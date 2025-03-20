Razor clam seasons and beaches (2025)

WDFW approves six days of coastal razor clam digs beginning Feb. 24; more digs planned through April 3

Feb. 20, 2025

OLYMPIA – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed six days of razor clam digs on coastal beaches beginning Monday, Feb. 24.

“We had some successful digging days during the last tide series before the snow came and made things difficult,” said Bryce Blumenthal, WDFW’s recreational razor clam manager. “Hopefully, we will see more spring weather this upcoming tide series as we bid farewell to February and welcome March."

Not all coastal beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.

The following digs during late afternoon/evening (digging is allowed from noon to midnight only) low tides will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) showed razor clams are safe to eat:

Feb 24, Monday, 4:04 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Feb 25, Tuesday, 4:46 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Feb 26, Wednesday, 5:25 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Feb 27, Thursday, 6:03 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Feb 28, Friday, 6:39 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 1, Saturday, 7:15 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Tentative dates during late afternoon/evening (noon to midnight only) low tides:

March 8, Saturday, 2:13 p.m.; 0.6 feet;Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

(Change to daylight savings time)

March 9, Sunday, 4:18 p.m.; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 10, Monday, 5:10 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 11, Tuesday, 5:52 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 12, Wednesday, 6:28 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 13, Thursday, 7:00 p.m.; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 14, Friday, 7:30 p.m.; 0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Tentative dates during late afternoon/evening (noon to midnight only) low tides:

March 26, Wednesday, 5:08 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 27, Thursday, 5:50 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 28, Friday, 6:29 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Tentative dates during morning (midnight to noon only) low tides:

March 29, Saturday, 6:58 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 30, Sunday, 7:43 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 31, Monday, 8:28 a.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 1, Tuesday, 9:17 a.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 2, Wednesday, 10:09 a.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 3, Thursday, 11:07 a.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

DOH requires test samples for marine toxins, and domoic acid levels must fall under the guideline level before a beach can open for digging. Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. Refer toDOH’s website for more information.

Final approval usually occurs about a week or less before the start of each digging series. More information about domoic acid, as well as current levels at ocean beaches, can be found on WDFW’s domoic acid webpage.

On all open beaches, the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition, to prevent waste.

All diggers 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses can be purchased fromWDFW’s licensing websiteand from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities.

