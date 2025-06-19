Rebound romance of two eastern suburbs favourites burned by splits (2025)

Welcome to The Group Chat with Lucy Manly, where Australia's most-trusted society insider shares the hottest gossip BEFORE it makes the news.

Rebound romance is the talk of the town

There's nothing quite like a love story that blossoms from the ashes of heartbreak.

I hear two high-profile eastern suburbsresidents have been quietly hooking up after theirrespective marriages brokedown amid a blaze of publicity.

In what sounds like the blurb of a well-fingered Mills & Boon novel, socialiteJessica Bowditchhas fallen into the arms of strapping Texan financier Denham Schiff.

Their relationship follows Jessica's acrimonious split from banker husband Dyson Bowditch, and Denham's ex-wife calling it quits on their marriage during Covid.

TV producer and socialite Jessica Bowditch (right) is divorcing bankerDyson Bowditch (left)

Jessica is now being romanced byTexan financier Denham Schiff (left) whose ex-wifeJuliet Anderson (right) called it quits on their marriage at the start of Covid

The Bowditches' four-bedroom terrace home at Darling Point was recently listed by Sotheby’s

A friend tells me: 'She's got a type - you know, a wealthy man in finance.'

'And he [Denham] certainly wouldn't mind having an attractive woman on his arm after his divorce.'

Denham's marriage broke down at the start of Covid when his wife Juliet Anderson, a Double Bay boutique owner, left him and began dating a colleague,Rowan Rundle.

The pair, who had worked together at Juliet's monogramming shop The Monogram Mode, would later make things official by tying the knot in2023.

They then embarked on an overseas honeymoon acrossEurope andSingapore.

If you thought that was messy - just wait until you hear the details of what happened when Jessica andDyson's marriage imploded last year.

What was described by Jessica's lawyers as a 'pillow fight' with her husband over a recent purchase resulted in the38-year-old former TV producer being arrested, charged with assault and slapped with an AVO.

The magistrate saw sense and last month mother-of-two Jessica avoided a conviction when her charge was dismissed on the condition she continue to seek mental health support for the next 12 months.

Denham's marriage broke down in 2020 when his wife Juliet (right), a Double Bay boutique owner, left him and began dating her colleague Rowan Rundle (left)

Juliet and Rowan, who had worked together at her shop The Monogram Mode, would later make things official by tying the knot in 2023 (they are pictured on their honeymoon inItaly)

The AVO will remain in place for two years.

Deputy chief magistrate Theo Tsavdaridismade a point of saying both Jessica and Dyson, who is Barrenjoey's co-head of equity markets, had engaged in 'childish behaviour'.

The Bowditches are now in the process of divorcing. Their four-bedroom marital home in Darling Point, which they had bought for $7.9million in 2021, was recently listed by Sotheby's.

Here's to no more pillow fights and plenty of pillow talk for the happy new couple!

Another 'mortifying' tale of woe

A little eastern suburbs scandal flew under the radar this week.

Fashion guruKatherine 'Kate' Killeypleaded guilty to a single charge of possessing aprohibited drug after cops sprung her buying a bag on a Friday night in Bondi.

The40-year-old, who used to do PR for Alice McCall and now runs her own fashion sales business, The Known Agency, had been spied byplainclothes policeon April 4 ducking into a Ford station wagon that had pulled up outside anapartment complex on Spring Street.

A quick search of the car showed it was from 'well out of the area'.

When Ms Killey was seen exiting the vehicle just 20 seconds after sitting down in the passenger seat, it didn't take Columbo to work out what was going on.

Fashion guru Katherine 'Kate' Killey (pictured) pleaded guilty to a single charge of possessing a prohibited drug after cops sprung her buying a bag on a Friday night in Bondi

She was stopped by the cops and when asked if she had drugs on her, a 'clearly remorseful' Ms Killey handed over a little baggie with0.6g of cocaine inside.

When the matter made it to court less than two weeks later, it was dismissed without conviction. And fair enough:Ms Killey, originally an Adelaide girl, has an otherwise unblemished reputation and is highly regarded in her industry.

She told the court she was 'mortified', deeply sorry and hersolicitor argued a criminal record wouldseriously impact her globe-trotting career in fashion.

While a small-time eastern suburbs' cocaine arrest hardly seems to raise eyebrows these days, the remarks by the weary magistrate bear repeating here.

In a report by local rag the Wentworth Courier, you could almost hear the despair in Stephen Barlow's voice as he toldWaverley Local Courton Tuesday thatMs Killey's offending was 'almost an eastern suburbs stereotype' at this stage.

He went on to remark that 'getting caught with cocaine in Bondi is pretty prevalent'.

Barlow noted that 'intelligent' eastern suburbs high flyers often assume they won't get caught buying coke - even though police 'have eyes on everyone around here' as they seek to crack down on the illicit trade.

'I'm not telling you to get your cocaine anywhere else,' he added (lol).

'But you have to decide what's more important: your career, your reputation and the ability to travel to New York without having to be cross-examined, or is it cocaine?'

It's a good question - perhaps one that other Sydney businesswomen with plenty to lose should be asking themselves.

A local news story this week about a fashion PR caught buying cocaine reminded us of Kristin Fisher's (pictured) brush with the law in2021 and a thundering slapdown from a magistrate

Now, Barlow's gentle chiding ofMs Killey was nothing compared to the dressing-down fellow magistrateRoss Hudson gaveKristin Fisherback inOctober 2021 after herconviction for cocaine possession wasannulled in the same court.

TheDouble Bay eyebrow queen, likeMs Killey, had been busted in a 'dial-a-dealer' situation after hopping into the passenger seat of a 19-year-old's Kia Rio for a quick transaction.

A 'mortified' (that word again) Ms Fisher apologised for her 'dreadful mistake' and herapplication to annul her sentence was dulygranted.

But she was given a stern warning that was directed at many others in the east.

'People who justify their cocaine usage as socially acceptable or as part the social fabric... it is not. It is a criminal, illegal drug,' thundered Hudson, who has since been appointed as a District Court judge.

'It is a stain on our community.People in the eastern suburbs must be fed up with it.'

And finally... guess who, don't sue!

All journalists are voyeurs by nature, but one particular scribe really likes to watch.

I hear this well-known reporter arranged a 'treat' for their younger lover, the details of which are so scandalous my hands tremor with excitement.

They arranged for a known media 'bad boy' to have sex with their eager paramour in front of a private audience hand-picked from high society.

The reviews are in. 'Ten out of ten!' one guest tells me.