Revealed: the far-right agitators who confronted the PM in a hotel lobby (2025)

One of two far-right agitators who confronted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a Melbourne hotel lobby has previously said people should train “to be able to kill” and posts footage of himself online wielding machineguns and rocket launchers.

The other, who also approached Albanese in a filmed confrontation Tuesday, helped organise massive anti-lockdown protests, which were attended by conspiracy theorists.

Fresh security fears have been raised after two men confronted Albanese at a hotel on the campaign trail, demanding answers over housing and immigration, despite an apparent increase in safety measures for politicians.

The exchanges were circulated by far-right social media accounts.