Retiree surrenders after fatal shooting over dog dispute in Lamphun (2025)

A 62 year old retiree surrendered to the police after fatally shooting the owner of a dog that allegedly caused him to suffer an accident.
The incident occurred yesterday, April 4 in a field located in Mueang Lamphun district, Lamphun province. Police Lieutenant Colonel Phanupong Songsuwan, from Ban Thi Police Station, reported a shooting at Ban Chae Son, Village 1, Huai Yap subdistrict. Upon receiving the report, he informed his superiors and immediately went to the scene with a team of investigators, emergency services, and a doctor from Ban Thi Hospital.
At the scene, they found the body of 63 year old Suthat lying lifeless beside a vehicle in the field. The body showed evidence of gunshot wounds, suggesting he died at the scene.
Investigations revealed that Suthat was performing his daily routine of tending to his fields and cattle pen until about 7.30pm, when gunshots were heard. His wife rushed to the scene where she discovered his body.
Following the incident, the suspect contacted his relatives before turning himself in to the police. The suspect, identified as 62 year old Sinsawat, surrendered with the firearm used in the crime and three spent bullet casings, reported KhaoSod.
Further investigation disclosed that the two men had a history of disputes, often arguing over Suthat’s dog, which frequently chased Sinsawat and reportedly caused him accidents. This ongoing conflict escalated into the shooting incident.
Sinsawat has been charged with intentional manslaughter and is being held for further questioning. The police assured that legal proceedings will be conducted fairly for both parties involved.
In similar news, a foreign man paid 1,500 baht in compensation to a Thai woman in Udon Thani after crashing his motorcycle into her fence and flipping her off—apparently enraged by her dog’s barking.
The incident, which went viral, was filmed by 45 year old Mod and shared with Thai news outlets. In the clip, the man was seen sitting on his motorcycle, repeatedly honking the horn, raising his middle finger at Mod, and threatening to ram her fence.
Puntid Tantivangphaisal
