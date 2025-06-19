Residents in UK seaside town told 'close doors' as massive wildfire rages nearby (2025)

Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express.
Login Register
- Your Account
- Newsletters
- Bookmarks
- Sign Out
- Uk
- Us
14°C
Concerned locals woke up in the middle of the night to uncover the sweeping wildfire.
ByLauran O'Toole, News Reporter
The emergency services have told residents to keep their windows and doors closed while 80 firefighters tackled a huge wildfire which ripped through a heathland this morning. The shocking fire at Upton Heath, a heathland near Poole, Dorset, has affected an area of around 300m x 500m. Concerned locals took to social media to share their horror at peeling back their curtains and uncovering the sweeping fire.
One said: “Huge fire on Upton Heath can be seen from Poole. Seems to be getting worse by the minute.”
“Upton Heath on Fire. Very scary as it is so close”, said another. A third said: “Massive fire Upton Heath, its getting worse by the second.”
The fire has affected an area of around 300m x 500m (Image: Poole Fire Brigade )
READ MORE Fire breaks out shutting key train station near major UK airport
Poole Fire Brigade said work to control the fire “has been hard work in dark and arduous conditions”.
At the height of the blaze the fire service said they had been inundated with “multiple emergency calls about a well developed fire at Upton Heath” and told locals to keep “doors and windows closed if you are in the affected area and are concerned about the smoke”.
Residents can now rest assured as the fire is believed to be contained, it is currently unknown how the fire started. An investigation will be launched when it becomes daylight.
In a statement on Facebook Poole Fire Brigade said: "Approx 80 firefighters from across the Service area have been tackling a blaze at Upton Heath overnight.
"The fire has affected an area of around 300m x 500m, and crews have been using hose reel jets and beaters to extinguish it. This has been hard work in dark and arduous conditions, and we now believe the fire to be contained.
Smoke and flames billowed into the air (Image: Graham Hunt / Alamy Live News)
Don't miss...
Ladies Day Grand National runners and riders in full on day two at Aintree [READ]
Escape to the Country star spots 'mistake' as buyer rejects properties [SPOTLIGHT]
Antiques Roadshow host says 'this never happens' as co-star says 'I'm out' [LATEST]
Trending
Invalid email
We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy
"At this stage, we don't know what caused the fire to start, but an investigation will take place once it's daylight and the fire is fully under control.
"We are accessing the site via Beacon Road so please take extra in that area."
The fire comes amid an amber wildfire alert. The Met Office has issued the alert due to the ongoing spell of balmy weather.
This action follows a series of warm days which show no signs of abating soon, with mercury levels anticipated to soar to a sizzling 22C by Friday. With such conditions at play, fire services are appealing to the public to exhibit caution and mindfulness to avoid accidentally igniting widespread wildfires.
Huge wildfire lit up the night sky (Image: Graham Hunt / Alamy Live News)
Related articles
- Thailand speedboat explosion as 36 tourists and crew caught in huge blast
- 'Extremely flammable' common household item that should ‘never’ be binned
- Met Office issues amber wildfire warning for most of UK this week
- Supermarket issues alert to air fryer owners to stop using item 'immediately'
- Donald Trump casts a giant dollar-shaped shadow over PMQs
Emergency News Fire News Dorset
IPSO Regulated Copyright ©2025 Express Newspapers. "Daily Express" is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.