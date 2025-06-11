Research Proves This Oil Can Make Your Hair Grow Thicker—And Dermatologists Say These Are The Best To Buy (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
I've tried pretty everything to help alleviate my dry, itchy scalp from dandruff and rehab my very fragile strands that easily break off. Dandruff shampoos? Check. Strengthening shampoos for breakage? Of course. Simultaneously run two Canopy humidifiers in my tiny studio apartment? Yup. All of these strategies helped alleviate some itching and redness on my scalp and during eczema flare-ups. Still, my scalp and hair needed extra TLC beyond the usual products to treat my annoying flaking, itching, and breakage at the source.
That's when I began to hear about the powers of rosemary oil, comes in clutch when dealing with dandruff, shedding, breakage, thinning, or hair loss. So how does it work? Rosemary oil blocks DHT, a type of testosterone that shrinks hair follicles and leads to hair loss. “It increases blood flow to hair follicles, which increases the delivery of oxygen and nutrients promoting hair growth,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ramya Garlapati, MD recently told me.
Best Rosemary Oil Products For Hair Growth
Best Overall
Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil
Best Shampoo
Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo
Best Value
Raw Sugar Living Vinegar Hair Rinse
But don't take Dr. Garlapati's word for it: One study found that rosemary oil was as effective as 2% minoxidil (the active ingredient in Rogaine) in helping patients with androgenic alopecia (a common form of women's hair loss) regrow their hair. And another study found that the aromatherapeutic effects of rosemary oil (just smelling it while massaging it onto the scalp) helped patients with alopecia areata. Now that's a natural ingredient I can really get behind.
Even if you're not dealing with hair loss or shedding, rosemary oil products can still deliver some ingredient benefits to your strands: "Hair oils, including rosemary oil, are also great for those looking for natural approaches to growing smoother, softer, more manageable hair," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp, MD.
So, after chatting with the pros, I asked them about their go-to rosemary oil products and even tried a few to determine which ones were legit worth purchasing because I loathe dealing with Amazon returns in the winter as much as the next person. Ahead, board-certified dermatologists, a cosmetic chemist, and a hairstylist shared some recommendations, and I shared my hands-on testing experience with a few picks. After exploring our suggestions, keep reading for insight into your most pressing concerns in our FAQ section.
What To Consider
Sure, my list of the best rosemary oil hair products for hair growth pulls together the best of the best (so please, keep scrolling), but if you find yourself at Sephora comparing one product versus another, here are some shopping pointers to keep in mind.
Hair Type
Rosemary oil is beneficial for pretty much all hair types, including those with a dry scalp like myself. It's also helpful for someone dealing with breakage and looking to jumpstart their hair growth journey. Given the nourishing properties of rosemary oil, those with thin hair might find the botanical ingredient weighs down their tresses. To sidestep that by focusing on applying the oil to your scalp.
Time Commitment
Listen, hair oils, including rosemary oil, aren't for the impatient. You'll need to use them regularly (carefully follow each brand's frequency guidance) to reap the scalp care and hair growth benefits. For example, Briogeo advises you massage its hair oil into the scalp for at least 10 minutes. The longer you massage, the more hair growth benefit's you'll experience, along with a soothing salon-like vibe at home. Others, such as the Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo and Rosemary Conditioner can be used daily for just a few minutes or when necessary.
Other Ingredients
Rosemary oil is that girl and totally fine to use alone, but you can supercharge your hair growth routine by using products also infused with other nourishing and strengthening ingredients.
In our guide to the best shampoos for thinning hair, dermatologists explained that anti-inflammatory ingredients, like coconut oil, macadamia nut oil, and tea tree oil are wonderful for our hair growth journey. Niacin (vitamin B3), saw palmetto, biotin, and vitamin E are also helpful for hair growth and restore shine to dull hair. Biotin is especially helpful and is in my best overall recommendation from Briogeo. Biotin can "improve the structural integrity of keratin in the hair shaft, which can reduce breakage," explained board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, in our guide to biotin for hair growth. "Although it does not directly stimulate hair follicles, it can provide the nutrients needed to grow."
And if you have brittle or fragiel strands like myself then you'll also benefit from using hair haircare products infused with keratin and peptides, while parched strands will love hydrating glycerin and hyaluronic acid. Plus, if you're feeling extra spendy and want an all encompassing haircare routine then WH also has you covered with all things hair growth, like red light therapy devices and best vitamins for hair.
How We Chose
To help zero in on promising rosemary oil hair growth products, I started by consulting professionals about their suggestions. Then, I spent several weeks testing a few products and evaluating their overall efficacy to determine if they're worthy of inclusion. Factors varied among product type, such as lather and cleansing abilities for rosemary oil-infused shampoos versus hydration and overall feel of my hair for conditioners and oils. Ultimately, I settled on including five products that either impressed myself or our team of experts, like a cosmetic chemist, hairstylist, and dermatologist.
I think you'll experience great results with these products—here goes!
Best Overall
Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil
Pros
- Can be used overnight for intense hydration
- Fragrance-free, meaning it won't bother sensitive noses
- Surprisingly non-greasy
Cons
- You get the best results when massaging the oil into the scalp for at least 10 minutes, so it's not the best product for someone in a rush
Dr. Camp likes this product because it's fragrance-free and combines stimulating rosemary oil with strengthening biotin and calming bisabolol for big benefits. Plus, he appreciates that it can be used as a pre-wash or overnight moisture treatment. After chatting with the doctor, I wanted to give it a whirl thought highly enough of his suggestion enough to name it our best overall pick.
Here's why: Briogeo calls this a Pre-Wash Oil, but it's essentially a hot oil treatment. I'm quite familiar with using hot oil treatments because I grew up swimming and had relaxed hair. Since I already enjoy the brand's popular hair mask, I was excited to see how helpful this hair oil was at caring for my textured tresses and dry scalp.
After shaking up the bottle, I sectioned off my hair and concentrated its tip at my scalp. If any area soaked up the hair oil too quickly, then I'd go in with second light layer and apply from my roots to the ends. Once my scalp and hair was lightly covered in the oil, I'd massage my scalp until I got bored. Briogeo advises massaging for 10 minutes for the best results, but tbh, I've done it for less time and still noticed my hair looked and felt hydrated and softer.
I've also applied the oil at both room temperature and warmed up in the microwave, and didn't notice any functional differences. But, heating up the oil does feel nicer and more spa-like, especially during the cold NYC winters. Regardless, after letting the oil soak into my hair, I shampoo and condition my hair as usual before styling. Sure the blend of rosemary oil and biotin helps strengthen my hair, but the addition of castor oil and bisabolol helps alleviate my dry scalp without weighing it down or leaving behind an overly greasy residue. I'm. A. Fan!
Read More: Best Red Light Therapy Devices For Hair Growth
Key Specs
|Hair type
|All hair types
|Time commitment
|It can be left for just 10-15 miutes, but you can use it overnight
|Other standout ingredients
|Biotin, castor oil, and bisabolol
|Size
|3.4 fl. oz
Best Shampoo
Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo
Pros
- Non-comedogenic to prevent scalp acne
- Smells like mandarin, jasmine, and cedar
Cons
- If I use too much product (larger than a dime-size) then my very dry hair feels rough, but following up with the matching conditioner helps
Camp describes this Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo as a good option for strengthening hair because it is made with rosemary oil, plant proteins, and ceramides to fortify hair and minimize breakage.
Since I have very dry textured hair, I was nervous Nécessaire would overly strip my locks, but I was relieved that it was a non-issue. My trick is to use less than a dime-sized amount of product as needed and follow up with the matching conditioner and a hair mask. (More on the conditioner in a bit.)
This gentle shampoo combines rosemary oil with rosemary extract and rosemary water for stronger strands. The inclusion of plant-based proteins along with nourishing amino acids have helped minimize breakage and I've noticed less shedding on wash days. I also appreciate that the Nécessaire shampoo is made with five types of ceramides, a dermatologist-approved ingredient lauded for its ability to boost moisture and balance the delicate skin barrier.
As a bonus, this color-safe shampoo won't strip away your beautiful balayage and face-framing money pieces. And if you're dealing with scalp acne—yes, it's a real thing—then you can rest easy since this shampoo has a non-comedogenic formula that won't cause annoying pimples.
Key Specs
|Hair type
|All hair types, including fine, thin, and thick
|Time commitment
|Can be used daily or as needed
|Other standout ingredients
|Plant proteins and 5 types of ceramides (AG, AP, EOP, NG, and NP)
|Size
|8.4 fl. oz
Best Value
Raw Sugar Living Vinegar Hair Rinse
Pros
- It's free of sulfates that could strip your hair color and natural oils
- The gentle, vegan formula is a welcome treat for animal lovers
Cons
- Skip if you don't like products with a light tingly sensation
After blowing through my holiday gifting allocation, I've had no choice but to embrace balling on a budget in 2025. And if you're shopping with limited funds like myself, but still want to treat yourself to a solid rosemary oil-based product then you're in luck. The Raw Sugar Living Vinegar Hair Rinse is a simple hack for refreshing dirty, dull hair between shampoos.
Using the product is easy. I like to wet my scalp and hair, squeeze out excess water so it's not dropping wet, and section off my hair. Then I'll squeeze the clear liquid onto my scalp, massage in, and let it sit for up to three minutes before rinsing. This product doesn't replace regular shampooing, but it helps remove unwanted impurities from my scalp.
Rosemary also helps strengthen weak hair, while apple cider vinegar rebalances my scalp health, adding a natural-looking glossy effect. Since incorporating this into my routine, I've noticed my usually dry, flaky scalp is less irritated and I've been dealing with less product buildup overtime.
Key Specs
|Hair type
|All hair types
|Time commitment
|Use it for 1-3 minutes as needed
|Other standout ingredients
|Apple cider vinegar and mint
|Size
|6 fl. oz
Best Rosemary Oil Conditioner
Nécessaire Rosemary Conditioner
Pros
- Sulfate-, phthalate, paraben- and silicone-free
- Twist cap closure is practical
Cons
- Someone with very dry hair should follow up with a hair mask
Broken strands are the worse because they're the enemy of my hair growth journey—and using this lightweight creamy conditioner for just a few minutes helps quench and soften my thirsty strands without weighing them down. Nécessaire's Rosemary Conditioner is equally as enticing as its matching shampoo. Boasting a sulfate-, paraben-, and silicone-free formulation, this gentle conditioner can be used daily or as needed to help improve my weak hair.
The secret behind its strengthening formula is a blend of five amino-rich vegan proteins paired with five types of ceramides that helps boost hydration and rebalance my protective scalp barrier.
I also really like that both the conditioner and shampoo have a twist cap closure. While a small detail, I think it looks sophisticated and the pump-free bottle takes up less space in my shower caddy. I've also traveled with this shampoo and conditioner, and nothing accidentally squeezed out after flying cross-country, which I credit to this nifty bottle design.
Key Specs
|Hair type
|All hair types, including thinning
|Time commitment
|Can be used daily or as needed. Either way, just leave it on for up to 2 minutes
|Other standout ingredients
|Ceramides, peptides, and proteins
|Size
|8.4 fl. oz
Best Clarifying Shampoo
Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo
Pros
- Available in 3 sizes, including a TSA-friendly 1.7 fl. oz bottle
- Made with certified organic rosemary, peppermint, and spearmint
Cons
- Skip if you don't like shampoos with a cooling sensation
Longtime cosmetic chemist and product formulator Ron Robinson is a fan of this rosemary oil-infused shampoo from Aveda, a brand he says was an early pioneer of incorporating rosemary oil into shampoo. He considers this a great shampoo for clarifying the hair, and notes the refreshing scent is amazing.
So why should you use a clarifying shampoo? In our guide to the best clarifying shampoo for curly hair, experts like hairstylist Robin Groover previously explained they eliminate unwanted product build-up, dirt, and debris. “Good clarifying shampoos never strip the natural nutrients and sebum from the scalp and hair,” Groover said. And that's exactly what Aveda offers.
It's made with 97% naturally derived ingredients, including vinegar to gently cleanse the scalp and glycerin and sunflower oil to moisturize the strands. In addition to certified organic rosemary oil, this shampoo contains peppermint and spearmint oils for a refreshing cooling sensation on the scalp.
Pro-tip: Dr. Anthony Rossi, MD, suggests using this shampoo and letting it sit on the scalp for two to three minutes and then rinse for the best clarifying results.
Key Specs
|Hair type
|For fine to medium hair
|Time commitment
|As needed, but leave on your scalp for up to 3 minutes for most clarifying experience
|Other standout ingredients
|Vinegar, sunflower oil, organic peppermint, and spearmint
|Size
|8.4 fl. oz
Meet Our Experts
- Dr. Ramya Garlapati, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles.
- Dr. Brendan Camp, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist practicing at MDCS Dermatology in New York.
- Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Shafer Clinic in New York.
- Dr. Anthony Rossi, MD, FAAD, FACMS, is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of skincare line Dr. Rossi DERM MD.
- Ron Robinson is an award-winning cosmetic chemist and CEO of skincare brand BeautyStat Cosmetics.
Will rosemary oil darken my grey hair?
You might have seen a limited-study that claims rosemary oil can help with premature grey hairs. However, the dermatologists I consulted, including Dr. Rossi, argue "there haven't been great studies shown for hair repigmentation and the studies are lacking." So if you're looking to reverse the appearance of grey hair, you should stick with coloring treatments, like at-home hair dyes and salon highlights.
How long will it take to see results?
As for when you'll experience real visible results? "Any form of treatment for hair growth should be used for at least three to four months before deciding if it is effective or not," says Dr. Camp. I know it's likely not the answer you want to hear, but the results can be worth it if you make the time for self-care. So be a little patient and keep using the products before you try something new.
Shop More Of Our Favorite Beauty Products
