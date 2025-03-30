Read Save the Bachelor of Heaven SBOH Chapter 4812 RAW: 4815【Zen Master Baiyun】 (2025)

Chapter 4812 4815 [Zen Master Baiyun]

Xiang Nan was stunned when he saw the child and felt a familiar aura from him.

After carefully counting, he suddenly realized.

It turns out that this child’s previous life was Pudu Cihang. After being bombarded by Xiang Nan and Yan Chixia, its soul returned to the underworld to reincarnate.

Because it used the name of Buddha in its previous life to harm the living beings and commit countless evils. In this life, I was punished to continue to be a monk, preach the Dharma, subdue demons and demons, and redeem my sins.

"It turns out that he was the later Zen Master Baiyun." Xiang Nan calculated with his fingers and then calculated again.

Faced with Bai Yun's apprenticeship, Xiang Nan considered him and took him as his apprentice.

On the one hand, he calculated that their master and disciple were destined to be together; on the other hand, Bai Yun was extremely talented and could easily attain the Arhat fruit in this life. Since this is the case, it is also a good thing to get an Arhat disciple.

Xiang Nan then took the child as his apprentice and named him Baiyun.

After accepting the white clouds, Xiang Nan continued to preach everywhere, subduing demons and demons. He also taught Bai Yun one after another Buddhist practices such as "Namo Baoxiang Tathagata Sutra", "Chenlong Zen Singing", and "Vajra Zen Method".

Bai Yun was indeed born with the wisdom of the past. He practiced Buddhist practices for a long time and within a few years, he became a promising monk.

…

Thirty years passed in a flash, Xiang Nan let Baiyun come out of his disciples, allowing him to travel around and preach.

Baiyun then picked up a baby on the way and named it "Tianyuan", which means "Buddha shines on the ten directions". While taking care of the baby, he continued to preach and subdue demons and demons.

Xiang Nan also came to Guobei County and met his old friend Yan Chixia.

Yan Chixia, who has not seen her for eighty years and has achieved success in practicing Taoism, is still in good health, and she still has at least more than ten years of good life.

He lives in Lanruo Temple just to keep an eye on the tree demon grandmother and prevent her from coming out to harm others again.

"Hiss Yan, how are you doing after being separated for many years?" Xiang Nan asked with concern.

"With Master Lao's concern, everything is fine." Yan Chixia nodded and said, "Over the years, with the assistance of the master, the government has strict political discipline, the people live and work in peace, the world is peaceful, the country is peaceful, the people are safe, the people are safe, the country is prosperous, the people are safe, the master is hard!"

"I dare not! I will do my best to do my best in my position." Xiang Nan waved his hand and said, "I just hope to benefit the people, accumulate merits, and achieve enlightenment as soon as possible."

He is only a little short of his life, and he can cultivate into a two-meter-long golden body and attain the Arhat fruit.

"Don't worry, the people have a scale in their hearts, so they will naturally support you." Yan Chixia smiled.

"I hope so." Xiang Nan nodded.

…

Xiang Nan had a free chat with Yan Chixia and also exchanged some Taoist traditions.

Yan Chixia is a swordsman cultivator. When he was the captain, he hated evil and was a hero, and arrested countless robbers and bandits, and scum in the world.

Some of them practiced evil magic and defeated him for a time, which made his life dying.

At this moment, a sword immortal descended from the sky, saved Yan Chixia, and taught him Xuanyuan Sword, Xuanyuan Sword Technique, Qimen Flying Armor, Vajra Demon Subduing Sutra, Liuren Demon Slaying Scroll and other things.

After Yan Chixia practiced, her martial arts and Taoism made great progress. She wanted to show her strength and punish evil and eliminate evil. But the officialdom is dark. Not only can he not do things for the people, he may become a scattered dog and a stolen official. Therefore, he was discouraged and decided to retire to the world and come to Lanruo Temple to practice in seclusion.

Xiang Nan was very happy to have inherited Taoist inheritance such as "Xuanyuan Sword Technique", "Diamond Sutra", and "Liu Ren Scroll to Slay Demons and Demons". Although these Taoist methods are not as good as the "Five Qi Chao Yuan Jing" and "Taiyi Duhe Fu Fu Fu Talisman" he obtained in the Kunlun School, they are also effective supplements to his Taoist methods.

…

Eighteen years later, Yan Chixia could not resist the passage of time and finally left.

His school of practices but not practices. Although he is very good at Taoism and martial arts, his realm is not high, so Yan Chixia only lived to be one hundred and forty years.

In comparison, Xiang Nan's master Ling Yunzi has lived for 500 years. Not to mention death, he still has a childish face and a strong spirit.

Because Yan Chixia felt sad about human nature and never accepted disciples in her life, she left Xuanyuan Sword, Qimen Flying Armor, "Diamond Sutra" and "Liu Ren Scroll of Demon Slaying Demons" to Xiang Nan before he died. I hope he can inherit his will and continue to kill demons and eliminate demons.

It is worth mentioning that Yan Chixia's Xuanyuan Sword is indeed a peerless sword that cuts iron like mud and makes a decision.

But the name is Xuanyuan Sword, which is not really the sword held by Emperor Huangdi of Xuanyuan back then, and it has nothing to do with the so-called "Top Ten Ancient Artifacts".

But no matter what, Xiang Nan was still very grateful to Yan Chixia after receiving this gift.

Therefore, after Yan Chixia's death, he specially selected a crypt with excellent feng shui in Guobei County to bury him, and swear to the sky in front of his grave, "Sir Yan, I will continue to protect the country and safeguard demons and eliminate demons. Just watch the spirit in heaven."

…

Afterwards, he held a grand ceremony in Guobei County, not only to comfort Yan Chixia's spirit in the sky, but also to guide people to be kind.

Guobei County is very close to Lanruo Temple, only a few miles away. Although the tree demon grandma was suppressed by Yan Chixia for a hundred years, she did not die. She has been restless underground for many years and has accumulated strength.

Now that Yan Chixia dies, she is likely to make a comeback. At that time, affected by her demonic energy, the people of Guobei County may also fall into depravity.

That's why he was preparing to hold a ritual to purify the hearts of the people.

Then, he went to the altar to preach, preach the sutras and treatises, and educate sentient beings.

The people of Guobei County and even the dozen surrounding counties all gathered under his platform to listen to his Buddhist teachings.

"I heard that all sentient beings have the hearts of blessings. If good thoughts are planted, blessings and wisdom will prolong themselves..." Xiang Nan preached his own Buddhism, and at the same time released the light of saving Buddha, purifying the evil thoughts, evil thoughts, false thoughts, and desires in the hearts of all people, so that sentient beings can understand their minds and see their true self.

For a time, hundreds of thousands of people in the audience knelt down and recited the Dharma name "Nanwubaoxiang Wulu Arhat".

"All evils are like frost and dew, and the sun shines; all good things are like spring seedlings, and they gradually grow into pillars. Just be compassionate and don't ask about the fruit, and you will have the pure fragrance of lotus." Xiang Nan finally recited, "Nan Wu Bao's appearance is unobstructed Arhat!"

Everyone also had distracted thoughts and was filled with bad joy.

At this moment, the three women walked onto the stage, "Minister girl Xiaozhuo, Mimi Xiaodie, Mimi Xiaolan... I beg the mage to help me~"

When Xiang Nan saw the three of them, they were the three female ghosts that appeared in "A Chinese Ghost Story 3".

But at this moment, the three of them are not dead yet.

It turned out that the three of them were all Yangzhou skinny horses trained by kidnapped children.

The so-called Yangzhou thin horse means that a kidnapped boy specially selects girls with beautiful appearance and slim figures, cultivates poetry, songs, music, chess, calligraphy, painting, etc. from an early age, and sells them at a high price after they are raised. They are usually concubines of officials, wealthy businessmen, and landlords.

The three of them either beat or scolded the kidnappers, and they were suffering so much that they came to ask for help when Xiang Nanju took the matter.