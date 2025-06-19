Residents in UK seaside town told 'close doors' as massive wildfire rages nearby (2025)

The fire has affected an area of around 300m x 500m (Image: Poole Fire Brigade )

Poole Fire Brigade said work to control the fire “has been hard work in dark and arduous conditions”. At the height of the blaze the fire service said they had been inundated with “multiple emergency calls about a well developed fire at Upton Heath” and told locals to keep “doors and windows closed if you are in the affected area and are concerned about the smoke”. Residents can now rest assured as the fire is believed to be contained, it is currently unknown how the fire started. An investigation will be launched when it becomes daylight. In a statement on Facebook Poole Fire Brigade said: "Approx 80 firefighters from across the Service area have been tackling a blaze at Upton Heath overnight. "The fire has affected an area of around 300m x 500m, and crews have been using hose reel jets and beaters to extinguish it. This has been hard work in dark and arduous conditions, and we now believe the fire to be contained.

Smoke and flames billowed into the air (Image: Graham Hunt / Alamy Live News)

"At this stage, we don't know what caused the fire to start, but an investigation will take place once it's daylight and the fire is fully under control. "We are accessing the site via Beacon Road so please take extra in that area." The fire comes amid an amber wildfire alert. The Met Office has issued the alert due to the ongoing spell of balmy weather. This action follows a series of warm days which show no signs of abating soon, with mercury levels anticipated to soar to a sizzling 22C by Friday. With such conditions at play, fire services are appealing to the public to exhibit caution and mindfulness to avoid accidentally igniting widespread wildfires.