Refurbished (Good) - Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset for PC, PS5, and PS4 - Gunmetal (2025)

Table of Contents
What you need to know: What you need to know: Seller Return Policy Warranty Overview Shipping Charges Processing Time Shipping Area Restrictions What you need to know: References
  1. Home
  3. Computer Accessories
  5. Gaming Headsets
  6. Product Details

Refurbished (Good) - Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset for PC, PS5, and PS4 - Gunmetal (1)

Refurbished (Good) - Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset for PC, PS5, and PS4 - Gunmetal (2)

Refurbished Good

Brand: Razer

Model: RZ04-02670100-R3U1

Web Code: 19315926

Sold and shipped by Hiraya Solutions | 4.3 seller rating (303 reviews)

Sale ends: *

Available online only

Delivery times vary by location. Most Marketplace items leave sellers' locations within 2 business days. Allow additional time for shipping.

What you need to know:

  1. Membership is $19.99 / month until you cancel.
  2. You can cancel at any time, but if you cancel after the first 30 days you may be subject to a service recovery fee.
See full Terms and Conditions

What you need to know:

  1. Membership is $19.99 / month until you cancel.
  2. You can cancel at any time, but if you cancel after the first 30 days you may be subject to a service recovery fee.
See full Terms and Conditions

Seller Return Policy

Warranty

Check with the manufacturer for details.

Overview

This is a Refurbished product in Good condition.

It has been tested for 100% functionality and has light signs of wear or micro-scratches. Includes a minimum 90-day warranty.

Move closer to the action with this Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset. Featuring intelligent haptic technology developed by Lofelt that converts sound signals into dynamic touch-sensory feedback in real time. Haptics in gamepads today provide simple feedback and rumbling during key in-game events. With Razer HyperSense, the Razer Nari Ultimate picks up the shape and frequencies of game audio and transforms them into rich, lifelike haptic effects.

Razer HyperSense

Feel the action and experience an additional layer of immersion

2.4GHz Wireless Audio

Enjoy high-fidelity, no-lag gaming audio

THX Spatial Audio

360° positional audio for a natural and lifelike experience

Cooling Gel-Infused Cushions & Auto-Adjusting Headband

Stay cool and comfortable through long hours of gaming

Retractable Mic with Game/Chat Balance

For the perfect mix of game audio and team communication

See Also
Ultimate Guide: Connecting Your PS5 DualSense Controller to Windows and Mac for Enhanced Gaming

Product Condition

Refurbished Good

Headphone Style

Over-Ear

Band Style

Over-the-Head

Wireless

Yes

Designed For Gaming

Yes

Built-in Mic

Yes

Shipping Charges

Free standard shipping may be available on orders over a minimum amount (before taxes, fees, and promo codes). Shipping charges may vary based on item size and your shipping address.Want a shipping charge estimate? Simply add an item to your cart, then access the cart and enter your postal code in the shipping estimate section.

Processing Time

Most items ship within 2 business days after an order is placed*. Allow additional time for shipping to your address.

*Please note: If an item you ordered becomes unavailable, you'll be notified and a full refund will be processed within 2 business days.

Shipping Area Restrictions

Shipping is not available in the following areas*:

  • No restrictions in Canada

*Please note: Shipping area restrictions may vary for large items. If an item can't be shipped to your address, we'll let you know during the checkout process.

Product Category

Headphones, earphones, and ear buds (of any kind including AirPods)

Return/Exchange Period

30 days

Condition

Unopened, No signs of use

Due to hygiene concerns, this product cannot be returned if opened

Learn more about returning a Marketplace product

What you need to know:

  1. Membership is $19.99 / month until you cancel.
  2. You can cancel at any time, but if you cancel after the first 30 days you may be subject to a service recovery fee.
See full Terms and Conditions

Refurbished (Good) - Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset for PC, PS5, and PS4 - Gunmetal (2025)

References

Top Articles
Engelszahl 1111 Bedeutung, Spiritualität, Zwillingsflamme, Liebe
1111 Betekenis: Dit probeert het jou te zeggen
Stainless Steel or Titanium Needle Roller - Which is Better for You? - Derma Roller Shop
Latest Posts
1111 engelengetal: betekenis in de engelen numerologie
Mobility Aids: The Key to Unlocking Independence in Seniors | Oak Tree Mobility
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Frankie Dare

Last Updated:

Views: 6268

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Frankie Dare

Birthday: 2000-01-27

Address: Suite 313 45115 Caridad Freeway, Port Barabaraville, MS 66713

Phone: +3769542039359

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Baton twirling, Stand-up comedy, Leather crafting, Rugby, tabletop games, Jigsaw puzzles, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Frankie Dare, I am a funny, beautiful, proud, fair, pleasant, cheerful, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.