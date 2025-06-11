Research Proves This Oil Can Make Your Hair Grow Thicker—And Dermatologists Say These Are The Best To Buy (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

I've tried pretty everything to help alleviate my dry, itchy scalp from dandruff and rehab my very fragile strands that easily break off. Dandruff shampoos? Check. Strengthening shampoos for breakage? Of course. Simultaneously run two Canopy humidifiers in my tiny studio apartment? Yup. All of these strategies helped alleviate some itching and redness on my scalp and during eczema flare-ups. Still, my scalp and hair needed extra TLC beyond the usual products to treat my annoying flaking, itching, and breakage at the source.



That's when I began to hear about the powers of rosemary oil, comes in clutch when dealing with dandruff, shedding, breakage, thinning, or hair loss. So how does it work? Rosemary oil blocks DHT, a type of testosterone that shrinks hair follicles and leads to hair loss. “It increases blood flow to hair follicles, which increases the delivery of oxygen and nutrients promoting hair growth,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ramya Garlapati, MD recently told me.

Best Rosemary Oil Products For Hair Growth

But don't take Dr. Garlapati's word for it: One study found that rosemary oil was as effective as 2% minoxidil (the active ingredient in Rogaine) in helping patients with androgenic alopecia (a common form of women's hair loss) regrow their hair. And another study found that the aromatherapeutic effects of rosemary oil (just smelling it while massaging it onto the scalp) helped patients with alopecia areata. Now that's a natural ingredient I can really get behind.

Even if you're not dealing with hair loss or shedding, rosemary oil products can still deliver some ingredient benefits to your strands: "Hair oils, including rosemary oil, are also great for those looking for natural approaches to growing smoother, softer, more manageable hair," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp, MD.

So, after chatting with the pros, I asked them about their go-to rosemary oil products and even tried a few to determine which ones were legit worth purchasing because I loathe dealing with Amazon returns in the winter as much as the next person. Ahead, board-certified dermatologists, a cosmetic chemist, and a hairstylist shared some recommendations, and I shared my hands-on testing experience with a few picks. After exploring our suggestions, keep reading for insight into your most pressing concerns in our FAQ section.

What To Consider

Sure, my list of the best rosemary oil hair products for hair growth pulls together the best of the best (so please, keep scrolling), but if you find yourself at Sephora comparing one product versus another, here are some shopping pointers to keep in mind.

Hair Type

Rosemary oil is beneficial for pretty much all hair types, including those with a dry scalp like myself. It's also helpful for someone dealing with breakage and looking to jumpstart their hair growth journey. Given the nourishing properties of rosemary oil, those with thin hair might find the botanical ingredient weighs down their tresses. To sidestep that by focusing on applying the oil to your scalp.

Time Commitment

Listen, hair oils, including rosemary oil, aren't for the impatient. You'll need to use them regularly (carefully follow each brand's frequency guidance) to reap the scalp care and hair growth benefits. For example, Briogeo advises you massage its hair oil into the scalp for at least 10 minutes. The longer you massage, the more hair growth benefit's you'll experience, along with a soothing salon-like vibe at home. Others, such as the Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo and Rosemary Conditioner can be used daily for just a few minutes or when necessary.

Other Ingredients

Rosemary oil is that girl and totally fine to use alone, but you can supercharge your hair growth routine by using products also infused with other nourishing and strengthening ingredients.

In our guide to the best shampoos for thinning hair, dermatologists explained that anti-inflammatory ingredients, like coconut oil, macadamia nut oil, and tea tree oil are wonderful for our hair growth journey. Niacin (vitamin B3), saw palmetto, biotin, and vitamin E are also helpful for hair growth and restore shine to dull hair. Biotin is especially helpful and is in my best overall recommendation from Briogeo. Biotin can "improve the structural integrity of keratin in the hair shaft, which can reduce breakage," explained board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, in our guide to biotin for hair growth. "Although it does not directly stimulate hair follicles, it can provide the nutrients needed to grow."

And if you have brittle or fragiel strands like myself then you'll also benefit from using hair haircare products infused with keratin and peptides, while parched strands will love hydrating glycerin and hyaluronic acid. Plus, if you're feeling extra spendy and want an all encompassing haircare routine then WH also has you covered with all things hair growth, like red light therapy devices and best vitamins for hair.

How We Chose

To help zero in on promising rosemary oil hair growth products, I started by consulting professionals about their suggestions. Then, I spent several weeks testing a few products and evaluating their overall efficacy to determine if they're worthy of inclusion. Factors varied among product type, such as lather and cleansing abilities for rosemary oil-infused shampoos versus hydration and overall feel of my hair for conditioners and oils. Ultimately, I settled on including five products that either impressed myself or our team of experts, like a cosmetic chemist, hairstylist, and dermatologist.



I think you'll experience great results with these products—here goes!