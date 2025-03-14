Reviews for Hula Home Blackhead Remover Pimple Extractor Popper Tool Acne Comedone Blackhead, Blemish, Whitehead Popping, Zit Removing for Nose Face, 304 - Stainless Steel ; Visit the Hula Home Store: Sep 10, 2024 - Bestviewsreviews (2025)

Login / Sign up
Hula Home Blackhead Remover Pimple Extractor Popper Tool Acne Comedone Blackhead, Blemish, Whitehead Popping, Zit Removing for Nose Face, 304 - Stainless Steel ; Visit the Hula Home Store
Experiential insights by users
About Hula Home Blackhead Remover Pimple Extractor Popper Tool
Overall Feedback: 84% positive
80% liked its easy application process
This product is easy to use and has helped me get rid of blemishes without any pain or scarring.
I found that the product works well, but there is a learning curve in determining when to use it and how much force to apply.
I find this product easy to use and it has helped me get rid of blemishes without any pain or scarring.
I found the smaller end of the product effective in removing blackheads from my face, indicating its ease of use.
82% found it highly effective in removing blackheads, while 18% saw little improvement
This blackhead-blemish-remover effectively removes blemishes without causing pain or scarring, resulting in blemish-free skin.
This product lacks a stabbing feature that is commonly found in similar tools, which is helpful for blackheads and pimples.
73% appreciated its gentle formula, though 27% experienced some redness
I found the product to be not gentle enough and it caused bruising while trying to remove a pimple.
76% appreciated its long-term acne prevention
I have been using this product for many years to get rid of blackheads on my face and it works great for me.
Similar Product Comparison
Overall Feedback:
Overall Feedback:
84% positive
Customer Review
80% liked its easy application process
82% found it highly effective in removing blackheads
73% appreciated its gentle formula
Experiential insights by users
This product is easy to use and has helped me get rid of blemishes without any pain or scarring.
MelodySusie Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit Professional Blackhead Extractor Tool for Nose Face
Overall Feedback:
Overall Feedback:
85% positive
Customer Review
84% liked its easy application process
82% found it highly effective in removing blackheads
85% appreciated its gentle formula
Experiential insights by users
I found the tools easy to use with no bending or movement during use. I was able to apply the necessary pressure without damaging them. Cleaning was also easy and caused no issues.
Blackhead Remover Pimple Comedone Extractor Tool Best Acne Removal Kit
Overall Feedback:
Overall Feedback:
88% positive
Customer Review
85% found it highly effective in removing blackheads
82% appreciated its long-term acne prevention
80% praised its suitability for my skin type
Experiential insights by users
I was able to remove stubborn and tiny blackheads from my nose that had been there forever with the small extractor.
Jaxiria Professional Blackhead Remover Blemish Extractor Tool
Overall Feedback:
Overall Feedback:
79% positive
Customer Review
91% found it highly effective in removing blackheads
Experiential insights by users
I find that the loop-cup version is more effective than this extractor in removing stubborn blackheads.
