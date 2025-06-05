Refillable glass bottles with treatment pumps and Aluminum lotion bottles (2025)

Glass Perfume vials, Amber, Blue, Green and Clear Glass Bottles, Roll on Glass bottles and Containers
Glass Perfume vials, Amber, Blue, Green and Clear Glass Bottles, Roll on Glass bottles and Containers
- Perfume Glass vials and Glass Bottles or Containers
- Amber, Blue and Clear Glass Roll on Bottles for Essential oils and Perfumes
- Small Blue, Green and Clear Decorative Perfume Glass Bottles
- Large Blue, Green and Clear Decorative Perfume Glass Bottles
- Blue, Green and Clear Apothecary Style Bottles for Essential oils and Perfumes
- Perfume Glass Bottles with Metal and Beads Decoration
Travel size Refillable Perfume Atomizers, Glass Spray Bottles, Aluminum Bottles & Cans
- Travel size, Refillable Perfume Atomizers
- Small Refillable Glass Spray Bottles for Promotions and Samples
- Aluminum Bottles, Containers with tear off cap
- Plastic Bottles With Fine Mist Sprayers
- Classic, Perfume Glass Spray Bottles
- Vintage Style Refillable Bulb Spray Glass bottles
- Small Funnels and Droppers
- Gift Boxes
- Glass Bottles with Lotion and Treatment Pumps
- Amber Glass, Clear Glass and Plastic Cream Jars
LB3mlClear
Clear Plastic Lotion Bottle. Capacity: 3ml 1 dram)
LBCyl9LtnBlk
Clear Glass Bottle with a Black Collar, White Treatment Pump, and Clear Cap. 10ml (1/3 oz)
LBCyl9LtnGl
Clear Glass Bottle with a Gold Collar, White Treatment Pump, and Clear Cap. 10ml (1/3 oz).
LBCyl9LtnMtSl
Clear Glass bottle with Matte Silver Collar, white treatment pump, and Clear cap. 10ml (1/3oz)
LBCylAmb9LtnBlk
Amber Glass Bottle with a Black Collar, White Treatment Pump, and Clear Cap. 10ml (1/3oz)
LBCylAmb9LtnGl
Amber Glass Bottle with a Gold Collar, White Treatment Pump, and Clear Cap. 10ml (1/3oz)
LBCylAmb9LtnMtSl
Amber Glass bottle with Matte Silver Collar, white treatment pump, and Clear cap. 10ml (1/3oz)
LBCylBlu9LtnBlk
Blue Glass Bottle with a Black Collar, White Treatment Pump, and Clear Cap. 10ml (1/3 oz)
LBCylBlu9LtnGl
Blue Glass Bottle with a Gold Collar, White Treatment Pump, and Clear Cap. 10ml (1/3oz)
LBCylBlu9LtnMattSl
Blue Glass bottle with Matte Silver Collar, white treatment pump, and Clear cap.
LBMetalSilver1oz
Silver Metal shell refillable lotion bottle with pump. Capacity : 1oz (28ml)
LB1ozSl
Clear Glass Lotion Bottle with Silver Top and Base.Capacity:1oz(30ml)
LBCyl30LtnShnSl
Cylindrical clear glass tall bottle with Shiny Silver treatment pump and cap. Capacity: 30 ml (1 oz)
LBSlk30LtnShnGl
Sleek clear glass bottle Gold treatment pump and cap.Capacity: 30mL (1oz).
LBSlk30WhtRectClOverCap
Sleek clear glass bottle with White treatment pump and clear Square Over Cap. Capacity: 30 mL (1oz).
LBSlm30LtnShnBlk
Slim Lotion Bottle with Black Cap and Lotion Pump. Capacity: 30mL (1oz).
LBDiva46LtnShnGl
Diva clear glass bottle with Gold treatment pump and cap. 46 ml(1.64 oz)
LBDivaFrst46LtnShnSl
Diva Frosted glass bottle with Shiny Silver treatment pump and cap. 46 ml(1.64 oz)
LBCyl50LtnShnGl
Cylindrical clear glass tall bottle with Gold treatment pump cap. Capacity: 3
LBSlk50LtnShnBlk
Sleek clear glass bottle with Black treatment pump and cap. Up to 54 mL (2oz) at neck.
LBSlm50LtnShnSl
Slim Lotion Bottle with Shiny Silver Cap and Lotion Pump. Capacity: 50 ml (1.7oz)
LBGrce55LtnMtSl
Grace Lotion Bottle with Matte Silver treatment pump and clear Over Cap. Capacity: 55 mL (1.85 oz)
Alu65mlLotionPumpWhite
Silver Aluminum Lotion bottle. Capacity: 2oz (60ml).
LBElg60LtnShnBlk
2 oz Clear Elegant Bottle with Black lotion pump.
LBElgFrst60LtnShnBlk
2 oz Frosted Elegant Bottle with Black lotion pump.
LBRnd78LtnShnGl
78 ml (2.65 oz) Clear Glass Round Bottle with Gold lotion pump.
LBRndFrst78LtnShnGl
78 ml (2.65 oz) Frosted Glass Round Bottle with Gold lotion pump.
LBCyl100LtnShnBlk
Cylindrical clear glass tall bottle with Black treatment pump and cap. Capacity: 100 mL(about 4oz)
LBSlk100LtnShnSl
Sleek clear glass bottle with Shiny Silver treatment pump and cap. C
LBSlm100LtnShnSl
Slim clear glass tall bottle with Shiny Silver treatment pump and cap. Up to 104 m
Alu120mlLotionPumpWhite
Silver Aluminum Lotion bottle. Capacity: 4oz(120 ml)
LBRnd128LtnShnBlk
128 ml (4.33 oz) Clear Glass Round Bottle with Black lotion pump.
LBRndFrst128LtnShnBlk
128 ml (4.33 oz) Frosted Glass Round Bottle with Black lotion pump.
