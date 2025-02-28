Regenerating & Hair Loss Prevention Shampoo - 400 ml. (2025)

1 / of 1
Made By Nature Labs
Feature: Formulated to revitalize your hair and scalp
Ingredients: 100% natural
MOQ: 500 units
Ref. number: 1012Regenerating & Hair Loss Prevention Shampoo
Benefits: A blend of natural oils and botanical extracts formulated to revitalize your hair and scalp. Featuring Ginseng and Nettle extracts to fortify hair follicles, reducing hair loss and stimulating growth. Jojoba and Argan oils deeply moisturize the scalp, while Rosemary and Burdock extracts invigorate the scalp, promoting healthier, fuller hair.
Directions for Use: Wet hair thoroughly. Massage a small amount into your scalp and hair to create a lather. Rinse well. For best results, use consistently and follow with a hydrating conditioner.
Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse well with water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. For external use only.
Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Oil, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Saponaria Officinalis (Soapwort) Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, Arctium Lappa (Burdock) Extract, Panax Ginseng (Ginseng) Root Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Extract, Humulus Lupulus (Hops) Extract, Cetearyl Olivate, Sorbitan Olivate, Lactobacillus Ferment, Niacinamide, Green Apple Food Flavor
Main Product Claims:
- Natural
- Vegan
- GMO-Free
- PEG-Free
- No animal testing
Formulated in compliance with EU Regulation 1223/2009 for cosmetics.
This product can be manufactured in Private Label at the MOQ of 500 units per type.
Due to the natural origin of the ingredients, you may notice slight variations in scent, color, and texture from batch to batch.
Regenerating & Hair Loss Prevention Shampoo - 400 ml.
