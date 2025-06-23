Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: How to watch Monday’s game for free (2025)

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect the Blue Jays starting pitcher change. Easton Lucas was scheduled to start but that was changed to Jose Berrios.

The Red Sox host the Blue Jays for the first of four games at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The Sox have won five in a row and are a perfect 3-0 at home so far this season. The Jays are 0-3 on the road and are 5-5 overall. Jose Berrios gets the start for Toronto while Boston sends Richard Fitts to the mound.

Who: Red Sox-Blue Jays

When: 6:45 p.m. ET, April 7

Where: Fenway Park

Bregman leads Red Sox against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Alex Bregman had four hits on Sunday in an 18-7 win over the Cardinals.

Toronto Blue Jays (5-5) vs. Boston Red Sox (6-4)

Boston; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Easton Lucas (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Richard Fitts (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -130, Blue Jays +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays after Alex Bregman had four hits on Sunday in an 18-7 win over the Cardinals.

Boston had an 81-81 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .252.

Toronto had a 74-88 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Blue Jays pitching staff had a collective 4.30 ERA while averaging 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (lat), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.