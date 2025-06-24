Resin Over Paper: Discover How Resin Transforms Paper Art Creations! (2025)

Yes, you can use ArtResin epoxy resin over paper, but since paper is available in many different qualities, coatings and thicknesses, it's a good precaution to seal paper before you resin.A sealant creates a barrier, preventing the resin from seeping into the paper and creating dark, wet spots.

ArtResin can be applied toa variety of paper including photo paper, watercolor paper, cardboard, drawing paper, tracing paper, tissue paper, linen paper, origami paper, stickers and Yupo paper.



To test if your paper needs sealing, drop a small amount of water on a scrap piece. If the water is absorbed, the resin likely will be too. Depending on the paper, you may need to apply more than one coat of sealant. See Also How To Embed Paper in Resin - Part One Additional Considerations Loose Materials : If your paper has materials like charcoal, chalk pastel, or glitter, sealing is necessary to prevent these items from floating away when the resin is poured.

: If your paper has materials like charcoal, chalk pastel, or glitter, sealing is necessary to prevent these items from floating away when the resin is poured. Trapped Air: Paper can trap air that might release as bubbles in the resin. Factors such as thethickness of the paper, the amount of trapped air, and whether the paper is layered in a collage can affect bubble formation. Sealing can help reduce the occurrence of air bubbles. What Type Of Sealant Is Best For Paper?

Choose a sealant that dries clear , is non-yellowing and appropriate for your artwork.

A brush on sealant may damage delicate artwork , in which case a spray sealant might be a better choice.

Allow the sealant to dry before you apply your resin coat.

Always test first before you resin your final piece to make sure there is no reaction between the sealant and resin.

Best Practices for Resin Application

When working with resin, follow these best practices:

Ensure Complete Dryness: All surfaces should be completely dry before applying resin. Moisture can cause cloudiness and affect the final appearance.

Accurate Measurements: Follow the manufacturer's instructions for mixing resin and hardener precisely to ensure proper curing

Optimal Temperature : Work in an environment between 75-85°F (24-30°C) to prevent curing issues.

: Work in an environment between 75-85°F (24-30°C) to prevent curing issues. Protect Your Hands: Wear nitrile gloves to avoid skin irritation.

Troubleshooting:

While resin offers stunning effects, watch out for these challenges:

AbsorptionRisks: Porous, uncoated paper can absorb resin. Seal paper first to prevent unwanted absorption.

Air Bubbles: To minimize bubbles, pour the resin slowly and use a heat gun or torch to remove any that appear.

Test first: Use a scrap piece of paper to check how it reacts to resin before working on your final project. This step will help determine if the paper requires a sealant and if the sealant is compatible with the resin.

Can I Use Any Type Of Paper With Resin?

Yes, resin can be applied to most types of paper, but porous or uncoated paper may require a sealant to prevent absorption. We always recommending testing first on a scrap piece so you know exactly what results to expect.

Conclusion

Coating paper with resin opens up so many creative opportunities. With a good grasp of the techniques, challenges, and tips in this guide, you’ll feel ready to take on your resin projects.Rememberto experiment, have fun, and let your creativity shine!



