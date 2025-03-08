Recipe for Slime With Shaving Cream: Ultimate Guide for Ultra-fluffy Slime (2025)

Making slime has become a fan-favorite in my home. The kids love it because of its squishy, fluffy, and slimy consistency it keeps them entertained for hours. I love it because it’s easy to make, perfect for sensory play, and has several developmental benefits! Want to know the best part? There isn’t a one-size-fits-all recipe; you can change ingredients to make tons of different variations of traditional slime. Just click here to see all of the different recipes I’ve used!
You don’t need fancy kits or expensive trips to the store; you just need a little bit of creativity and a few household staples like shaving cream! It’s a great way to turn regular slime into something light, airy, and oh-so-fun to play with.
That’s why today, I’m sharing a guide to my favorite fluffy slime recipe. Whether you’re conducting an at-home science experiment or simply just looking for an engaging sensory play activity, this recipe has you covered. Ready to make some magic happen? Let’s dive in!
Recipe for Slime with Shaving Cream: Ultimate Guide for Ultra-Fluffy Slime
In this post, you can find a simple, step-by-step guide for making fluffy slime with shaving cream. And, with a few affiliate links from my Amazon Shop, you’ll have easy access to all the fluffy slime ingredients you’ll need for this recipe!
I’ll also provide some helpful tips and tricks to ensure your slime turns out perfect every time. No more worrying about slime that’s too runny or not runny enough. With a few quick fixes, there’s a way to save any slime mistake!
I want to help make your slime-making experience as easy, fun, and stress-free as possible. Whether you’re a seasoned slime maker or trying it for the first time, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know.
Can You Make Slime with Shaving Cream?
You absolutely CAN make slime with shaving cream! In fact, if you’ve seen my Cloud Slime DIY recipe, you know that using shaving cream as an ingredient is one of my favorite ways to make slime. It’s runny but won’t stick to your hands, it’s buttery-soft, and it makes playing with slime all the more satisfying.
Shaving cream adds air and volume to slime, giving it that perfect consistency that’s fantastic for squishing, stretching, and squeezing. If you’re looking for the fluffiest slime experience, you’ve come to the right place.
How To Make Slime with Shaving Cream
Step 1: Gather your ingredients. For this recipe, you’ll need ½ cups of school glue (Elmer’s white glue is perfect), 1 to 2 cups of shaving cream, 1 tablespoon of baking soda, 1 to 2 tablespoons of contact lens solution (saline solution), food coloring (optional), and large mixing bowls.
Step 2: Combine ingredients. In a large mixing bowl, pour in ½ cups of school glue and mix in 1 to 2 cups of shaving cream. The more you add, the fluffier it will be!
Step 3: Mix your ingredients. Mix your glue and shaving cream together until smooth and creamy. You can even have your little ones help you with this squishy step they’ll love how it feels!
Step 4: Stir in baking soda. Once the glue mixture is at the right consistency, mix in your tablespoon of baking soda. This is what helps your slime get super stretchy!
Step 5: Slowly add the contact solution. Thanks to the combination of boric acid and sodium borate in saline solution, this step helps form the slime and keeps it from being overly sticky. Just slowly pour in your 1 to 2 tablespoons of contact solution, ensuring you don’t add too much at once.
Step 6: Add food coloring. Now is the time to add food coloring for that super vibrantly colored slime! Just drop in a little liquid food coloring and stir.
Step 7: Add in additional elements. For some extra fun, you can also throw in things like sensory sequins and glitter.
Step 8: Knead it together and enjoy. Knead your slime together so everything is evenly distributed. Once it starts to pull away from the sides of the bowl, you know you’re done. Now, it’s playtime!
Tips on Using Shaving Cream for Slime
Add it gradually: Instead of dumping all your shaving cream in at once, gradually add it and stir until you reach your desired fluffiness. If you pour all of your shaving cream in at the same time, it could result in slime that’s either too sticky or too watery. It’s easier to do it right the first time than to have to go back and fix it!
Adjust the consistency as needed: If your slime is too watery or sticky, you can always adjust the ingredients to fix it. Play with the amount of activator (saline solution) or baking soda until it reaches the desired consistency.
Store it properly after use: As with any slime you make, if it’s not stored properly, it can shorten its lifespan, and you won’t get to use it for as long. Make sure to keep it in an airtight container after you’re done with it so you can use it for playtime for as long as possible!
Choose the right shaving cream: The type of shaving cream you choose can impact how your slime comes out! You want something thick and fluffy instead of a thinner consistency. Don’t worry I’ll list some of my go-tos below!
Best Shaving Cream for Slime
Barbasol: Barbasol is hands-down my favorite shaving cream whenever I make slime. Not only is it inexpensive, but it’s perfectly thick and fluffy. It’s also dye-free, phthalate-free, and paraben-free, so I don’t have to worry about it containing a ton of harsh ten-letter ingredients. Bonus points if you get the Barbasol with soothing aloe!
Gillette: This is another great brand to use for producing a super fluffy, squishy consistency. It’s just as inexpensive as Barbasol, and it’s made without some of those similar ingredients you may try to avoid for little hands and sensitive skin. Gillette also offers a foamy sensitive option if you’re looking for an even gentler option!
EOS Shea Better: It’s a little bit more expensive, but it contains shea butter and a light vanilla scent to make up for it. It’s foamy, creamy, and soft perfect for making extra fluffy slime! If you aren’t a huge fan of vanilla scents, they offer a handful of other options to choose from.
Gillette Ultra Sensitive: If you’d rather opt for something fragrance-free, I get it. This sensitive shaving foam is designed for those who may experience irritation from fragrances and added ingredients, so you won’t have to worry about that as your little ones squish and squeeze their slime!
Shaving cream is perfect for making squishy, fluffy, and moldable slime!
Using slime for sensory play is always a winner when it comes to little ones. It’s a great engaging base that can be used for tons of activities. Plus, I’m a fan of anything with a hefty amount of developmental benefits!
If you run into sticky situations or slime mishaps, check out these helpful posts:
How to Get Slime Out of A Blanket
How to Get Slime Out of Clothes Like A Pro
How to Get Slime Out of Hair: No-Fuss Tips For Slime Mishaps
For more fun and imaginative independent play, pre-order our new book, Playful by Design! It’s a guide to transforming your home into a place of creativity and connection, igniting kids’ imagination and fostering independence.
Check out the Mothercould blog for more engaging sensory play recipes! And, for more in-depth tutorials, helpful cleaning tips, and exciting activity packs, download the Mothercould in Your Pocket resource.
Myriam Sandler