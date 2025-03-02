Razor Ramon Bio: Career, Scott Hall, Wife & Net Worth - Players Bio (2025)

Scott Oliver Hall (aka Razor Ramon) was an American professional wrestler best known for his tenures with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Federation (WWF). Hall died on March 4, 2022, aged 63, after years of excessive use of alcohol.

Back in the 90s, legends like Scott Hall used to rule the wrestling world.World Wrestling Entertainment fans today may recognize him by the stage name Razor Ramon.

Indeed, Ramon had established his name in the wrestling world from his days in the American Wrestling Association.

After all, the man has clinched the WCW United States Heavyweight Champion two times, the WWF Intercontinental Championship four times, the WCW World Television Champion one time, and WCW World Tag Team Champion seven times.

Razor Ramon’s legacy was acknowledged with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2014 and as a member of the nWo in 2020.

Meanwhile, we have prepared this article so that WWE enthusiasts like you will be well aware of his legacy. Before diving into the details, let’s look into the quick facts table;

Razor Ramon | Quick Facts

Full Name Scott Oliver Hall Birth Date October 20, 1958 Birth Place St. Mary’s County, Maryland, United States Residence Duluth, Georgia, US Nickname (Stage name) Razor Ramon, The Diamond Studd, Texas Scott, Starship Coyote Religion Christianity Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Hazelwood Central High School Zodiac Libra Mother N/A Father N/A Age 63 Years (at the time of his death) Height 6’7″/2.01 m/201 cm Weight 130 kg/287 lb. Shoe Size 15 US Build Athletic Eye color Green Hair Color Black and Grey Profession Professional Wrestler

Actor Associations National Wrestling Alliance

American Wrestling Association

World Championship Wrestling

World Wrestling Federation

Extreme Championship Wrestling

TNA Wrestling Trained By Hiro Matsuda Active years 1984 – 2010 Marital Status Divorced and Single Ex – Wives’ Name Dana Lee Burgio (m. 1990 – d. 1998, m. 1999 – d. 2001)

Jessica Hart (m. 2006 – d. 2007) Children One daughter and one son Son Cody Taylor Daughter Cassidy Lee Net Worth $3 million Social Media Instagram Merch Jersey, Tshirts, Action Figure & Autographed Items Last Update February, 2025

Razor Ramon | Family And Education

Ramon was born in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. In fact, he was a child of army personnel. Due to which, the family had to change their hometown each year.

Furthermore, he joined a high school in Munich, Germany, where he graduated.

Razor Ramon | Career

Beginning at National Wrestling Alliance

Notably, Razor joined Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF) in 1984, associated with the National Wrestling Alliance. Immediately, he was involved in an on-stage rivalry with Dusty Rhodes.

Before his debut in a tag team with Dan Spivey, the two went to Jim Crockett’s Mid Atlantic Championship in North Carolina.

Their Mid Atlantic Championship came to an end after a concise period. The highlight of their brief stint was losing against Arn and Ole Anderson at the NWA National Tag Team Championship.

The two left for NWA Central States of Bob Geigel in Kansas City in 1985. However, Dan returned to the Carolinas and Crockett, while Ramon stayed there in pursuit of winning more titles.

As ‘Magnum’ And ‘Big’ Scott Hall In AWA

Scott entered as a babyface wrestler in American Wrestling Association in 1985. He had adopted the stage names of ‘Magnum’ Scott Hall and ‘Big’ Scott Hall.

The AWA owner wanted Hall to fill in the shoes of Hulk Hogan, who had just left the AWA. Hall also competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling between 1987 and 1990.

Later, he formed a team with Curt Hennig and won the AWA World Tag Team Championship in January 1986. However, they lost the title to Buddy Rose and Doug Somers in May of the same year.

Hall also got the opportunity at the AWA World Heavyweight Championship against Stan Hansen and Rick Martel. However, Hall thought of AWA as a ‘sinking ship’ and decided to leave in 1989.

World Championship Wrestling

Jim Ross introduced Hall to the NWA’s WCW in 1989. In his debut match, the wrestler was paired with Randy Rose against WCW World Tag Team Champions ‘The Freebirds.’

On his first television debut in the July 9 edition, The Great Muta defeated him. After his defeat against Butch Reed on November 7, he left the association.

Again, with a new name, ‘The Diamond Studd,’ he returned to WCW on April 29, 1991. In his return debut, he was up against Tommy Rich at Clash of the Champions XV in the June 14 episode, where the result was in his favor.

However, he lost to Tom Zenk in the XVII episode of the game and left the brand short after his final match against Ron Campbell was aired on May 8, 1992.

Catch Wrestling Association And World Wrestling Council

In December 1990, Hall took the name ‘Texas Scott’ for competing at the Catch Cup ’90, a CWA tournament. Soul Taker defeated him in the final.

Then, he defeated Miguel Perez Jr. to clinch the WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Championship in March 1991.

World Wrestling Federation

Ramon had tried out at a WWF Wrestling Challenge taping in Fort Myers. But he did not sign for the brand as he lost to Paul Roma.

After leaving WCW in 1992, Scott returned to the WWF as ‘Razor Ramon’ and made his first appearance in a dark match against Chris Hahn on May 18, 1992, and his debut ring on the August 8 episode of Superstars, where he used his finishing move ‘The Razor’s Edge.’

Ramon helped Ric Flair win the WWF Championship by attacking his opponent Randy Savage in the match on September 14.

Razor lost to then WWF Champion Bret Hart at the Royal Rumble. Although, he pinned Bob Backlund, former WWF Champion, on his WrestleMania debut.

Besides, he had also defeated Ted DiBiase, which was Ted’s final WWF match.

Intercontinental Champion

Razor clinched the vacant WWF Intercontinental Championship in October 1993 after pinning Rick Martel.

Furthermore, he defeated Shawn Michaels, with whom he had some feud, at WrestleMania X in a ladder match to be the undisputed Intercontinental Champion.

In fact, the match is ranked no. 4 among the top 25 matches in WrestleMania History, as per cleveland.com.

In April, Razor defeated Diesel to claim the title of the WWF Intercontinental Championship for a second time. He lost the title to Jeff Jarrett at the 1995 Royal Rumble.

Razor was again up against Jarret in a ladder match at a house show in May 1995, where Razor clinched his third WWF Intercontinental Championship.

In 1996, he joined the backstage group known as The Kliq, consisting of Nash, Paul Levesque, Shawn Michaels, and Sean Waltman.

Returning To WCW And New World Order

Hall returned to the WCW on May 27, 1996, and was later joined by Kevin Nash on June 10 as ‘The Outsider.’ The two-man team challenged for a six-man tag team match. Later, Hulk Hogan joined them and formed a stable, New World Order (nWo).

The nWo won WCW World Tag Team Championship at Halloween Havoc. They defended the title against The Nasty Boys and The Faces of Fear before losing to The Steiner Brothers.

They won the title again in January 1998 at Nitro and SuperBrawl VIII, defeating The Steiner Brothers both times.

Hall went on to compete in WCW World Heavyweight Championship, leaving his tag team. The nWo split into fractions after the absence of Hall.

Reunion With The nWo

Eventually, Hall allied with Nash, the two nWo fraction, in January 1999. He lifted the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship title at SuperBrawl IX by defeating Roddy Piper.

In November, he defeated Rick Steiner at Mayhem to clinch the WCW World Television Championship. Also, he and Kevin won the WCW World Tag Team title for the sixth time together at Nitro in December.

Return To WWF/E

Hall returned to WWF in 2002; he wrestled with Spike Dudley and defeated Spike at RAW on March 4.

Soon, he was joined by Big Show, husband of Bess Katramados,at the nWo. Similarly, Big Show, X-Pac, and Razor Ramon took on Stone Cold, Bradshaw, and Ric Flair in a six-man tag match.

Appearing In Total Nonstop Action Wrestling

Hall had a losing debut at NWATNA PPV against Jeff Jarrett in a stretcher match in July 2002.

Again, he joined Nash and Jeff Jarrett in ‘The Kings of Wrestling’ in late 2014. However, he departed for a while from the brand to reappear in November 2007.

Sean Waltman joined Nash and Hall in January 2010 and formed The Band. Surprisingly, he fought with Nash in a 5-Min $25,000 challenge as Waltman interfered in the match.

Eventually, The Band earned a contract with TNA with a win against Nash and Young at Destination X.

Later, in May 2010, Eric Young joined the Band. Nash and Hall defeated Matt Morgan at the TNA World Tag Team Championship to win the title, and they defended the title against Ink Inc. at the 2010 Sacrifice before leaving TNA in June 2010.

Juggalo Championship Wrestling And Independent Circuit

Hall made his JCW debut in August 2007 against Corporal Robinson. Again, he formed the Juggalo World Order stable with Violent J.

The stable was known for invading several wrestling events, including TNA Turning Point PPV and WWE Royal Rumble 2009.

Besides, Hall appeared in various independent circuit matches between 2010 and 2016.

He also competed at the Continental Championship Wrestling in May 2010, and accompanied his son Cody to the ring at Belleview Pro Wrestling.

Final Return To WWE

The reunited nWo, including X-Pac and Nash, appeared on January 19, 2015, episode of RAW, where their team nWo, along with the APA and The New Age Outlaws, pinned down The Ascension.

Later, he appeared in a segment at the ‘RAW 25 Years’ featuring D-Generation X and The Revival on January 22, 2018. He was also seen at the RAW Reunion show in July 2019.

In 2020, he was inducted into the 2020 class of the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the nWo.

Razor Ramon | Awards And Achievements

Undoubtedly, Ramon is one of the greatest wrestlers of the 90s. Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked him no. 7 in the PWI 500 in 1994 and no.72 in 2003.

He won WCW World Tag Team Championship seven times, the WCW US Heavyweight Championship two times, and TNA World Tag Team Championship one time.

Furthermore, Ramon has clinched the WWF Intercontinental Championship four times with two Slammy Awards and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2014 as Razor Ramon and in the class of 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter also awarded him with Match of the Year in 1994 and Best Gimmick in 1996.

Razor Ramon, As A Whole

Talking about Razor Ramon is like a walk down memory lane. As we all know, Ramon is a tough guy who makes a great opponent to any high-level street hero.

Apparently, he throws accents as per his moods; which one do you pick, a New York Italian accent or a Cuban accent?

During his entry in the arena, he was usually backed with his theme song, ‘Bad Boys’ by WweGriffen.

As a bit of background story, Ramon was previously a part of the Diamond Mine. Back then, he used to be the companion of Kevin Nash, and during those tenures, he met Hulk Hogan.

Not to mention his iconic look with a toothpick in his mouth and razor blade necklace, and his catchphrases “…Hey Yo, Chico …”, “Say Hello to the Bad Guy,” and “I am dripping with class, and oozing machismo.”

He had a showy yet devastating finisher which he named “The Razor’s Edge.”

Razor Ramon | Arrest

A 56-year-old woman accused Ramon of molesting her. Consequently, he was arrested outside a hotel in Louisiana.

He was again arrested for attacking a comedian, Jimmy Graham, in a roasting show in October 2008.

Similarly, Hall was arrested and charged with misconduct with a police officer. He was drunk, shouted at a bar, and resisted a police officer during interrogation.

He was also charged with domestic violence after he choked his girlfriend, Lisa Howell, after being drunk on April 6, 2012.

Ramon received second-degree murder charges in 1983 after he shot a man in the head with his own gun during a fight outside a nightclub in Orlando.

However, the charges were dismissed as there was no evidence, and he claimed it was no more than self-defense.

Razor Ramon | Net Worth And Salary

Of course, Razor Ramon or Scott Hall was a big name in his days’ wrestling world. Not to mention, he competed in various wrestling competitions for several brands.

He earned different titles and accumulated a significant sum of fortune throughout his career.

Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) had a net worth of $3 million at the time of his death.

According to some sources, heused to make around $95k from WWE appearances and other special appearances before his death.

Besides, he made $1.4 million in 1998 and a total of $4.1 million between 1996 and 2000.

Hall had a pretty luxurious lifestyle and enjoyed his life to the fullest until he took his last breath on March 14, 2022.

Razor Ramon | Relationship And Kids

Ramon married his love, Dana Lee Burgio, in 1990. The couple has two children, a son, Cody Taylor, and a daughter, Cassidy Lee. Cody was born in 1991, a year after their marriage, and Cassidy in 1995. Cody is a professional wrestler who competed at New Japan Pro Wrestling.

However, his drug-using habit of Hall sparked issues in his family and his marriage life. As a result, the pair parted ways in 1998.

The couple remarried in 1999 but again divorced a couple of years later. He remained single and only focused on his career for a few years and eventually married Jessica Hart in 2006.

However, their relationship could not work out, leading to their divorce in 2007.

Some sources reported that he was dating Lisa Howell around 2012.

Razor Ramon | Social Media Presence

Even though many WWE fans today may not know him, Scott Hall accumulated many recognitions in his wrestling days in the ’90s.

Razor Ramon | FAQs

What are the health issues Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) faced?

To point out, Ramon was taken to the hospital in 2010 for double pneumonia. As a result, a defibrillator and a pacemaker had to be implanted in his chest.

In the meantime, he began facing seizures and was diagnosed with epilepsy. As a result, he had to take 11 different medicines a day to treat both health issues.

Why was Scott Hall named Razor Ramon?

In particular, Scott Hall chose the stage name Razor Ramon, inspired by the movie Scarface. He acted like a shady and stylish Cuban American bully as the lead character in the movie.

During their meeting, Pat Patterson and Vince McMahon suggested the name ‘Razor.’

After that, he wanted a Latino-sounding name with the initial ‘R.’ A professional wrestler, Tito Santana, suggested ‘Ramon,’ and the name was confirmed.

Tom Fleming had taken the duty to design the logo and costume for him.

Did Razor Ramon ever defeat Diesel?

Razor Ramon defeated Diesel to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship for a second time at SummerSlam.

What drugs did Scott Hall take?