moisturiser, coconut oil is good for dealing with sore or red skin and is ideal for helping to prevent further irritation from developing.

Use moisturiser

A good skin moisturiser will help to replenish the skin's natural barrier, thereby reducing the effects of shaving rash on pubic areas. Apply one routinely after shaving your pubic hair.

How to Prevent Razor Burn on Pubic Areas After Shaving

When you know how to treat razor burn on pubic areas, you will inevitably feel more comfortable about pubic razor bumps and the like. That said, prevention is always better than cure. So, how do you prevent the causes of razor burn in the first place?

Use a razor designed for pubic hair

Our in the Venus Pubic Hair & Skin range is designed for the intimate body parts that can be more susceptible to soreness. To help avoid shaving rash on pubic areas, our razor has a smaller head and a precision trimmer on the back of the blades meaning you can shave with a lighter touch.

Shave on wet skin only

Don't underestimate the role water has to play in helping to prevent razor burn on pubic areas. Shower or bathe before shaving and don't dry yourself off completely either. Water will help your gel and razor lubricants to do their job properly and help your razor glide through the hydrated hair.

Use shaving gel

Don't shave without a suitable gel, cream or shaving foam. Venus 2-in-1 Cleanser and Shaving Gel is a 2-in-1 product designed to cleanse and offer adequate protection from razor burn. What's more, it is clear, helping you to see what you're doing, another good way to prevent a shaving rash on your pubic area.

Shaving in the direction of hair growth

Don't 'go against the grain' when shaving pubes. Instead, follow the natural direction of your hair growth to minimise irritation to the hair follicles.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating the area will help remove dead skin cells and sebum, helping clear the skin for the shave. Check out the which is an ideal product for exfoliating your pubic area. It is dermatologist and gynaecologist tested to provide outstanding results.

Apply serum after shaving

A serum will help maintain skin hydration post-shave. Help your skin feel cool and silkier after shaving with the Venus Daily Soothing Serum, which has been formulated to support the skin’s natural renewal process. Use a pH-balanced product that won't irritate your skin with each application.

FAQs

How long does razor burn last on pubic areas?

Typically, razor burn symptoms will go away after a few days of their own accord. You can speed this process up if you know how to treat razor burns on your pubic area properly, of course. If your shaving rash pubic area treatment hasn't improved the situation after a few days, then seek a professional medical opinion.

What does razor burn look like on private parts?

Razor burn symptoms include itchiness, discomfort and a red rash on skin that's recently been shaved. You may notice some red bumps after shaving pubic hair and they may offer a burning sensation or feel tender. Such symptoms may be found on the entire bikini area including your upper thigh if you've shaved there.

How do you treat razor burn on your pubic area overnight?

If you are suffering from razor burn on your pubic area try applying a hydrating and moisturising product, preferably one specifically designed for the pubic area. Pre-emptive daily applications of Venus's Daily Soothing Serum can also be effective, offering a fast soothing effect on irritated skin.