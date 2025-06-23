Remedies for Toenail Fungus (2025)

Nail fungus — known by the scientific name of onychomycosis — is a fungal infection of the nail. It can occur on the toenail or fingernail but is most common on the toes. It causes whitening and yellowing of the nail in the early stages. Later on, it may cause the nail to thicken and crumble.

Several organisms cause toenail fungus. The most common one is a dermatophyte — a specific type of fungus that feeds on keratin, a protein that is found plentifully in nails. However, yeast or mold can also cause toenail fungal infections.

You may be at higher risk for toenail fungus if you:

Sweat a lot from your feet

Have athlete's foot

Walk barefoot in communal showers or swimming pools

Have a nail injury

Have a skin injury near your nails

Have diabetes

Have poor circulation

Have a weakened immune system

Toenail fungus can start as a case of athlete's foot, and then spread to the nails. People who are older are at higher risk. As you age, circulation gets worse, leading to more brittle toenails. They can crack, allowing the fungus to grow. As you age, your nails have also had more fungus exposure and grow more slowly.

This type of fungal infection is usually minor. The main issue people have with it is the way infected toenails look. It may cause embarrassment to show the toenails or wear sandals.