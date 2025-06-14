Refurbished (Good) - Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset for PC, PS5, and PS4 - Gunmetal (2025)

- Home
Refurbished Good
Brand: Razer
Model: RZ04-02670100-R3U1
Web Code: 19315926
What you need to know:
- Membership is $19.99 / month until you cancel.
- You can cancel at any time, but if you cancel after the first 30 days you may be subject to a service recovery fee.
Overview
This is a Refurbished product in Good condition.
It has been tested for 100% functionality and has light signs of wear or micro-scratches. Includes a minimum 90-day warranty.
Move closer to the action with this Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset. Featuring intelligent haptic technology developed by Lofelt that converts sound signals into dynamic touch-sensory feedback in real time. Haptics in gamepads today provide simple feedback and rumbling during key in-game events. With Razer HyperSense, the Razer Nari Ultimate picks up the shape and frequencies of game audio and transforms them into rich, lifelike haptic effects.
Razer HyperSense
Feel the action and experience an additional layer of immersion
2.4GHz Wireless Audio
Enjoy high-fidelity, no-lag gaming audio
THX Spatial Audio
360° positional audio for a natural and lifelike experience
Cooling Gel-Infused Cushions & Auto-Adjusting Headband
Stay cool and comfortable through long hours of gaming
Retractable Mic with Game/Chat Balance
For the perfect mix of game audio and team communication
Product Condition
Refurbished Good
Headphone Style
Over-Ear
Band Style
Over-the-Head
Wireless
Yes
Designed For Gaming
Yes
Built-in Mic
Yes
