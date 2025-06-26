Rent starts at $454; Bronx housing lottery launches 274 units in Unionport – Bronx Times (2025)

Sign up for ourweekly email newsletterto stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has opened a housing lottery for 274 affordable units at Brucknell Heights, a pair of mixed-use buildings located at 2070 Chatterton Ave. and 1017 Olmstead Ave. in the Unionport section of the Bronx.

The two buildings include a total of 330 apartments, with 56 designated as market-rate units. Of the 274 affordable units, 34 are reserved for applicants earning 30% of the area median income (AMI) with an asset limit of $46,590; 86 units are for those earning 50% of the AMI with an asset limit of $77,650; 68 units are set aside for households making 60% of the AMI with an asset limit of $93,180; and 86 units are available to those earning 70% of the AMI with an asset limit of $108,710.

Nine affordable studios have been set aside for New Yorkers earning 30% of the area median income. The monthly rent is $454 and no more than two people can occupy each unit. The combined household income must add up to $19,372-$37,290 annually.

There are 12 one-bedroom units at 30% of the area median income. They have a rent of $577 a month. Up to three people can reside in these units, as long as they combine to make $24,138-$41,940 a year.

There are 11 two-bedroom units for those earning 30% of the area median income, which will rent for $680 a month. As many as five people are permitted to live in these types of units. The required annual income for each household must range from $29,143-$50,310.

Two three-bedroom units account for the last of those set aside at 30% of the area median income. They have a monthly rent of $774 and can each fit households of as many as seven people. The combined annual income must add up to $33,806-$57,780.

There are 21 studios available at 50% of the area median income. The monthly rent is $1,010 and the one or two residents must be making $38,435-$62,150 combined a year.

One-bedroom units account for 41 of the units at 50% of the area median income. The rent is $1,271 a month and the households of up to three people have to be bringing in a combined annual income of $47,932-$69,900.

Another 22 of the units at 50% of the area median income are two-bedroom, with a $1,514 monthly rent. Each household must be cumulatively earning $57,738-$83,850 a year.

See Also Parents Rally to Save NYC School Libraries

The last two units at 50% of the area median income are three-bedroom. They both have a monthly rent of $1,738 and require the up to seven residents of each unit to combine for an annual income of $66,858-$96,300.

Eight of the units at 60% of the area median income are studios, with a monthly rent of $1,243. The annual household income for the one or two residents has to range from $46,423-$74,580.

Another 34 of the units at 60% of the area median income are one-bedroom. They have a rent of $1,563 a month. The required annual household income must be between $57,943 and $83,880.

Two-bedroom units account for 22 of those set aside at 60% of the area median income. The monthly rent is $1,864 and the required annual household income is $69,738-$100,620.

The final four units at 60% of the area median income are three-bedroom and cost $2,142 a month in rent. Those residing in one of these units need to combine to earn $80,709-$115,560 a year.

There are 19 studios at 70% of the area median income. They have a monthly rent of $1,255. The annual income for a household must add up to between $46,835 and $87,010.

A total of 29 residences are one-bedroom and at 70% of the area median income. These units cost $1,578 a month in rent. An annual income of $58,458-$97,860 is needed among the residents of the units.

Another 26 units are two-bedroom at 70% of the area median income. The monthly rent is $1,881. Each household must have residents who combine to earn $70,320-$117,390 annually.

Twelve of the units at 70% of the area median income are three-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,162. The combined household income for these units must range from $81,395-$134,820.

Amenities available to residents of Bruckner Heights include an intercommunication device in the unit, a shared laundry room, bike storage lockers, a recreation room, an elevator, an accessible entrance, on-site covered parking and outdoor recreational areas. Additional fees apply for the laundry rooms and on-site parking. The property is also smoke-free. While tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, gas for heating and hot water are included in the rent.

Multiple forms of public transportation are available within close proximity of Bruckner Heights. This includes the local and express 6 train and the BX5, BX22, Q44-SBS, BxM8, Bx36 and Bx39 buses. The property is also located close to the P.O. Serrano Playground, the Haviland Playground, Pugsley Preparatory Academy, the P.S. 119X: The Dr. Emmett W. Bassett School, P.S. 36X Unionport and P.S. 138 Samuel Randall.

Bruckner Heights was designed by Aufgang Architects. Development was performed by Azimuth Development Group.

Applicants must meet the housing and income requirements. The deadline to apply is June 2. New York City residents will receive a general preference for the units. Those interested in applying can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Bruckner Heights, 401 Franklin Ave., Suite 314, Garden City, NY 11530.