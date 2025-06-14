Reading a Codon Chart and Identifying Amino Acids (2025)

To understand how to use a codon table, it's necessary to first know some basics about genetics.

The genetic code is the set of rules by which the information encoded in genetic material (DNA or RNA) is translated into proteins by living cells. This genetic code is universal, meaning it is consistent across all organisms, from bacteria like E. coli to complex eukaryotes. (Eukaryotic cells contain a nucleus surrounded by a membrane).

The genetic code is represented by codons, with every codon consisting of three nucleotides (a specific type of organic molecule). To represent the different nucleotides in each one of these triplet codes, scientists use the letters U, C, A and G, which stand for uracil, cytosine, adenine and guanine — the four possible nucleotides in messenger RNA.

For example, a sequence for an mRNA molecule might be: AUG-GGU-CAA-UAA. Each one of these codons corresponds to a specific amino acid.

Because there are four possible nucleotides, there are 64 possible codons.