Retinal aftercare: Why sunscreen matters (2025)

Should sunscreen be used after Retinal or Retinol?Is SPF30 high enough after Retinal?

Key points:

Only ever use Retinal or Retinol products at night

Always follow with sunscreen the next day to protect new cells

Our favourite anti-ageing sunscreen after Retinal is Age Defy+ Daily SPF30 Moisturiser

Our favourite anti-blemish sunscreen after Retinal is Green People Scent Free Mineral Sun Cream SPF30

If you’re a regular user of Retinal or Retinol, you’ll know that SPF is non-negotiable. New to Retinal? Discover why wearing sunscreen after Retinal is so essential as we share our favourite sun protection tips and sunscreens for Retinal skin care users.

Why do you need to wear sunscreen after Retinal/Retinol?

Most dermatologists agree that Retinal is a fantastic anti-ageing active. Much kinder to the skin than Retinol and more effective at targeting those pesky lines and wrinkles, there’s just one golden rule to follow: If you are using Retinal as part of your evening skin care routine, you must always apply SPF the next day.

So why is it important to wear sunscreen after Retinal or Retinol?

These retinoid skin care products derived from vitamin A speed up cell turnover, bringing new skin cells to the surface. These young cells are particularly vulnerable to sunlight, so they need protection with plenty of high-factor sunscreen.

Should you avoid Retinal in summer?

No. Retinal is perfectly safe to use in the summer and all year round, as long as you follow a few simple sun protection steps.

To protect your skin after Retinal/Retinol use, apply your SPF at least 20 minutes before you go outside and reapply it every 2-3 hours, as well as after exercise or swimming.

Feeling the heat? Take these extra sun care precautions if it’s hot and sunny out.

Wear a sun hat

Stick to the shade between the hours of 11am and 3pm

Reapply your sun cream regularly – don’t forget the missed bits like the nose and ears

Consider sunglasses to protect the delicate skin around your eyes

Can I layer Retinol/Retinal and sunscreen together?

No, this is something that we’d strongly advise against.

Retinoids should only be used at night, when there is no risk of sun damage. Therefore, there is no benefit of applying Retinal and sunscreen together.

Best sunscreens for after Retinal

The best Retinal sunscreen will depend on your reasons for using Retinal in the first place.

If you’re using Retinal to target signs of ageing, like fine lines, wrinkles and age spots, then the best Retinal SPF to choose is a high-factor facial SPF formulated with key actives that support your anti-ageing skin goals.

Looking for an anti-ageing SPF for your Retinal skin care routine? You’ll love Age Defy+ Daily SPF30 Moisturiser!

Age Defy+ Daily SPF30 Moisturiser 30ml Hydrate, renew and protect with this facial SPF. Ideal for anti-ageing. £47.00 View full details

Combining potent anti-ageing actives with all-important SPF30,it’s the perfect partner for your Age Defy+ Retinal Booster Serum. Here are a few benefits of making it your go-to SPF.

Gives effective high factor SPF30 protection during sun exposure

Shields against UVA and UVB

Everlasting Youth Tree increases hydration by 30%

Antioxidant plant actives help counteract free radical damage

Rosehip and Pomegranate encourage a radiant skin glow

Clinically proven to be kind to skin

If spots are your reason for using Retinal, a mineral SPF such as Scent Free Mineral Sun Cream SPF30 is the best choice.

Scent Free Mineral Sun Cream SPF30 50ml Reflect and protect with this 100% mineral sun cream £31.50 View full details

Enriched with anti-inflammatory and mattifying Zinc Oxide, this non-greasy high factor SPF pairs pore-purifying Jojoba with soothing Aloe Vera to keep oily and blemish-prone skin soft, balanced, and sun-safe!

Apply it every day to reap the rewards of clear, balanced, sun-protected skin.

Take a look at our Retinal

Like the sound of our sunscreens? Why not check out our dermatologically tested Retinal Booster Serum too!

Our Retinal (Vitamin A) is 100% natural and is a gentle, fast-acting retinoid that accelerates cell turnover, increases skin elasticity, reduces the appearance of fine lines and protects against free radical damage. All of this, while also being gentle on sensitive skin.

Age Defy+ Retinal Booster Serum 30ml Renew, protect and hydrate with this skin care revolution £49.00 View full details

We hope you have found our guide using sunscreen after Retinal helpful. For help building your best retinal sun care routine, head over to oursun care routine finder. You can also contact our friendly UK customer care team on 01403 740350 or @GreenPeopleUK.

This blog post has been reviewed byCharlotte Vøhtz, founder of Green People, who has over 30 years of experience in the natural and organic beauty industry. A recognised leader in the field of organic beauty, Charlotte helped form the UK's first organic beauty standards, was voted the People’s Choice in the list of Who’s Who in Natural Beauty and recognised with a lifetime achievement award at Natural & Organic Product Expo. A published author, she wrote the organic beauty bible ‘Naturally Gorgeous’. Previously, she qualified as a nurse and spent over 10 years working in pharmaceuticals.

