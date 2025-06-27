Reneé Rapp Opens Up About Wanting to Marry Towa Bird (2025)

Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird have got to be one of our favorite couples in the music business, and what better way to celebrate their love than by looking back at their complete relationship timeline?

In case you are new here, Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird have been romantically linked since they hard-launched their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in 2024 — but the pair's story begins way before then.

A little intro to Towa Bird — she was born in Hong Kong to British and Filipino parents. She was raised in Hong Kong and Thailand before fully settling in London to study. While working towards a degree at Goldsmiths University, Bird started playing the guitar for Cassyette before her music TikToks gained the attention of Olivia Rodrigo, who poached her to be part of herSOURdocumentary,Driving Home 2 U. She has since relocated to Los Angeles, where Rapp also resides.

Rapp first hinted at having a romantic partner in an interview withThe Hollywood Reporteralso in February, where she opened up about identifying as a lesbian. “I’ve only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I’ve only recently been in a relationship where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a lesbian for sure,’” Rapp said. “I’m watching all these movies and parts of gay culture, specifically lesbian culture, and I’m like, ‘I love this.’ It’s also been the most rewarding, validating, scary, and exciting experience ever.”

Clearly, Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird are a match made in heaven — in music and beyond — so let's revisit their relationship timeline below.

June 2025: Reneé Rapp opens up about wanting to marry Towa Bird

In a cover interview for Cosmopolitan, Reneé Rapp opened up about her relationship with Towa Bird, admitting she wants to be with her “forever and ever" and revealing she's “the person I love and I want to marry.” (She also revealed their relationship is very much monogamous, and she enjoys it that way.)

Further opening up about Bird, Rapp said: “She’s my best friend. I worship her. I love talking to her, and I also just love watching her talk. There’s something so special about watching the person you are deeply enamored with talk about something they find interesting that has nothing to do with you. Which is rare, because I think I’m the center of everyone’s world and especially hers —and I am, clock it — but hearing her talk about streaming her sh*t [on Twitch], she’s just such a little freak. She’s this hot, sexy, intimidating thing, but I know a side of her that’s such a weirdo. Every now and again, we’ll look at each other and we’ll be like, ‘Oh, it makes so much sense that we were ugly kids, but we’re not now.’ You know what I mean?”

Rapp also said her relationship with Bird flowed naturally, and she was able to open up to her because “I didn’t feel like she was using me at all.”