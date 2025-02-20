Reimagined ‘King Arthur’ should be dethroned (2025)

Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” is a special kind of bad movie: It’s annoying and boring.

A reimagining of Camelot and the Knights of the Round Table legend, the film is so overstuffed with elaborate CGI effects and hyperactive camera tricks, it collapses under its own bloated weight.

It’s as if Ritchie — whose previous work includes the terrific British gangster film “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and the not-so-good “Sherlock Holmes” movies with Robert Downey, Jr. —realized his script was so weak he needed to throw in the cinematic equivalent of a shell game to keep his audience from figuring out that “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” well, stinks.

Thus we get endless shots of characters walking slow motion through various scenes of carnage, cameras swooping around for no apparent reason and rapidly edited montage scenes propelling the thin story forward. The result is exhausting and tiresome — sort of like getting stuck babysitting a hyperactive kid who loves to tell convoluted stories.

And it's not like we needed a retelling of the King Arthur story, anyway. Cineplexes have been littered with failed attempts to bring Camelot to the big screen. Most recently, there were 2004’s “King Arthur” that pitted the Knights of the Round Table against the Romans and 1995’s dreadful “First Knight,” with a badly miscast Richard Gere playing Lancelot to Sean Connery’s King Arthur. The only recent(ish) successful stab at bringing Camelot to the big screen was John Boorman’s lusty and violent “Excalibur” back in 1981.

Ritchie’s film starts off on a worrisome note with an elaborate battle scene lifted wholesale from “The Lord of the Rings,” complete with CGI battle elephants and evil wizards. It’s all set to a ponderous score and those aforementioned slow-motion shots.

We are first introduced to the noble King Uther (Eric Bana), as he is betrayed by his brother Vortigern (Jude Law), who is so obviously shifty looking and unreliable it’s hard to believe his evil plot isn’t easily discovered.

Anyhow, Uther’s young son, Arthur, escapes Vortigern’s murderous plot and grows up in a brothel in Londinium, where he becomes essentially a pimp. (That howl of discontent you hear is a bunch of snooty Brits making their disapproval known. )

Eventually the adult Arthur (Charlie Hunnam), like all young men in the kingdom, is forced to pull the famous Sword from the Stone. The idea is that any man who pulls Excalibur can be instantly killed by Vortigern’s thugs, who all dress like Medieval versions of stormtroopers.

Of course, Arthur escapes after he pulls the sword and leads a revolt against Vortigern with the help of the sorceress Mage (Astrid Bergès-Frisbey) and his collection of criminal friends. Oh, and it turns out that Excalibur gives Arthur magic power

Ritchie throws in some of the usual elements of the Arthurian legend, including the Lady in the Lake and a Round Table of sorts. Missing from the action, except for a few passing references, is Merlin. Added into the mix are some giant serpents and an evil creature that looks like calamari with human faces grafted onto to tentacles.

Hunnam, who was so good earlier this year in the superb “The Lost City of Z,” isn’t given much to do of interest here. Part of the problem is changing Arthur from a noble knight on a quest to a street-smart criminal just doesn’t work. Law is served even worse by the script. His Vortigern is so broadly written, the actor frequently comes off unintentionally funny.

So our advice if you are desperate for a King Arthur movie? Rent “Excalibur” or the musical “Camelot.”

Better yet, watch “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” a movie that would no doubt poke fun at the overwrought mess that is “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”

★½☆☆

‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’

MPAA rating: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some suggestive content and brief strong language.

Film facts: Stars Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Jude Law, Aiden Gillen, Djimon Honsou, Eric Bana and Annabelle Wallis. Directed by Guy Ritchie. 126 minutes.

BOTTOM LINE: This reimagining of the King Arthur Camelot legend is bloated and silly. Avoid it at all costs.