Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (2025)

Want to know more
Product introduction
Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel belongs to a group of medicines known as retinoids that are used to treat severe acne, which occur as pimples, in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age only after puberty. This medicine is for patients whose acne has not responded to other treatments.
Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel reduces excessive oil production of the skin. Ideally, a pinpoint application at night time is recommended for a duration as prescribed by the doctor. The dose and duration will depend on what you are being treated for. You should normally wash and dry the affected area before applying a thin layer of the medicine usually once a day at bedtime. Follow your doctor’s instructions. Do not apply it to damaged or broken skin and avoid contact with your mouth, eyes, and nose. It may take several weeks for your symptoms to improve but keep using it regularly to get the most benefit. If you notice no improvement after a few weeks, see your doctor again.
The most common side effects include itching, stinging, peeling, and redness of the skin. They are not usually serious and often disappear after getting used to the cream but, if they bother you or do not go away, tell your doctor. You may need to apply smaller amounts or use it less often. Serious side effects are rare.
Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel may make you more sensitive to sunlight so you should limit exposure to the sun if possible. Drink plenty of water and use moisturizer as it may lead to dryness of the mouth, lips, and eyes. It may make your skin more fragile. It is advised, not to have any waxing (hair removal), or laser treatments during treatment. This medicine may lead to birth defects, do consult your doctor if you are pregnant or planning to get pregnant.
Uses of Retigel Gel
- Treatment of Acne
Benefits of Retigel Gel
In Treatment of Acne
Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel helps treat acne by reducing the production of sebum (a natural substance) that causes acne. This kills acne-causing bacteria and prevents spots or pimples from appearing. It usually takes a few weeks to have a noticeable effect so keep taking it even if it appears not to be working. Sometimes acne may get worse before it gets better, however, with proper use, your skin will get clearer. This medicine will help improve your mood and uplift your confidence as your skin becomes acne-free.
Side effects of Retigel Gel
Most side effects do not require any medical attention and disappear as your body adjusts to the medicine. Consult your doctor if they persist or if you’re worried about them
Common side effects of Retigel
- Application site reactions (burning, irritation, itching and redness)
- Dry skin
- Rash
How to use Retigel Gel
This medicine is for external use only. Use it in the dose and duration as advised by your doctor. Check the label for directions before use. Clean and dry the affected area and apply the gel. Wash your hands after applying, unless hands are the affected area.
How Retigel Gel works
Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel is a derivative of vitamin A. It acts on glands (sebaceous) on your skin to reduce the production of a natural substance (sebum) that causes acne. Also, the controlled sebum production kills acne-causing bacteria. It also works as an anti-inflammatory to decrease inflammation (redness and swelling).
Safety advice
Alcohol
No interaction found/established
Pregnancy
UNSAFE
Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel is highly unsafe to use during pregnancy. Seek your doctor's advice as studies on pregnant women and animals have shown significant harmful effects to the developing baby.
Breast feeding
CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR
Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel is probably unsafe to use during breastfeeding. Limited human data suggests that the drug may pass into the breastmilk and harm the baby.
Driving
No interaction found/established
Kidney
No interaction found/established
Liver
No interaction found/established
What if you forget to take Retigel Gel?
If you miss a dose of Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel, apply it as soon as possible. However, if it is almost time for your next dose, skip the missed dose and go back to your regular schedule. Do not double the dose.
Quick tips
- You have been prescribed Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel for the treatment of acne.
- Clean the area to be treated with water and a non-medicated soap, and let it dry for 20-30 minutes before applying Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel.
- It may increase the severity of the lesions in the first few weeks of use. Continue using it as prescribed by your doctor.
- It may cause a stinging sensation or a feeling of warmth when you first start using it. Inform your doctor if this persists.
- Avoid exposure to sunlight while using it as it increases the sensitivity of your skin. Use protective measures such as sun-cream or protective clothing.
- Avoid face waxing and laser treatment while using this medicine as it makes your skin more fragile.
Do not use Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
- Inform your doctor if excessive skin dryness or skin sensitivity take place.
Fact Box
Chemical Class
Retinoid
Habit Forming
No
Therapeutic Class
DERMA
Action Class
Retinoids- First generation
Patient concerns
Please suggest better treatment for acne and piles
Dr. Atul Jain
Dermatology
For acne-use Nadoxin gel at night over acne For piles-pls visit near general surgeon
MORE
This Prescription is given by A Dermatologist!! Please check it For my redness on skin
Dr. Atula Gupta
Dermatology
These medicines for acne
MORE
I have acne . I started having them from last 5 yrs . Is drinking warm water a good solution ? Pls suggest me a good acne soap
Dr. Atula Gupta
Dermatology
D acne face wash
MORE
hello ma, im suffering from severe acne im under medication from last two months, im taking resoten capsules and aapplying tretinoin cream at night, but still my acne are comming vigorously what will i do please tell
Dr. Atul Jain
Dermatology
Few acne can come
MORE
Dear sir i want to any cream for removing the acne pimples from the face
Dr. Sunil Sekhri
Diabetology
First acne severity need to be assessed in the clinic. I give tailor made treatment to my Acne patients
MORE
I have lot of pimple marks on face and And still pimple appear on face
Dr. Saurav Arora
Homeopathy
Please send pictures of acne
MORE
Acne Problems Pimples Problem My skin is oily please suggestion. Treatment.
Dr. Saurav Arora
Homeopathy
Please send pictures of acne
MORE
Acne & Acne scars effective treatment
Dr. Aanchal Maheshwari
Ayurveda
Take avipattikar churan 1 spoon twice with water before meal, apply purodil ointment, take purodil syrup 10 ml twice after meal with water
MORE
FAQs
What are the precautions that I should follow while using Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel?
Avoid any contact of Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel with mouth, eyes, lips, mucous membranes (such as inside of mouth), and wounded skin. In case of accidental contact, rinse well with water. Do not let the medicine accumulate in skin folds. Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel may also cause increased sensitivity to sunlight so avoid or minimize deliberate or prolonged exposure to sunlight or sunlamps. If sun exposure cannot be avoided, use sunscreen.
I just had a cosmetic treatment. Can I use Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel on that part of the skin?
Don’t use Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel on skin that has recently had cosmetic treatment such as depilation, chemical hair treatment, chemical peel, dermabrasion, or laser resurfacing. You should allow your skin to heal after any treatment before using Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel. However, if not sure, consult your doctor.
I have stopped using Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel. Can I now plan my pregnancy?
Consult your doctor before planning a pregnancy. Usually, it is advised to wait for about 1 month after stopping Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel before you plan your pregnancy. This is done to avoid any harm to your unborn baby because of the medicine.
Can Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel be used in children?
Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel gel is used to treat mild to moderate acne in teenagers and adults. It should not be used in children before puberty or under the age of 12.
What if I use too much Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel?
If you use too much Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel gel or use it more often than recommended, it may make your skin red or irritated. If this happens, use the gel less often or stop using it for a few days.
Can I donate blood while using Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel?
Do not donate blood while using Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel gel and for at least 1 month after stopping it. If your blood is given to a pregnant woman, it may harm her unborn baby.
How do I use Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel on my face?
Always wash and dry your skin, and completely remove any make-up before applying the gel. Use your fingertips to apply a thin layer of the gel to all areas of skin that have acne and not just each spot. Try not to use too much, especially where the gel could run into your eyes or build up in folds of skin. Using more gel will not make your spots clear up more quickly. Do not use Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel gel on irritated areas of skin, for example, cuts, burns, or sunburn as it can make the irritation worse.
How long does it take for Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel to start working?
The acne may get worse at the beginning of the treatment with Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel gel. But, it normally improves after 6 to 8 weeks.
