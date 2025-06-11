recipes and composition. How to do it yourself and use it? SHUNGA and other manufacturers, scented wax candles (2025)

Decorative candles

A massage candle is a wonderful gift for a friend, loved one or yourself. This deliciously smelling accessory for a SPA procedure becomes even more valuable if you make it yourself.

Peculiarities

The aromatic massage candle contains a variety of oils and waxes, the main function of which is to moisturize the skin. The components can be combined in different proportions, but the resulting substance always has the ability to melt at a temperature of approximately 40 degrees. A substance heated to such a state does not burn, but relaxes the body with its warmth. Typically, massage devices are made from three ingredients. The first is soy wax: nutritious, melt-free and environmentally friendly.

It burns much longer than paraffin, and when it gets on the fabric, it is washed off with plain water. It is impossible to burn them due to the low melting point, and the combustion process is not accompanied by the appearance of soot or burning.

The second basic component is beeswax, which softens the dermis and has the ability to counteract inflammation. Finally, wax is usually supplemented with a type of moisturizing oil, usually coconut oil. The composition of massage candles may also contain additional, for example, essential oils, which give the products unusual aromas.

Using accessories for a relaxing treatment not only relieves tension, but also improves tone, reduces swelling and normalizes blood circulation. Of course, treated skin becomes more nourished and hydrated.

Such massage is offered by many beauty salons, but you can also take care of yourself with the help of candles on your own. One product is enough for dozens of applications.

Rating of the best

Considering that interest in natural products is growing day by day, more and more massage variations with excellent formulations are appearing on the candle market. For example, couples especially appreciate the “Chocolate Pleasure” of the Siberina brand with a volume of 145 milliliters. The main advantage of this product is its delicious aroma, suitable for both men and women. In addition, the composition is hypoallergenic, and therefore the melted oil-wax substance can be applied to any part of the body. A mini-candle called "Strawberry Wine" from the Canadian brand SHUNGA has the most natural composition, including almond and coconut oils. The candle itself burns for almost 7 hours and is in a metal box that allows it to be used for several procedures.

Yovee by Toyfa provides massage with strawberry and champagne flavors. The creation of the Russian brand has a light and pleasant aroma, and the oil formed after burning perfectly nourishes the skin. "My love" from Thai Traditions is available in a volume of 120 milliliters. The candle with an unobtrusive aroma and rich in vitamins is placed in a reusable aluminum jar. The substance does not burn the body and does not spread, even when melted. Moreover, it is quickly absorbed without leaving a greasy film or stains on clothes.

A Trip To Paris massage candle attracts customers with an alluring blend of vanilla and sandalwood. The substance begins to melt already 5 minutes after lighting the wick. Enriched with essential oils, the wax is great for nourishing, moisturizing and warming up the skin. An original candle, smelling of vanilla cream, from the DONA brand. It contains pheromones, aphrodisiacs, natural essential oils and plant extracts. Special ingredients that enhance sensuality are also present in Exotic Fruits by Shunga.

The Midnight Sun candle-sized spa oil smells like figs. The universal product burns for more than 5.5 hours, and when set on fire, it melts rather quickly. A variation from After Dark can be presented as a gift to a man, because she smells of brandy. The soy wax, which is in its base, melts at 37 degrees, and therefore does not injure the skin at all. The hypoallergenic nature of the composition allows it to be used on any part of the body.

How to do it yourself?

Making massage candles at home is a hobby of many people. The recipe for creating a product may differ, but its essence remains the same. Most formulations are based on soy wax, which is responsible for nutrition, although both bee and flower varieties of this substance are suitable. Next, a moisturizing component is selected: shea butter, coconut or cocoa butter. If the candle is intended for someone as a gift, then at this stage it is especially important to make sure that there is no allergy to one or another component.

If desired, essential oils are added to the base components, which occupy no more than 20% of the total volume. The lemon product will help to rejuvenate the skin and cleanse the pores, while the orange product will fight cellulite. Rose oil stimulates cell regeneration and improves skin tone, while rosemary oil makes scars, acne and scars less visible. Lavender will help speed up the healing process, while patchouli is great for moisturizing the dermis.

Finally, the container for the candle is immediately selected. You can use an old mug or jar of jam, or you can give preference to more original options: half a coconut or a milk jug, from which the oily substance will be conveniently poured onto the body. The creative process starts with putting the wax and oils in a saucepan and exposing them to a water bath. In principle, it is allowed to use the microwave as well.

Essential oils are added only to the melted substance. In order not to be mistaken with the proportions, it is better to introduce them gradually and not risk a combination of different smells.

The resulting mixture is poured into the container chosen for the final appearance of the product. A wooden or cotton wick is placed in the middle and fixed with tools at hand, such as bamboo sticks. When the candle hardens, all that remains is to cut the wick. It is recommended to store the finished product in a dark space with low humidity, where the temperature does not go beyond +5 - +10 degrees.

For another massage tile recipe, clear grading is essential. To create it, 6 grams of clove wax and cocoa butter, 10 grams of coffee butter and 10 grams of hazelnut butter, as well as 29 grams of shea butter are used. Essential oils of clove and cinnamon are suitable as a safe fragrance, adding only 5 drops each. Immediately, you have to prepare a cotton wick and a pretty container, for example, a heat-resistant glass of glass. First of all, all base oils and clove wax are melted in a water bath. At this time, the wick is fixed at the top and bottom of the glass so that it does not sink and float.

For example, at the top it can be tied to a toothpick, and at the bottom it can be fixed in a special holder or on a thin piece of foundation.

When the wax-oil mixture becomes homogeneous, it will be necessary to wait for it to cool, and then add essential oils. The substance is carefully poured into the vessel so as not to disturb the wick, and left to cool. If the product is intended as a gift, it is recommended to cover it with a piece of cling film on top before packing.

For a soothing variety of massage tiles, combine 80 grams of soy wax, 20 grams of cocoa butter, and 40 grams each of shea butter and almond butter. A pleasant scent will be obtained by adding 2 grams of lavender essential oil and the same amount of sage oil. It will be possible to give the product an enhanced anti-cellulite effect if the base of 100 grams of beeswax and 60 grams of cocoa butter is supplemented with 5-10 grams of ground chili. Additionally, the unusual composition is enriched with essential oils: 3 grams of orange and 3 grams of grapefruit.

How to use?

The use of a massage candle for the body is so simple that it may well be carried out at home. The procedure begins with lighting the candle wick. It is best if it is a wooden wick of a soy product. The candle needs to burn out for about 20-30 minutes to evenly melt the wax, after which it is extinguished. Of course, the easiest way is to blow out the light, but it is better to use a lid that will prevent the ingress of coals into the oil mixture. After extinguishing the candle, you can determine if the wax is cool enough for use. In principle, if the fire burned for 20-30 minutes, the substance can be used immediately, but after an hour of work it is necessary to let it cool down.

A small amount of the wax-oily mixture is poured into the palm of your hand. To massage one of the areas, for example, the chest, 5 grams is enough. An excess amount of the substance will contribute to the appearance of an unpleasant sticky layer on the skin, but, in general, the oil is very well absorbed. If, after the massage, stains are found on clothes or bedding, then it will be enough to wash the fabric in warm water with the addition of soap. Consequences on hard surfaces are eliminated with ordinary wet wipes. The next time the candle is lit, it is recommended to manually remove the burnt part of the wick so that the flame turns out to be clean and even.