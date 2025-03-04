Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel: View Uses, Side Effects, Price and Substitutes | 1mg (2025)

Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel belongs to a group of medicines known as retinoids that are used to treat severe acne, which occur as pimples, in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age only after puberty. This medicine is for patients whose acne has not responded to other treatments.

Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel reduces excessive oil production of the skin. Ideally, a pinpoint application at night time is recommended for a duration as prescribed by the doctor. The dose and duration will depend on what you are being treated for. You should normally wash and dry the affected area before applying a thin layer of the medicine usually once a day at bedtime. Follow your doctor’s instructions. Do not apply it to damaged or broken skin and avoid contact with your mouth, eyes, and nose. It may take several weeks for your symptoms to improve but keep using it regularly to get the most benefit. If you notice no improvement after a few weeks, see your doctor again.

The most common side effects include itching, stinging, peeling, and redness of the skin. They are not usually serious and often disappear after getting used to the cream but, if they bother you or do not go away, tell your doctor. You may need to apply smaller amounts or use it less often. Serious side effects are rare.

Retigel 0.05 % Topical Gel may make you more sensitive to sunlight so you should limit exposure to the sun if possible. Drink plenty of water and use moisturizer as it may lead to dryness of the mouth, lips, and eyes. It may make your skin more fragile. It is advised, not to have any waxing (hair removal), or laser treatments during treatment. This medicine may lead to birth defects, do consult your doctor if you are pregnant or planning to get pregnant.