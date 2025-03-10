Remove Even the Deepest Blackheads With These Expert-Recommend Products (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

While there may not be a single cure-all for pimples and blackheads that can litter your nose, there are a variety of blackhead removers on the market that can help unclog your pores.

"One form of acne, blackheads are a collection of sebum (oil), keratin and dirt that get trapped inside pores and are oxidized by air, making them appear a darker color," says Mona Gohara, M.D., Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. They can appear anywhere on the body, but tend to show up most often on the nose, forehead and chin.



Editors at the Good Housekeeping Institute found a variety of tools to remove blackheads, and skincare products like chemical peels, face masks, creams to help you build the best acne skincare routine that will prevent them from coming back. These expert-recommended and staff-favorite picks are backed by shopper reviews that praise their benefits, including some GH Beauty Award winners.