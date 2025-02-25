Reliving Five Days in Osaka, Part 1 (2025)

Here is Part 1 of 2 of my Osaka travel diary, covering Days 1 and 2 and why I really liked traveling in Japan. As often happens, I didn’t anticipate how much I’d write and I found myself not wanting to keep it brief. Plus, there’s lots of photos! This one’s also too long for e-mail, so open it in the browser to read.

When I visited Japan and China in November, I felt, acutely, that beautiful ways of being in this world had been kept from me. I was geographically, physically removed from their full potential and promise. At best, I could experience them as a transitory visitor once in a blue moon. At worst, I would encounter, but barely recognize them in mangled and tired imitations where I live and have lived for most of my life, in Switzerland: in the disturbingly rainbow-colored, limp dumplings hawked by some white guys as dim sum. In fake supermarket “Karma”-line (vegan/vegetarian and “healthy”) gyoza that taste of old ginger and sit in my mouth like a mealy potato. In the shitty wares in countless Flying Tigers, boasting about being borne of Nordic design genius, but reliant on Chinese laboring hands to do their boasting.

If this sounds very dramatic, I started writing this in a foul mood. I cut and pasted elsewhere most of the first draft of this little travel diary a few days ago. Halfway through, that first draft had crystallized into not such a light piece of writing; a rant, dare I say, in any case impossible to segue elegantly into what should be a documentation of traveling bliss. There are other drafts with menacing or self-deprecating titles into which I can fit that stuff, the stuff of (I hope eventually toned-down) sadness and anger.

There is a danger of falling into deeper melancholia thinking about trips to places I really like, while being in a place I so often and increasingly don’t like very much. But happiness also waits in reminiscing. Aching for something is beautiful. I am a sucker for pining, yearning, and aching, for the associated pain as well as bounty. So I indulge in a little write-up of having a damn fine time in Osaka that, I’m sure, can only be bested by my next time going there. Best believe I still add all Osaka vlogs to “Watch Later”.

Ever since I first visited Japan in the summer of 2023 with my partner, I’ve yearned to visit again. In this, I likely join millions: I read the country has had record-breaking numbers of visitors since pandemic-related travel restrictions were lifted and the Yen experienced devaluation. We’re all part of a statistic. In my limited experience, it’s not the sheer possibility and better affordability that draws tourists, it’s also really, really nice to visit. Here, from the top of my head, some of these nice things I liked about Japan:

It’s peaceful in public even though it gets very busy.

People dress well (largely stylish and showcasing domestic trends and tastes; well-fitting suits on most office workers).

People generally seem to comport themselves calmly and respectfully in public spaces.

Being able to buy high-quality food and beverages at convenience stores at affordable prices

There are many work uniforms that look pretty good, they also communicate to me a sense of belonging, pride, and dignity with regards to occupation.

An attention to detail seems to permeate Japanese society. See: gachapon, many other items on this list

The in almost all ways superior approach to washroom concepts, infrastructure, and design. I also like how there are many free and clean public washrooms.

Paying for most meals at the exit of a restaurant, no tipping

Availability of decent and affordable filter coffee almost everywhere

Beautiful and thoughtful packaging everywhere, from wrapping to shopping bags

Non-stuffy, vibrant approach to traditions

Walkable!!! Enjoyably walkable! And that’s sans elevated sidewalk on many smaller streets!

Interesting and eye-catching urban architecture, from buildings with tile facades and cool elevators to meandering, above-ground walkways

Not everything was built in the last 3 decades or so, hence its cities avoid looking almost entirely sterile in their modernity in the way other East Asian cities sometimes do.

Obviously the food is delectable. A friend of mine who also visited last year probably ate soufflé pancakes every day of her trip. I tasted the most pervertedly buttery clams in a Tokyo restaurant during my first visit in 2023, while it was 36 degrees outside, 80+% humidity. My partner would happily eat the milk toast they serve at Komeda Coffee every morning for the rest of his life. You get the gist.

Most dangerously for me, one risks being seduced into unholy bouts of consumerism around every corner. In this sheer abundance, the trifecta of East Asian countries is very similar. Japanese taste is refined, specific, detail-oriented. You find objects that are remarkably useful, making you wonder why it took traveling thousands of kilometers to find people who are so good at inventing and making truly useful things without sacrificing beauty. Cute objects and design ideas also abound, making you wonder, too, why Europeans are almost completely bereft of any love and appreciation, in fact, have next to no understanding even, of the greatness and glory in cuteness.

I flew out to Osaka from Shenzhen where I was staying with my family by myself for a few days last November. In the course of my short stay, I, unsurprisingly, tried tasty food, did some shopping, and saw some sights. I tried to give myself more to do by taking photos with the Fujifilm I share with my partner (he shares it with me, to be honest). He created some film imitation presets on the camera and I think the photos greatly benefited from one of them in combination with the Tiffen Glimmer Glass Filter. Everything looked retro, pretty, soft, fuzzy, peachy and buttery through the camera’s lens. I hadn’t taken photos by myself like that for more than a decade. There was something soothing and invigorating about it. I just wish I had figured out the logistics of it better beforehand (camera strap or better bag for easy access, thin gloves so as to not be squeamish about having my hands out of my jacket pockets holding the camera) as I sometimes felt a little overwhelmed with all the stuff I was carrying. I haven’t really touched the camera since coming home. The photos included here lose quite a chunk of their quality — Substack clearly doesn’t care for high-resolution photos. I hope they convey some of the joy and beauty of my trip anyways.

Day 1

In 2023, my partner and I spent one night in Osaka and flew from Kansai Intl. Airport to Hong Kong, crossing over into Shenzhen from there. We went up the Umeda Sky Building on that one half-day we stayed in Osaka. It was very windy on the viewing platform and we spied a road going through a building. I just looked it up; it must have been the Gate Tower building. How neat is that? Enough blast from the past. I arrived from Shenzhen with a layover in Shanghai and took the rapi:t to change to another train that took me basically straight to my hotel, Morning Box Shinsaibashi. I really liked this hotel:

There was free flow drinks from 6 PM to 10 PM, I usually had a black tea before heading out for dinner. Their specialty coffee in the morning is on the pricy side but well-brewed.

My room was tiny but thankfully came with an ensuite toilet and sink (not the case for every room) and I slept like a log on the single bed.

I went up to the hotel’s public bath every night to wash and soak. It was sick!!! There is nothing better than soaking in a basin of hot, hot water after a day of walking and a persistent, chilly wind clawing at you. I wish there was a public bath culture in Switzerland. A clean and and hot public bath should be a human right, honestly. I’m also convinced it’s good for us as a society to be exposed to different naked bodies early, consistently, and in a non-sexual context first and foremost. No, I won’t elaborate. It should be obvious why.

When visiting a city, I like to save a bunch of places I can see myself going to on Google Maps. Since they cluster, I usually decide which area to walk around in on the day or maybe the evening before. I saved some stores in the America-mura neighborhood, so I headed there and squeezed in a visit to Biotop, VISITFOR, TreFacStyle America-mura, and a few other stores on my first evening in Osaka. America-mura, as the name suggests, is populated with stores selling clothing in “a style known in Japan as ametora, or ‘American traditional.’” You can also find a lot of secondhand stores in the area that don’t strike me as specializing in ‘Western’ or American fashion.

Biotop is a classy multi-brand concept store with among other brands a nice stock of MM6 and an in-house brand that seems to make one-size basics. There’s also a café and a flower shop! It’s worth it to pop in quickly.

VISITFOR is a womenswear store that was on my list because I found it on a stockist page of a brand I was interested in. I have since forgotten which brand… Still, they have an awesome selection. I tried on a Chopova Lowena skirt which looked utterly terrible on me but I’d never even touched and seen Chopova Lowena pieces in real life before, so I was very, very happy. I also touched a lot of Kiko Kostadinov, Meryll Rogge, Cecilie Bahnsen — I was looking through everything hanger by hanger. I saw Kasia Kucharska’s really special items. I chatted a bit with one of the sales assistants and she was super sweet. If that isn’t enough, consider this photo of an adorable kitty inquisitively looking inside the store on their Google Maps page. Meow.

I mention this specific TreFacStyle because I found quite a few nice pieces there and ended up buying two tops. The prices were also comparatively low here, maybe that’s generally the case for TreFacStyle. I only managed to look through two racks before it was closing time. I didn’t have as much luck in other secondhand stores (mostly Kindals) for the rest of my trip, so maybe there is something about the clothes at this (TreFacStyle) location?

I decided to have a very brief look at Dotonbori but it was crazy crowded and it started raining, so my mind turned to dinner. Trying to find shelter here and there, I was wandering around a bit south of Dotonbori, unsure where to go. At one point, I decided it was time to buy an umbrella. The skies clearly wanted to poke fun at me since they stopped unleashing (medium-sized) buckets of rain the moment I stepped out of that 7/11. I laughed at myself for my ridiculous timing, at the risk of being perceived as insane.

During the whole trip I ended up going almost only to restaurants recommended by and close to the hotel. I’m very content with that choice since they all turned out to be nice and I avoided the dreaded FOMO associated with relying too heavily on Google Maps ratings. First dinner in Osaka was late night sushi at Jinen. The eel butter sushi pictured below was the tastiest. I liked everything I ordered, though. Being sat at the bar, I also got to enjoy watching the chefs prepare the food. There was a goofy-looking fish in a tiny aquarium, greatly amusing me. I also felt somewhat sorry for it, oops. With about 14 pieces of sushi and a jasmine ice tea, the final bill added up to JPY 2200. That’s less than CHF 1 for each piece and plenty affordable for me!

Day 2

I was on a bit of a budget for my trip to Osaka because I had recently realized how broke I was going to be down the line. So, I meticulously saved all receipts and tracked how much I spent each day and on what in my Notes app. I set myself a limit of JPY 45000 for the whole trip. I didn’t stick to it, but I did fairly well. If this sounds like a lot, granted, it is. However, to me (and I’m far from alone in this) there is nary a place where I am as prone to spending irrational and irresponsible amounts of money as East Asia. I would have genuinely bankrupted myself without setting this generous albeit still irresponsible limit.

Given my budgetary constraints, I decided to eat convenience store snacks during the day and only eat one larger meal, namely dinner. When it comes to convenience store snacks, I am partial to tuna and salmon onigiri and tamago sandwiches. The egg salad the convenience stores make for the tamago sandwiches are so tasty! I refuse to accept this couldn’t be achieved anywhere in the world that produces good eggs, especially in Switzerland. Swiss supermarket and convenience store food is simply a deliberate and utter travesty.

Morning Box Shinsaibashi is close to Dotonbori and Minami/Namba. The former is probably the tourist destination in Osaka, it’s where you can marvel at the glowing Glico Running Man and walk along the Dotonbori canal for a long stretch, dotted with bars, clubs, and restaurants. Together with the infamous colorful Japanese signs, the whole scene makes for a invigorating sight at nighttime. I bet it’s most more crowded at night, so going during the day might help with avoiding that. After rain on my first evening, the crisp and sunny weather would have been perfect for sauntering around Dotonbori, but there was a chilly wind sneaking up everywhere, so I first walked down the Shinsaibashi-Suji Shopping Street. As an arcade it’s a more sheltered from the elements.

Shopping arcades are so cool! They’re the perfect mix of delightfully retro (case in point, the one pictured below) and like, logical?1 I mean, why wouldn’t you build an arcade as shopping street? When it happens to be raining but you also want to go shopping, do you like umbrellas bumping into each other and the high probability of accidentally gouging someone’s eyes out with one? Don’t answer that. Anyways, I spent a long time at one of the C-PLA stores on Shinsaibashi-Suji, looking at every gachapon on the first (!) floor. Sadly, they didn’t stock any Komeda Coffee-themed gachapon. Eventually, I picked two bird-themed ones to roll. Did you read the bullet point about attention to detail in Japan? A short visit to any gachapon store will undoubtedly demonstrate that. Making my way down South, I also stumbled into a few secondhand stores and a Book Off, the latter had a ton of cute figurines (e. g. Hatsune Miku in all kinds of outrageously gorgeous outfits) and an inviting records section — both of these items take up too much luggage space, though, and our apartment is already kind of bursting at its seams from an abundance of figurines. Not that I’m complaining.

At Dotonbori I paid a visit to Don Quixote. It just stocks so much! It’s fun to rummage a bit. I overheard an American lady ask an employee whether he liked the &honey or the fino hair oil better. I am 99% sure he just picked one at random. Sometimes we need a higher power to make choices for us and I get that. I got some Mintias, gifts, a tongue scraper. You have to get a somewhat random assortment of wares when you’re at Donki, anything else kind of goes against the ethos of the place in my humble opinion. At the queue for the cashiers, shoppers were bombarded with Bruno Mars dancing to and singing a promo song for Donki on an endless loop. It was terribly annoying but also weirdly fascinating, I couldn’t look away. The actor playing the life-sized penguin mascot and dancing in the clip had serious groove. Oh, and there’s a ferris wheel inside and poking out of the Donki.

Back outside, on one side of the canal, I encountered pigeons and took photos because they were cute, as pigeons tend to be. Then two of them started copulating on top of a lamp post to the amusement of me and a couple that happened to be looking at them, too. Good for them?

Thinking back on my trip one theme emerges strongly: Wandering the interconnected Namba Walk, Namba City, and Namba Parks malls. Picture me a happy ghost, haunting these sacred overground and underground halls of commerce, trying and failing to follow signs, going up and down escalators, carrying receipts to tax-free counters (all three have their own, mind you), buying the occasional warm tea in a PET bottle from vending machines because I was still a bit ill… actually, I might have been a ghost temporarily visiting heaven. I am of course exaggerating, but only slightly. I was happy there.

At Namba Walk, there is an official Ghibli store, Donguri Republic. A lot of things tickled my fancy, but the Ghibli merch is a bit pricey. Plus, lots of smaller and more affordable trinkets, like pins and keychains, were largely sold out. I saw in a vlog that they introduce new merch every month! I indeed didn’t recognize anything I might have seen in summer 2023. Instead of Ghibli merch, I got myself accessories that were more bang for a buck at 3coins and Luna Earth. Cute and pretty knickknacks galore at great prices and well-presented; think earrings, necklaces, bracelets, hairbands, phone accessories, etc. at Luna Earth and a more Muji-esque selection at 3coins. The last two stops in Namba City were a Uniqlo to stock up on their period underwear (underrated) and a store colled Opaque.Clip where I bought a puffy-ish gold star necklace and matching earrings. I’d been looking for a puffy star necklace for a while. The store is otherwise a bit nondescript to me. In general, Japan seems to be a good place for a stylistically wide variety of jewelry that doesn’t break the bank. It’s not necessarily going to be amazing quality, but I’d wager most of it is not worse than the jewelry at &Other Stories and other Western fast fashion stores.

Naturally, all this walking and browsing and shopping rendered me in great need of caffeine at some point and I happened upon a cozy-looking Kiefel Coffee. I had just sat down when I realized that not only was smoking inside allowed, a thing of the past in Switzerland, but also half of the guests were, indeed, smoking. The smell was not strong or unpleasant though, hence why I had been oblivious until I saw people puffing away. To this day I wonder what kind of sorcery made this possible. I had a very enjoyable and affordable filter coffee, took some notes for my diary, rifled through my receipts, and left too soon because there was someone smoking right next to me and I worried a little about smelling of cigarette smoke for the rest of the day. I liked the vibe of the place though. It was calm, even though the café was busy, and guests were reading, writing, or chatting at a comfortable volume. A random smoking café in an underground mall in Osaka is nicer in atmosphere than 90% of Zurich cafés — you can’t make this shit up.

The last of the Namba malls trifecta is Namba Parks. I read there was a gorgeous rooftop terraced park and because I’m smitten by any urban rooftop garden, more so if it’s the size of a football field — one of my favorite places we went to in Tokyo in 2023 was the Meguro Sky Garden — I had to venture there. It had gotten cold and the sun had set by the time I made it up there, but I trudged from one end to the other anyways. Towards the top, I sat for a brief moment amongst Christmas/winter light decorations that looked delightfully nuts and enjoyed great popularity. The terraced park was very peaceful and gorgeously done, I’m sure this place would be even better during the day, with the sun shining and no chilly wind blowing from seemingly every direction. It was so late that I didn’t check out the Namba Parks shops.

The last stop of the day was going to be Shinsekai. Wikipedia tells me that Shinsekai was modeled after Coney Island and Paris. I figured the area was going to be beautiful at night, what with its tiny alleys, the illuminated Tsutenkaku Tower, and all the lights coming on. It’s a nostalgic district that is past its heyday, when it hosted large exhibitions from the turn of the 20th Century until the Second World War, and it seemed to attract mostly tourists when I was there. As it’s filled with lots of restaurants and bars now, it felt like a place you preferably go with company. I snapped some photos and overheard a city tour (the contents of which I have completely forgotten…) and headed to the ramen restaurant Naniwa Shinpu Ramen Nippombashi Sohonten just outside of the “entrance” to Shinsekai. It must have been 10 PM at this point. After a short wait, I was seated at a table for four and my (slightly salty, but tasty) ramen came with a portion of kara-age and a small screen showing a show on Japanese TV about foreigners visiting Japan. How fitting. That’s a wrap for my second day in Osaka and Part 1 of this endeavor!

